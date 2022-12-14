THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Anas Hamed (right) and his sister Inas are pictured on November 12, 2009 in Fallujah, Iraq, where birth defects have soared in the wake of the U.S. military's invasion.

Anas Hamed (right) and his sister Inas are pictured on November 12, 2009 in Fallujah, Iraq, where birth defects have soared in the wake of the U.S. military's invasion. (Photo: Muhannad Fala'ah/Getty Images)

'Shameful': Critics Denounce US Warship Named 'Fallujah,' Site of Civilian Massacres in Iraq

"Some of the most heinous U.S. war crimes committed during the Iraq War took place in the city of Fallujah," said journalist Jeremy Scahill.

Kenny Stancil

Peace advocates responded with disgust to the Navy's decision to name its new warship after the two battles of Fallujah, during which U.S. troops massacred Iraqi civilians.

"Fallujah was a giant American war crime in Iraq."

"The future America-class amphibious ship will be named the USS Fallujah, LHA-9," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Tuesday in a speech at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. "The future USS Fallujah will commemorate the first and second battles of Fallujah, American-led offenses during the Iraq War."

Del Toro called it "an honor for me, and for our nation, to memorialize the Marines, the soldiers, and coalition forces that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah."

U.S. troops slaughtered approximately 600 Iraqi civilians—including more than 300 women and children—along with 200 insurgents during the First Battle of Fallujah. Code-named Operation Vigilant Resolve, the battle was launched in April 2004 to avenge the deaths of four Blackwater contractors. Twenty-seven U.S. soldiers were killed during the retaliatory siege.

The Second Battle of Fallujah, known as Operation Phantom Fury, was fought from November to December 2004 to recapture the city from insurgent forces. In the process, U.S.-led occupation forces killed between 581 and 670 civilians across nine neighborhoods, according to Iraq Body Count.

"With over 100 coalition forces killed and 600 wounded, Operation Phantom Fury is considered to be the bloodiest engagement to the Iraq War and the fiercest serving combat involving U.S. Marines since the Vietnam War's battle of Hue City," said Del Toro. "This namesake deserves to be in the pantheon of iconic Marine Corps battles, and the LHA's unique capabilities will serve as a stark reminder to everyone around the world of the bravery, the courage, and commitment to freedom displayed by those who fought in those battles."

Critics called the Navy's commemoration of the battles of Fallujah "shameful."

"Some of the most heinous U.S. war crimes committed during the Iraq War took place in the city of Fallujah," The Intercept's Jeremy Scahill, who reported from Iraq during the U.S. invasion, wrote Wednesday on social media.

In a 2007 appearance on the Bill Moyers show, Scahill described the siege of Fallujah as "one of the most brutal and sustained U.S. operations of the occupation," telling Moyers that the Pentagon's murderous response to the killing of Blackwater contractors set a dangerous precedent.

In 2016, journalist Hope Hodge Seck wrote about what she called "the whisper campaign for a USS Fallujah."

"At the time, it seemed unlikely to ever happen," she tweeted Tuesday. "But now it has."

Construction on the 45,000 metric-ton vessel, the first U.S. warship named after a post-9/11 battle, is set to begin this month at the Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding, which secured a $2.4 billion contract in October.

Civilians in Fallujah, meanwhile, continue to suffer from a sharp rise in birth defects that has occurred in the wake of the 2003 invasion.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton Blocks Senate PRESS Act Designed to Protect Journalists

"The exceptions to make sure we could protect our country," noted Sen. Ron Wyden, the bill's sponsor, "were strong enough to get the support of 435 members of the House."

Jessica Corbett ·

Kate Brown

'This Is Big': Oregon Gov. Commutes Death Sentences, Dismantles State Execution Chamber

"Justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people," said Gov. Kate Brown.

Julia Conley ·

Anas Hamed (right) and his sister Inas are pictured on November 12, 2009 in Fallujah, Iraq, where birth defects have soared in the wake of the U.S. military's invasion.

'Shameful': Critics Denounce US Warship Named 'Fallujah,' Site of Civilian Massacres in Iraq

"Some of the most heinous U.S. war crimes committed during the Iraq War took place in the city of Fallujah," said journalist Jeremy Scahill.

Kenny Stancil ·

Rep. Rashida Tlaib speaks at a rally

'Corporate Greed Is a Disease': Tlaib Delivers Fiery Speech in Support of Rail Workers

During a rally in the nation's capital, the Michigan progressive urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to guarantee paid sick leave for rail employees.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer clap during a White House event

'This Is Abhorrent,' Say Climate Groups as Schumer Plans to Force Vote on Manchin's Dirty Deal

"We've defeated it twice before, and we'll do it again," said Earthjustice.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.