Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

'And Then What?' Asks Cori Bush After MTG Boasts About Armed Insurrection

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed over the weekend that the January 6 insurrectionists "would've been armed" and "would have won" had she and Steve Bannon been in charge.

Kenny Stancil

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia asserted over the weekend that former President Donald Trump's right-wing mob would have pulled off a successful coup had she and erstwhile Trump adviser Steve Bannon organized the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

"I want to tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, we would've been armed," Greene said Saturday night at the annual New York Young Republican Club dinner, during which the club's president instructed a throng of white nationalists and other far-right figures, including Donald Trump Jr., to prepare for "total war."

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who has called for the expulsion of Greene and other congressional Republicans accused of helping to plot the deadly insurrection, responded on social media by asking, "And then what?"

As Rolling Stone reported Sunday:

Greene's comments about that day seem to imply that she was not involved with the planning of Jan. 6. Two anonymous sources who organized the pro-Trump rally that preceded the Capitol attack have told Rolling Stone they recalled working with Greene on the rally. "I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically," one organizer said. "I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs." Greene's communications director told Rolling Stone in October of last year that the congresswoman was involved only in planning to object to the electoral certification on the House floor, not the rally.

But in testimony she gave under oath this year, when Greene was asked if she recalled hearing anyone mention there would be potential violence on Jan. 6 or if she talked to fellow House Republicans or the White House about Jan. 6 protests, she answered repeatedly, "I don't remember."

Greene is among the GOP lawmakers accused of giving reconnaissance tours of the Capitol to insurrectionists before the deadly attack. She has also been a staunch defender of the rioters jailed for violently attempting to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, referring to them as "political prisoners."

More than 950 people have been arrested so far. That includes nearly 300 individuals who have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement as well as two leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia who were recently convicted of seditious conspiracy. In the immediate aftermath of Trump's failed coup, Greene and 146 other congressional Republicans voted to reverse Biden's decisive win.

"Very soon," historian Harvey Kaye warned Monday morning, House Democrats "hand over power to the likes of her."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A boy kneels by the graves of two boys killed by an airstrike in Yemen

UN Report Shows 11,000 Children Killed or Maimed in This US-Backed War

"Ultimately," said the UNICEF chief, "only a sustained peace will allow families to rebuild their shattered lives and begin to plan for the future."

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks during a hearing

Progressive Lawmakers Demand Fraud Probe Into Medicare Privatization Scheme

"We have long been concerned about ensuring this model does not give corporate profiteers yet another opportunity to take a chunk out of traditional Medicare," wrote Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, and other lawmakers.

Jake Johnson ·

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

'And Then What?' Asks Cori Bush After MTG Boasts About Armed Insurrection

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed over the weekend that the January 6 insurrectionists "would've been armed" and "would have won" had she and Steve Bannon been in charge.

Kenny Stancil ·

A fusion facility is pictured in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Reports of 'Breakthrough' in Fusion Power Fuels Hopes of Major Clean Energy Progress

"If this is true, we are witnessing a moment of history: controlling the power source of the stars is the greatest technological challenge humanity has ever undertaken," said one physicist.

Jake Johnson ·

Sinema

Momentum to 'Replace Sinema' Already Building After She Ditches Dems

"She should join her friends on Wall Street in 2024, and Democrats should nominate someone truly on the side of the working class who can unite and win Arizona," said one progressive.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.