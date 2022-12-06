On Election Day, Warnock Supporters Urge Georgians 'Don't Walk, Run to the Polls!'

Leading up to Georgia\u0026#039;s crucial runoff election on Tuesday, progressive advocates, groups, and lawmakers have reiterated the importance of stopping Republican Herschel Walker from ousting incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.\r\n\r\n\u0022A Herschel Walker win would be a huge loss for Georgia\u0026#039;s working people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Georgia! Have you made your plan to vote on Tuesday?!\u0022 Climate Power asked over the weekend. \u0022No biggie… just, ya know, the future of our planet on the line.\u0022\r\n\r\nPlanned Parenthood Action Fund president Alexis McGill Johnson is among the national figures who have traveled to the Peach State in recent days to support the first-term senator.\r\n\r\n\u0022I joined civil rights and reproductive rights leaders in Georgia to help turn up and turn out the vote! And to remind voters that the stakes could not be higher now for both reproductive and voting rights,\u0022 she said. \u0022Freedom is on the ballot.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs actor and activist Rosario Dawson put it in a Monday night tweet: \u0022Don\u0026#039;t walk, run to the polls! Every vote counts!\u0022\r\n\r\nAunna Dennis, executive director for Common Cause Georgia, recently noted that \u0022these close races come down to 1% margins, and you could be the 1% that moves Georgia forward.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said late Monday that \u002250 Democratic Senate seats is good, but 51 seats with\u0026nbsp;Warnock in the Senate would be so much better.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf Georgia voters expand Democrats\u0026#039; majority in the Senate, the party would not need to reach a power-sharing agreement with Republicans and could more easily confirm President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s judicial nominees—a top priority, especially given that the rest of its legislative agenda may be held up by a U.S. House that will soon be controlled by a splintered GOP.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile neither candidate in Georgia won a majority of votes last month, forcing the runoff, many election watchers now say Warnock has a narrow advantage, pointing to recent polling and the historic turnout for absentee and early in-person voting. More than 1.85 Georgians have already cast their ballots and the majority of them are registered Democrats.\r\n\r\n\u0022We saw record voter turnout during the early vote period,\u0022 Warnock—who, along with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), won a major runoff just last year—told a diverse crowd at a brewery in Atlanta on Monday. \u0022But don\u0026#039;t underestimate the opposition.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe New York Times on Tuesday highlighted five key factors that will help determine the outcome: Republicans\u0026#039; Election Day turnout; the weather; Black men; November\u0026#039;s ticket splitters; and supporters of GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who was reelected last month.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs the Times summarized: \u0022Mr. Walker has proved to be a deeply flawed candidate. Even before primary voters chose him in May, he had been accused of domestic violence and stalking by an ex-wife, an ex-girlfriend, and a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Since then, he has had to own up to children out of wedlock. His son Christian Walker has publicly accused him of neglect and violence. And two women have said that Mr. Walker, who calls himself a devoutly anti-abortion Christian, pressed them to have abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe former professional football player has also faced criticism recently for claiming a tax break intended for permanent residents of Texas—a point that Warnock nodded to at the brewery Monday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022My opponent was an amazing football player,\u0022 said Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. \u0022He was a great running back. Let\u0026#039;s send him running back to Texas.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarnock also held a Monday rally at Georgia Tech, where he was joined by Ossoff and U.S. Rep.-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.)—who, at 25, is set to be the first member of Generation Z to join Congress.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported in the wake of last month\u0026#039;s midterms, members of Generation Z (ages 18-25) and Millennials (ages 26-40) played a key role in preventing the \u0022red wave\u0022 that pollsters and pundits had predicted.\r\n\r\n\u0022Young people saved this election,\u0022 Varshini Prakash, executive director of the youth-led Sunrise Movement, said at the time. \u0022That\u0026#039;s why our leaders must invest in us.\u0022\r\n\r\nSince the Georgia runoff was announced last month, Sunrise has campaigned hard for Warnock. According to the group, as of a Sunday phone bank shift with United We Dream Action, it has reached the goal of contacting the top 67% of high-priority voters under 35 years old.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Young people know how to win elections,\u0022 Sunrise electoral organizer Ezra Oliff-Lieberman said Monday. \u0022And winning will only happen if Democrats are able to engage the young, Black, brown, and working-class people who are traditionally cast aside as \u0026#039;nonvoters.\u0026#039; That\u0026#039;s the work we\u0026#039;re doing, and I\u0026#039;m confident it\u0026#039;s going to pay off tomorrow.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Young people across the country are showing up—not just to the polls, but at canvasses and phone banks to get out the vote,\u0022 Oliff-Lieberman continued. \u0022We are a force to be reckoned with because we know the stakes, and we\u0026#039;re consistently hearing from young voters about the critical issues facing our generation. Each shift we\u0026#039;re reminded of the importance for Democrats to keep running and delivering on these issues.\u0022