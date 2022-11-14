Climate Actions Like Throwing Soup at Art Dampen Support for Cause: Survey

In the wake of high-profile climate protests that target priceless works of art or block streets and other public infrastructure, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania on Monday published a survey showing such actions broadly decrease support for addressing the climate emergency.\r\n\r\nShawn Patterson Jr. and Michael E. Mann of the University of Pennsylvania Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media wondered if acts like last month\u0026#039;s soup-splashing of Vincent van Gogh\u0026#039;s famous glass-protected painting Sunflowers in London by Just Stop Oil activists helped or hindered the cause of boosting support for climate action.\r\n\r\nThe survey team set out to answer three questions: \u0022First, does the public approve of using tactics like shutting down traffic or gluing oneself to Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring to raise attention to climate change? Second, do these tactics affect public beliefs surrounding human-driven climate change? And third, do the framing of these tactics influence that support?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe researchers found that \u0022overall, the public expresses general disapproval of nonviolent, disruptive protests to raise attention to the dangers of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A plurality (46%) report that such efforts decrease their support for their cause,\u0022 Patterson and Mann noted. \u0022However, these efforts have minimal effects on people\u0026#039;s perceptions of the dangers of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Moreover,\u0022 they added, \u0022the framing of the actions appears to also have a small impact—respondents did not differentiate \u0026#039;damaging\u0026#039; and \u0026#039;pretending to damage\u0026#039; pieces of art in their appraisal of such actions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe survey team did find that Democrats are \u0022significantly more likely\u0022 to say that these disruptive tactics increase their support for climate action compared to Republicans or Independents.\r\n\r\nThe researchers also found that \u0022Black and Hispanic respondents are more likely to report increased support than white respondents.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn social media, Mann said the \u0022key finding\u0022 of the survey data in his mind was that independent voters \u0022who might be critical in establishing majority support for aggressive climate policies express strong disapproval of the tactics.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong independents, 43% of such voters reported decreased support compared to just 11% who reported an increase.