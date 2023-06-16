(Photo: Courtesy of Robert Ellsberg)
'Peace Activist Until the Very End': Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg Dead at 92
After leaking the Pentagon Papers in 1971, the former military analyst joined the anti-Vietnam War and anti-nuclear movements.
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
After leaking the Pentagon Papers in 1971, the former military analyst joined the anti-Vietnam War and anti-nuclear movements.
Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst-turned-peace activist who revealed that the U.S. government had been lying about its devastating war on Vietnam, died Friday, four months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 92.
Ellsberg (1931-2023) was best known as the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to news outlets in 1971, exposing damning information about the Vietnam War that Washington had concealed from the American people and the world.
\u201cAt one point he said, if he were to have a gravestone, that he would say: "He became a part of the anti-Vietnam and anti-nuclear movement." By chance, my interview about him, for release this Father's Day weekend, was posted today. https://t.co/NoxgQzSXov\u201d— @RobertEllsberg (@@RobertEllsberg) 1686940607
Ellsberg became an outspoken anti-war campaigner who issued stark warnings about nuclear weapons and the detrimental impacts of the military-industrial complex.
He died at his home in California surrounded by family members, according to a social media post by his son Robert.
Progressives mourned the passing of Ellsberg.
Current Affairs editor Nathan Robinson called Ellsberg "a model of integrity and courage who exposed hideous crimes by the U.S. government in Vietnam and documented the insanity of U.S. nuclear war planning," adding: "We should all follow his example and heed his warnings."
"Huge loss for this country," journalist Mehdi Hasan said. "An inspiring, brave, and patriotic American. Rest in power, Dan, rest in power."
"RIP my friend," said social justice activist and actor John Cusack.
\u201cWhile he is best known as the whistleblower who gave the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War, Daniel Ellsberg went on for 52 years to expose other types of secrets\u2014 hidden truths about the psychology & culture of U.S. militarism.\n\nWe love you, Dan \ud83d\udc9a RIP https://t.co/HPhwa2CvJS\u201d— RootsAction (@RootsAction) 1686942660
"Today we lost a movement giant, a dear friend, and a hero," said CodePink. "Daniel Ellsberg, who faced decades in prison for telling the American people the truth about the Vietnam War, passed away from cancer. He was a peace activist until the very end. We love you, Dan."
Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst-turned-peace activist who revealed that the U.S. government had been lying about its devastating war on Vietnam, died Friday, four months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 92.
Ellsberg (1931-2023) was best known as the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to news outlets in 1971, exposing damning information about the Vietnam War that Washington had concealed from the American people and the world.
\u201cAt one point he said, if he were to have a gravestone, that he would say: "He became a part of the anti-Vietnam and anti-nuclear movement." By chance, my interview about him, for release this Father's Day weekend, was posted today. https://t.co/NoxgQzSXov\u201d— @RobertEllsberg (@@RobertEllsberg) 1686940607
Ellsberg became an outspoken anti-war campaigner who issued stark warnings about nuclear weapons and the detrimental impacts of the military-industrial complex.
He died at his home in California surrounded by family members, according to a social media post by his son Robert.
Progressives mourned the passing of Ellsberg.
Current Affairs editor Nathan Robinson called Ellsberg "a model of integrity and courage who exposed hideous crimes by the U.S. government in Vietnam and documented the insanity of U.S. nuclear war planning," adding: "We should all follow his example and heed his warnings."
"Huge loss for this country," journalist Mehdi Hasan said. "An inspiring, brave, and patriotic American. Rest in power, Dan, rest in power."
"RIP my friend," said social justice activist and actor John Cusack.
\u201cWhile he is best known as the whistleblower who gave the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War, Daniel Ellsberg went on for 52 years to expose other types of secrets\u2014 hidden truths about the psychology & culture of U.S. militarism.\n\nWe love you, Dan \ud83d\udc9a RIP https://t.co/HPhwa2CvJS\u201d— RootsAction (@RootsAction) 1686942660
"Today we lost a movement giant, a dear friend, and a hero," said CodePink. "Daniel Ellsberg, who faced decades in prison for telling the American people the truth about the Vietnam War, passed away from cancer. He was a peace activist until the very end. We love you, Dan."
Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst-turned-peace activist who revealed that the U.S. government had been lying about its devastating war on Vietnam, died Friday, four months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 92.
Ellsberg (1931-2023) was best known as the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers to news outlets in 1971, exposing damning information about the Vietnam War that Washington had concealed from the American people and the world.
\u201cAt one point he said, if he were to have a gravestone, that he would say: "He became a part of the anti-Vietnam and anti-nuclear movement." By chance, my interview about him, for release this Father's Day weekend, was posted today. https://t.co/NoxgQzSXov\u201d— @RobertEllsberg (@@RobertEllsberg) 1686940607
Ellsberg became an outspoken anti-war campaigner who issued stark warnings about nuclear weapons and the detrimental impacts of the military-industrial complex.
He died at his home in California surrounded by family members, according to a social media post by his son Robert.
Progressives mourned the passing of Ellsberg.
Current Affairs editor Nathan Robinson called Ellsberg "a model of integrity and courage who exposed hideous crimes by the U.S. government in Vietnam and documented the insanity of U.S. nuclear war planning," adding: "We should all follow his example and heed his warnings."
"Huge loss for this country," journalist Mehdi Hasan said. "An inspiring, brave, and patriotic American. Rest in power, Dan, rest in power."
"RIP my friend," said social justice activist and actor John Cusack.
\u201cWhile he is best known as the whistleblower who gave the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War, Daniel Ellsberg went on for 52 years to expose other types of secrets\u2014 hidden truths about the psychology & culture of U.S. militarism.\n\nWe love you, Dan \ud83d\udc9a RIP https://t.co/HPhwa2CvJS\u201d— RootsAction (@RootsAction) 1686942660
"Today we lost a movement giant, a dear friend, and a hero," said CodePink. "Daniel Ellsberg, who faced decades in prison for telling the American people the truth about the Vietnam War, passed away from cancer. He was a peace activist until the very end. We love you, Dan."