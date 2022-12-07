Solidarity Fund Up and Running for Designer Behind Iconic Bernie Sanders Posters

Friends and family of Tyler Evans—a designer for progressive movements and leaders, including Sen. Bernie Sanders—have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the Evans family in the wake of his hospitalization.\r\n\r\nThe \u0022solidarity fund\u0022 webpage explains that \u0022Tyler has been in ICU care for the last week with subdural and epidural hematoma (blood accumulation between the brain and skull). He will have a road to recovery once he leaves the hospital, which will take several months, potentially up to a year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Tyler has dedicated his life to the progressive movement and is a designer whose work has been seen by and touched millions of people,\u0022 the page says, sharing some of his work. \u0022He\u0026#039;s also very quiet and a behind-the-scenes type of person, letting his contribution speak for itself.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Now it\u0026#039;s our time to have Tyler\u0026#039;s back when he and his family need it most,\u0022 the page adds. \u0022Tyler is a loving husband and father to two kids and will have a road to recovery in the coming months that require our support, not just for him but for his family. His family primarily relies on his salary, so it\u0026#039;s crucial we help out.\u0022\r\n\r\nEvans has been design director for Friends of Bernie Sanders since April 2020. Along with making material for the Vermont Independent, the designer has produced content such as posters and stickers for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep.-elect Summer Lee (D-Pa.), and Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.).\r\n\r\nJoe Calvello, director of communications for Fetterman\u0026#039;s victorious 2022 campaign, shared the GoFundMe page on Twitter and said that \u0022Tyler is one of the kindest men in politics, he has a heart of gold.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs of press time, the fundraiser was within a few hundred dollars of reaching its initial $25,000 goal. However, the page also acknowledges that \u0022the costs of what lies ahead are unclear, mainly because of our barbaric for-profit healthcare system.\u0022