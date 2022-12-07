Sign up for our newsletter.

Tyler Evans

Solidarity Fund Up and Running for Designer Behind Iconic Bernie Sanders Posters

Tyler Evans "has dedicated his life to the progressive movement," says the GoFundMe created for the hospitalized designer. "Now it's our time to have Tyler's back when he and his family need it most."

Jessica Corbett

Friends and family of Tyler Evans—a designer for progressive movements and leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders—have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the Evans family in the wake of his hospitalization.

The "solidarity fund" webpage explains that "Tyler has been in ICU care for the last week with subdural and epidural hematoma (blood accumulation between the brain and skull). He will have a road to recovery once he leaves the hospital, which will take several months, potentially up to a year."

"Tyler has dedicated his life to the progressive movement and is a designer whose work has been seen by and touched millions of people," the page says, sharing some of his work. "He's also very quiet and a behind-the-scenes type of person, letting his contribution speak for itself."

"Now it's our time to have Tyler's back when he and his family need it most," the page adds. "Tyler is a loving husband and father to two kids and will have a road to recovery in the coming months that require our support, not just for him but for his family. His family primarily relies on his salary, so it's crucial we help out."

Evans has been design director for Friends of Bernie Sanders since April 2020. Along with making material for the Vermont Independent, the designer has produced content such as posters and stickers for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep.-elect Summer Lee (D-Pa.), and Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

Joe Calvello, director of communications for Fetterman's victorious 2022 campaign, shared the GoFundMe page on Twitter and said that "Tyler is one of the kindest men in politics, he has a heart of gold."

As of press time, the fundraiser was within a few hundred dollars of reaching its initial $25,000 goal. However, the page also acknowledges that "the costs of what lies ahead are unclear, mainly because of our barbaric for-profit healthcare system."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
