Cuomo Appears to Hang Up on Interview After Being Asked About Trump Endorsement

Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo does not appear to want President Donald Trump's endorsement.

During a Monday interview flagged by MeidasTouch, Cuomo was asked by WQHT morning show host Ebro Darden about Trump giving the former New York governor a backhanded endorsement over his top rival, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

"Your boy was just on '60 Minutes,' Cuomo, saying you're his guy," Darden informed Cuomo.

"No," Cuomo responded.

Darden, however, pressed the issue.

"Trump said you're his candidate!" he said. "If he had to pick a bad Democrat or a... communist, he's picking you!"

There were then several seconds of silence after this before Darden's co-host, Peter Rosenberg, concluded that he had left the interview.

Co-host Laura Stylez lamented that Cuomo never answered Darden's question about the Trump endorsement.

"I really wanted to hear that answer!" she said.

Rosenberg then said that he heard a "click" on Cuomo's end, which indicated that he had apparently ended the call.

"Wow!" exclaimed Stylez. "OK!"

"Oh well!" said Darden.

Ebro: Your boy was just on 60 Minutes, Cuomo, saying that you're his guy!



Cuomo: No.



Ebro: Trump said you're his candidate.



Cuomo: *ends call* pic.twitter.com/GuwgIId5hU

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 3, 2025

During an interview that aired Sunday on CBS News' "60 Minutes," Trump said that he was "not a fan of Cuomo one way or the other," before adding that he would nonetheless prefer him to Mamdani.

Mamdani, a Democratic state Assembly member who has represented District 36 since 2021, immediately pounced on Trump’s remarks and sarcastically congratulated his rival for winning the endorsement of a Republican president who is deeply unpopular in New York City.

“Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo!” he wrote in a social media post. “I know how hard you worked for this.”

A leaked audio recording from a Cuomo fundraiser in the Hamptons in August included comments from the former governor about help he expected to receive from Trump as he ran as an independent in the mayoral race, following his loss to Mamdani in the Democratic primary. Cuomo and Trump have reportedly spoken about the race, which will be decided at the ballot box on Tuesday.