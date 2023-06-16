Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst-turned-peace activist who revealed that the U.S. government had been lying about its devastating war on Vietnam, died Friday, four months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 92.

Ellsberg (1931-2023) was best known as the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to news outlets in 1971, exposing damning information about the Vietnam War that Washington had concealed from the American people and the world.

Ellsberg became an outspoken anti-war campaigner who issued stark warnings about nuclear weapons and the detrimental impacts of the military-industrial complex.

He died at his home in California surrounded by family members, according to a social media post by his son Robert.

Progressives mourned the passing of Ellsberg.

Current Affairs editor Nathan Robinson called Ellsberg "a model of integrity and courage who exposed hideous crimes by the U.S. government in Vietnam and documented the insanity of U.S. nuclear war planning," adding: "We should all follow his example and heed his warnings."

"Huge loss for this country," journalist Mehdi Hasan said. "An inspiring, brave, and patriotic American. Rest in power, Dan, rest in power."

"RIP my friend," said social justice activist and actor John Cusack.

"Today we lost a movement giant, a dear friend, and a hero," said CodePink. "Daniel Ellsberg, who faced decades in prison for telling the American people the truth about the Vietnam War, passed away from cancer. He was a peace activist until the very end. We love you, Dan."