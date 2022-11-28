Democracy Defenders Vow to Sue After GOP-Led Arizona County Refuses to Certify Election

Pro-democracy advocates are expected to sue a rural Arizona county after a pair of GOP officials on Monday refused to certify this month\u0026#039;s electoral outcomes despite a complete lack of evidence of miscounting.\r\n\r\nHeeding the calls of former President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans who have repeatedly lied about voter fraud and advocated for rejecting the popular will, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors declined to certify the results of the November 8 midterm elections in which Democratic candidates won races for governor, secretary of state, and state attorney general.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no reason for us to delay,\u0022 said the board\u0026#039;s Democratic chair, Ann English, who was outnumbered by the county\u0026#039;s two Republican supervisors, Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd.\r\n\r\nIn a 2-1 vote, the board called for \u0022a Friday meeting to have further presentation on the accreditation of the voting machines,\u0022 according to Arizona Republic reporter Mary Jo Pitzl. Crosby demanded \u0022presentations\u0022 from Democratic Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs as well as \u0022people who spoke November 18 about alleged issues with accreditation.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the words of Democratic election attorney Marc Elias, \u0022The only presentation Cochise is going to get is in a courtroom.\u0022\r\n\r\nElias, the founder of Democracy Docket, said the county \u0022will be sued\u0022 for missing Monday\u0026#039;s legally mandated deadline to approve the official vote tally.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHobbs\u0026#039; office had previously pledged to sue if the county missed the deadline. Prior to Monday\u0026#039;s vote, Arizona\u0026#039;s election director, Kori Lorick, said in a statement that the secretary of state \u0022will use all available legal remedies to compel compliance with Arizona law and protect Cochise County voters\u0026#039; right to have their votes counted\u0022 if the board refused to fulfill its \u0022nondiscretionary duty.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing the vote, Sophia Solis, a spokesperson for Hobbs, told The Associated Press that \u0022the Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to NPR, Crosby and Judd\u0026#039;s move jeopardizes the votes of more than 47,000 residents in the GOP-dominated jurisdiction in southeastern Arizona, near Tuscon. Solis told the news outlet that the secretary of state\u0026#039;s office intends to file a lawsuit on Monday.\r\n\r\nAs NPR reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nMany election watchers have been raising concerns that Republican officials may disrupt the process for making the election results official after GOP leaders in Cochise County voted on November 18 to wait to decide whether to certify the results until the legal deadline on Monday.\r\n\r\nThey cited claims about the certification of election equipment, which Lorick confirmed had been tested and properly certified. Still, Crosby and Judd have called for a meeting on Friday to discuss the claims.\r\n\r\nIn the opposite corner of Arizona, another Republican-controlled county—Mohave County—may end up following Cochise County\u0026#039;s lead in not certifying election results. Last week, GOP officials there said they want to hold off on making a decision until Monday\u0026#039;s deadline in order to make a political statement. They recessed their meeting Monday and are set to resume their discussion later in the day.\r\n\r\n\r\nElsewhere in the country on Monday, Pennsylvania\u0026#039;s Luzerne County Board of Elections also refused to certify the midterm results.\r\n\r\n\u0022Certifying election results is a ministerial task,\u0022 Elias tweeted. \u0022This is what election subversion looks like in 2022.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSuggesting that another lawsuit is coming, Elias wrote on social media that right-wing board members in Luzerne County should ask their counterparts in Arizona\u0026#039;s Cochise County \u0022how well this ends for them.\u0022