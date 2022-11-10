Sign up for our newsletter.

Adam Laxalt and Donald Trump

Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt joins former U.S. President Donald Trump on stage during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 8, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Trump—'Disgraced Ex-President Who Lost in Nevada Twice'—Denounced Over New Election Lies

"Our election workers are committed to ensuring that every Nevadan has their ballot counted," said the state Democratic Party chair. "Those incredible efforts deserve our respect and support, not baseless attacks."

Jessica Corbett

As vote-counting continued in Nevada on Thursday, former President Donald Trump—known for his election lies of 2020—came under fire for baselessly attacking the integrity of the voting system in Clark County.

"We absolutely condemn Donald Trump's inflammatory and untrue statement labeling Nevada's election count as 'corrupt.'"

"Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, referring to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, for whom he campaigned.

As of Thursday evening, with 83% of the votes in, Laxalt was leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by less than 16,000 votes, or 49.4% to 47.6%. Their contest, along with the race in Arizona and a runoff in Georgia, will determine which party controls the Senate next year.

Nevada Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer swiftly rebuked Trump's comments in a statement Thursday.

"We absolutely condemn Donald Trump's inflammatory and untrue statement labeling Nevada's election count as 'corrupt,'" she said. "Our election workers are committed to ensuring that every Nevadan has their ballot counted. Those incredible efforts deserve our respect and support, not baseless attacks from a disgraced ex-president who lost in Nevada twice."

Whitmer stressed that "we support the Clark County Election Department and the ballot tabulators in every county of our state as they continue their critical work. As eager as we are to learn the final results, we are once again calling for these hardworking Nevadans to be given the courtesy and patience they deserve."

In a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, Clark County also responded to Trump—who is expected to announce his 2024 campaign for president next week.

"We have heard his outrageous claims, but he is obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes that ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County," the statement said before laying out both in detail.

The county also highlighted that its election systems are certified by the state and federal governments, and "there are several state-required audits before, during, and after each election, which further ensure the reliability and integrity of the election."

The twice-impeached former president—who still clings to his "Big Lie" that he won in 2020—also took aim at Arizona on Thursday, focusing on the GOP candidate he endorsed for governor.

"Arizona even said 'by the end of the week!'" Trump said. "They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!"

Lake was trailing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs 49.6% to 50.4%, with 70% of the votes in, as of late Thursday.

In Arizona's U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has 52% of the vote, compared with 46% for Trump-backed Blake Masters.

The Associated Press reported that "a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted."

The outlet noted that the problem at 60 of 223 locations in Maricopa County led Trump, Lake, and others to baselessly claim "Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day."

Trump narrowly lost Arizona to President Joe Biden in 2020. Notably, a so-called "audit" of the results in the state that Trump's supporters claimed would reveal fraud actually found that Biden won by even more than the official count.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
