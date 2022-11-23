Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at an event

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

'Carpetbagger' Charges Fly as Georgia GOP Senate Candidate Walker's Texas Tax Break Exposed

Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock asked, "How can Herschel Walker represent Georgians when he doesn't even claim our great state as his primary residence?"

Brett Wilkins

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is the beneficiary of a tax break meant for permanent Texas residents—a possible violation of both Texas law and residency rules for voting and political candidacy in Georgia, CNN reported Wednesday.

Records reviewed by the network show Walker benefited from Texas' homestead tax exemption, shaving approximately $1,200 off his 2021 tax bill on his $3 million home in the Dallas-Ft. Worth suburb of Westlake. The Texas Tribune reports the former NFL star is expected to apply for the discount again this year, and would likely save about $1,500.

Reacting to the report, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock—who will face Walker in a December 6 runoff after neither candidate received 50% of the vote in this month's midterm election—asked on Twitter, "How can Herschel Walker represent Georgians when he doesn't even claim our great state as his primary residence?"

According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, "only a homeowner's principal residence qualifies" for the break.

As CNN detailed:

Questions have swirled around Walker's residency since he actively began exploring the possibility of a Senate run in Georgia last year, and Democrats and Republicans alike hit Walker over the issue.

To run for office and vote in Georgia, 15 rules, not all of which need to be met, are considered for establishing residency, which include where the resident takes their homestead tax exemption and where they intend to live permanently. The U.S. Constitution only requires a potential senator to be an inhabitant of their state when elected.

"The state Supreme Court said that a homestead exemption alone was not dispositive evidence that could disqualify a candidate," Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, told CNN.

"At the end of the day, this is more of a political problem than a legal one in all likelihood... where Walker can be painted as a carpetbagger," Kreis added. "It does call into question whether Walker's change of residency was made in good faith."

Indeed, comparisons with failed Republican Senate aspirant Dr. Mehmet Oz—who Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman's campaign successfully framed as a New Jersey opportunist out of touch with the Pennsylvanians he sought to represent—were filling Twitter feeds following publication of the story.

Charles Kuck, a professor at Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, tweeted: "Herschel Walker is a liar, a carpetbagger, and a moron. Please vote responsibly. #VoteWarnock."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
UN tax convention banner

'Historic Win': UN Members to Start Talks on 'Inclusive and Effective' Global Tax Standards

Applauding African nations that led the new resolution, one activist argued that "shifting power from the OECD is paramount to end the exploitation and plunder of developing countries."

Jessica Corbett ·

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at an event

'Carpetbagger' Charges Fly as Georgia GOP Senate Candidate Walker's Texas Tax Break Exposed

Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock asked, "How can Herschel Walker represent Georgians when he doesn't even claim our great state as his primary residence?"

Brett Wilkins ·

Supreme Court justices attend the State of the Union address

Scholars, Attorneys, and Advocates to Supreme Court: Don't Let GOP Tank Student Debt Relief

"As briefs from a broad range of people, experts, and legal scholars show, President Biden's debt relief plan for student loan borrowers is legal, necessary, and appropriate," said one campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Hochul

'Leading the Nation on Climate,' NY Governor Signs Partial Ban on Crypto Mining

"This first-in-the-nation law should set the standard for every other state where crypto miners are coming in, extracting resources, and wreaking havoc," said one campaigner. "Thank you, Gov. Hochul, for setting a precedent for the rest of the country."

Jessica Corbett ·

Demonstrators rally in support of reproductive rights on October 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

'Unconscionable': Georgia Supreme Court Revives 6-Week Abortion Ban

"It is outrageous that this extreme law is back in effect, just days after being rightfully blocked," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.