Scientists Revive ‘Zombie’ Virus After 50,000 Years Trapped in Siberian Permafrost

As our world continues to warm up, vast areas of permafrost are rapidly melting, releasing material that\u0026#039;s been trapped for up to a million years. This includes uncountable numbers of microbes that have been lying dormant for hundreds of millennia.\r\n\r\nTo study these emerging microbes, scientists from the French National Center for Scientific Research have now revived a number of these \u0022zombie viruses\u0022 from the Siberian permafrost, including one thought to be nearly 50,000 years old – a record age for a frozen virus returning to a state capable of infecting other organisms.\r\n\r\nThe team behind the study, led by microbiologist Jean-Marie, says these ancient viruses are potentially a significant threat to public health, and further study needs to be done to assess the danger that these infectious agents could pose as the permafrost melts.\r\n\r\nThe researchers warned it may just be the tip of the iceberg:\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022One-quarter of the Northern Hemisphere is underlain by permanently frozen ground, referred to as permafrost,\u0022 researchers wrote in the paper.\r\n\r\n\u0022Due to climate warming, irreversibly thawing permafrost is releasing organic matter frozen for up to a million years, most of which decomposes into carbon dioxide and methane, further enhancing the greenhouse effect. Part of this organic matter also consists of revived cellular microbes (prokaryotes, unicellular eukaryotes) as well as viruses that remained dormant since prehistorical times.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Global News:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2014, the same researchers unearthed a\u0026nbsp;30,000-year-old virus\u0026nbsp;trapped in permafrost, the BBC reported. The discovery was groundbreaking because after all that time, the virus was still able to infect organisms. But now, they’ve beaten their own record by reviving a virus that is 48,500 years old.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022If the authors are indeed isolating live viruses from ancient permafrost, it is likely that the even smaller, simpler mammalian viruses would also survive frozen for eons,\u0022 virologist Eric Delwart from the University of California, San Francisco\u0026nbsp;told\u0026nbsp;New Scientist.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;