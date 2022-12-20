THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds an end-of-year press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In Effort to 'Move the Needle,' UN Chief Announces Special Summit on Climate Crisis

"No exceptions. No compromises," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters, or repackaging of announcements of previous years."

Jake Johnson

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Monday that he will convene a "no-nonsense" Climate Ambition Summit next year amid mounting frustration with world leaders' refusal to phase out fossil fuels and take other necessary steps to combat runaway planetary warming.

"I call on every leader to step up—from governments, business, cities and regions, civil society, and finance," Guterres said during his end-of-year press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City. "They must come with new, tangible, and credible climate action to accelerate the pace of change. The invitation is open."

"I am more determined than ever to make 2023 a year for peace, a year for action."

"But," the U.N. chief added, "there is a price of entry and the price of entry is non-negotiable—credible, serious, and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis must be presented. It will be a no-nonsense summit. No exceptions. No compromises. There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters, or repackaging of announcements of previous years."

News of the special conference, set to take place in September 2023, comes after two recently concluded U.N. climate summits—the lobbyist-riddled COP27 climate event in Egypt and the COP15 biodiversity gathering in Montreal—left advocates dismayed by world leaders' failure to take concrete action to tackle the planet's most pressing emergencies.

At COP27—a summit so disappointing that some climate advocates are demanding a boycott of COP28—policymakers did nothing to end what Guterres has deemed nations' "fossil fuel addiction."

"The Climate Ambition Summit will be convened alongside a crucial gathering of world leaders to accelerate action at the mid-way point of the Sustainable Development Goals," Guterres said Monday. "I am more determined than ever to make 2023 a year for peace, a year for action. We can't accept things as they are."

Related Content

Naomi Klein speaks to the media

'Let's Try Something New': Naomi Klein Calls for Boycott of Next COP Climate Summit

Jake Johnson

Guterres' Climate Ambition Summit is scheduled to begin two months before COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world's largest oil producers.

According to new research from the United Kingdom's Met Office, next year is expected to be one of the hottest on record and "the tenth year in succession that temperatures have reached at least 1°C above pre-industrial levels."

Alex Rafalowicz, director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, said in a statement that Guterres' summit "can differentiate itself from forums past by putting real solutions on the table that tackle the biggest driver of the climate crisis: fossil fuels."

"Fossil fuels did not find their way into the climate COP but they must if the [secretary-general's] summit is to succeed," said Rafalowicz. "This means phasing out all fossil fuels in a way that is fast, fair, and sufficiently financed."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference

In Effort to 'Move the Needle,' UN Chief Announces Special Summit on Climate Crisis

"No exceptions. No compromises," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters, or repackaging of announcements of previous years."

Jake Johnson ·

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a press conference

McConnell Hails 'Strong Outcome' for GOP as Omnibus Excludes Poverty-Cutting Child Tax Credit

"Our child poverty epidemic is a choice made by the so-called pro-life party," said Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee.

Jake Johnson ·

Migrants in Texas

Chief Justice Grants GOP Request to Halt End of 'Inhumane' Title 42 Policy

"The Biden administration must make a full-throated defense of our humanitarian obligations in the face of politically motivated litigation," one migrant rights advocate said.

Jessica Corbett ·

child gets covid shot

Just in Time for Holidays, Dems May Embrace GOP Plan to Boot Millions Off Medicaid

One expert noted the pending deal has "huge stakes... for children and families."

Jessica Corbett ·

Emissions rise from a coal-fired power plant

News Sites Took Nearly $1 Million From Consultant Pushing Power Companies' Agenda: Report

One climate writer said the new exposé, published by NPR and Floodlight, "pulls back the curtain on yet another insidious corporate strategy to erode the core tenets of democracy for profit."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.