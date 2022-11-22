Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Steven Donziger

Steven Donziger speaks at a "Free Donziger" rally held in front of the Manhattan Court House in New York City on October 1, 2021. (Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Steven Donziger Says Criminalize Ecocide to 'Help Save the Planet'

Environmental lawyer offers five key legal initiatives—including a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty—to combat industry's assault on climate.

Jessica Corbett

Steven Donziger, the American human rights attorney targeted by Big Oil for his work in support of Indigenous people impacted by fossil fuel pollution, on Tuesday presented five legal solutions to the worsening climate emergency.

"The right combination of legal changes happening quickly can catalyze progress."

Donziger was freed in April after spending nearly 1,000 days under house arrest for a U.S. case stemming from a massive settlement he won in Ecuadorian courts against Chevron over its pollution of the Amazon rainforest.

While Donziger's "completely unjust" detention has led federal lawmakers to push for reforming the U.S. legal system, the lawyer continues to use his platform to fight for environmental justice.

"It's all too easy to feel overwhelmed and helpless in the face of such widespread catastrophe. But we as citizens can do something right now," Donziger wrote in a Tuesday column for The Guardian on the heels of the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

"Together, alongside increased citizen activism, these ideas can begin to provide a coherent and comprehensive legal framework for all of us to help save the planet," Donziger argued. His first proposal: Make ecocide an international crime.

There has been growing global support for doing just that. In July, international lawyers published a legal definition of the term, declaring that ecocide "means unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts."

Stop Ecocide International and others advocate for amending the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court to make ecocide its fifth crime, following genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

According to Donziger, "Ecocide would expose executives of fossil fuel companies to potential criminal liability for signing off on acts of pollution. And that personal exposure will significantly change the decision-making calculus of these executives in the planet's favor."

The attorney's second solution is to enact a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty. International support for this idea has also grown in recent months, culminating in the island nation of Tuvalu proposing the creation of such an agreement at COP27 earlier this month.

Donziger also called for banning so-called SLAPP litigation (which stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation), explaining that they "have become the fossil fuel industry's go-to move to silence environmental campaigners, drain resources from advocates, and weaken the climate movement, which is the most essential component to forcing governments to phase out the industry."

Just before House Democrats held a September hearing to blast Big Oil for "weaponizing" the law against climate campaigners, EarthRights International released a first-of-its-kind analysis showing how the fossil fuel industry has engaged in "judicial harassment" of over 150 activists. The nonprofit's report highlighted 93 SLAPP cases and 49 "abusive subpoenas."

"The solution is simple," Donziger asserted. "Governments must enact what are called anti-SLAPP laws that punish corporations that engage in this type of legal intimidation."

The lawyer further argued that humanity must protect the Amazon headwaters, noting that "a quiet legal revolution is being led by Indigenous peoples in the Amazon countries of Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Peru."

"Called the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, these frontline Earth defenders have proposed a feasible plan to provide international legal protection to what might be the most important ecosystem on Earth," he wrote. "Essentially, this plan would prohibit any further fossil fuel development in the area that comprises the headwaters of the Amazon and contains the planet's greatest concentration of biodiversity."

Donziger's final legal solution is "binding climate reparations." Specifically, he proposed a treaty requiring each wealthy country to pay a fixed amount proportionate to its gross domestic product "into a fund administered by a neutral party with actual representation from the small countries most affected" by warming temperatures and the negative impacts resulting from the climate crisis.

"To be clear, I am not arguing that these proposed changes alone will save the planet. But the right combination of legal changes happening quickly can catalyze progress," he emphasized.

The attorney's column comes as advocates of ambitious climate action celebrate some of the progress made at COP27—such as securing a deal to create a loss and damage fund—while also spotlighting the conference's failures, from the abuse of activists and the historic presence of Big Oil lobbyists to the lack of a final agreement to phase out all fossil fuels.

As Common Dreams reported earlier Tuesday, author and activist Naomi Klein is encouraging civil society groups to boycott COP28—set to be hosted next year by the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer—and "instead hold a true people's summit."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Faced With 'Baseless Political Lawsuits,' Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Freeze

"This pause extension is necessary, but also the bare minimum," said one activist. "What 45 million borrowers truly need is a Biden administration that won't allow fringe lawsuits and right-wing courts to undermine economic relief that's already been approved."

Jessica Corbett ·

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) arrives for a Senate committee hearing on September 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Warren Warns Crypto Madness Will 'Take Down the Economy' If It Isn't Regulated

"FTX's implosion should be a wake-up call," said the Massachusetts Democrat. "Regulators must enforce the law before more people get cheated, and Congress must plug the remaining holes in our regulatory structure."

Kenny Stancil ·

donald_trump

US Supreme Court Denies Trump's Bid to Keep Tax Returns From House Committee

"At long last the Supreme Court has moved to end this farce," said Rep. Bill Pascrell. "Now let our committee get these documents. Let the sunlight in."

Brett Wilkins ·

Steven Donziger

Steven Donziger Says Criminalize Ecocide to 'Help Save the Planet'

Environmental lawyer offers five key legal initiatives—including a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty—to combat industry's assault on climate.

Jessica Corbett ·

Biden and MBS

Progressives Demand Biden Increase Pressure on Saudis to End Yemen Atrocities

"The United States should no longer prop up that regime's unconscionable war in Yemen that killed nearly 400,000 people, including untold children," said one human rights defender.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Citing Orwell, Judge Blocks 'Positively Dystopian' Censorship Law Backed by DeSantis
  2. Calls for Ethics Probe Follow Bombshell Report of Right-Wing Attempts to Influence Supreme Court
  3. Twitter Verges on Collapse as Workers Quit in Revolt Against 'Notorious Union-Buster' Elon Musk
  4. A Note of Apology to This Nation's Younger Generations: We Failed You
  5. New Memo Details Legal Case to Indict Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
  6. House Democrat Leads Charge to Bar Trump From Office, Citing 14th Amendment
  7. Thank Court-Backed Gerrymandering for GOP House Takeover
  8. If You Want to Help the Rich and Die Sooner, Vote Republican
  9. Outrage as Starbucks Moves to Close First Unionized Shop in Its Home City of Seattle
  10. Teachers' Union Leader Hits Back After Pompeo Calls Her the 'Most Dangerous Person in the World'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.