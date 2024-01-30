Cori Bush Confirms DOJ Probe, Denies Misspending on Security

Progressive Congresswoman Cori Bush confirmed Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into her spending on private security while also denying any wrongdoing.

Punchbowl News and other outlets had reported that as part of the probe into the Missouri Democrat, the DOJ sent a subpoena for documents to the House of Representatives Office of the Sergeant at Arms.



"I asked Cori Bush about the investigation directly last night," Punchbowl's Max Cohen said on social media early Tuesday. "She repeatedly declined to comment and reprimanded me for approaching her as she had a toothache."

The "Squad" member later addressed the reporting in a lengthy statement, saying that she is "fully cooperating" with the DOJ investigation, as well as probes by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and House Committee on Ethics.

"Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life," noted Bush, who was elected in 2020. "As a rank-and-file member of Congress, I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services. I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services. Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false."

As Bush acknowledged, she has repeatedly faced scrutiny—particularly from right-wing media and groups—for her security spending, including for her campaign paying her husband, Cortney Merritts.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust last March filed a complaint with the FEC after records showed that Bush's campaign paid $571,856 for security services in 2022, including $62,359 to Merritts. Campaign funds may only be used to pay family members if they are "providing a bona fide service" and "payments reflect the fair market value."

After investigating the campaign's payments to Merritts in response to another complaint last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics last fall cleared Bush of any wrongdoing.

"I have complied with all applicable laws and House rules—and will continue to prioritize the rules that govern us as federal elected officials," Bush said Tuesday. "In accordance with all applicable rules, I retained my husband as part of my security team to provide security services because he has had extensive experience in this area, and is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate."

Amid reporting on a private ceremony last February, Bush's chief of staff, Abbas Alawieh, confirmed her marriage, noting in a statement that "Mr. Merritts, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a security professional, has been Congresswoman Bush's partner since before her congressional tenure and is not employed by her congressional office."

"Those who know the congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence," Alawieh added. "That she has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as representative of the incredible people of St. Louis, is cause for great celebration."

This post has been updated with comment from Rep. Cori Bush.

