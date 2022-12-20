In Effort to 'Move the Needle,' UN Chief Announces Special Summit on Climate Crisis

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Monday that he will convene a \u0022no-nonsense\u0022 Climate Ambition Summit next year amid mounting frustration with world leaders\u0026#039; refusal to phase out fossil fuels and take other necessary steps to combat runaway planetary warming.\r\n\r\n\u0022I call on every leader to step up—from governments, business, cities and regions, civil society, and finance,\u0022 Guterres said during his end-of-year press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City. \u0022They must come with new, tangible, and credible climate action to accelerate the pace of change. The invitation is open.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I am more determined than ever to make 2023 a year for peace, a year for action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But,\u0022 the U.N. chief added, \u0022there is a price of entry and the price of entry is non-negotiable—credible, serious, and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis must be presented. It will be a no-nonsense summit. No exceptions. No compromises. There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters, or repackaging of announcements of previous years.\u0022\r\n\r\nNews of the special conference, set to take place in September 2023, comes after two recently concluded U.N. climate summits—the lobbyist-riddled COP27 climate event in Egypt and the COP15 biodiversity gathering in Montreal—left advocates dismayed by world leaders\u0026#039; failure to take concrete action to tackle the planet\u0026#039;s most pressing emergencies.\r\n\r\nAt COP27—a summit so disappointing that some climate advocates are demanding a boycott of COP28—policymakers did nothing to end what Guterres has deemed nations\u0026#039; \u0022fossil fuel addiction.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Climate Ambition Summit will be convened alongside a crucial gathering of world leaders to accelerate action at the mid-way point of the Sustainable Development Goals,\u0022 Guterres said Monday. \u0022I am more determined than ever to make 2023 a year for peace, a year for action. We can\u0026#039;t accept things as they are.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres\u0026#039; Climate Ambition Summit is scheduled to begin two months before COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world\u0026#039;s largest oil producers.\r\n\r\nAccording to new research from the United Kingdom\u0026#039;s Met Office, next year is expected to be one of the hottest on record and \u0022the tenth year in succession that temperatures have reached at least 1°C above pre-industrial levels.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlex Rafalowicz, director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, said in a statement that Guterres\u0026#039; summit \u0022can differentiate itself from forums past by putting real solutions on the table that tackle the biggest driver of the climate crisis: fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Fossil fuels did not find their way into the climate COP but they must if the [secretary-general\u0026#039;s] summit is to succeed,\u0022 said Rafalowicz. \u0022This means phasing out all fossil fuels in a way that is fast, fair, and sufficiently financed.\u0022