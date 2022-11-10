Trump—'Disgraced Ex-President Who Lost in Nevada Twice'—Denounced Over New Election Lies

As vote-counting continued in Nevada on Thursday, former President Donald Trump—known for his election lies of 2020—came under fire for baselessly attacking the integrity of the voting system in Clark County.\r\n\r\n\u0022We absolutely condemn Donald Trump\u0026#039;s inflammatory and untrue statement labeling Nevada\u0026#039;s election count as \u0026#039;corrupt.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country,\u0022 Trump said on his Truth Social platform, referring to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, for whom he campaigned.\r\n\r\nAs of Thursday evening, with 83% of the votes in, Laxalt was leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by less than 16,000 votes, or 49.4% to 47.6%. Their contest, along with the race in Arizona and a runoff in Georgia, will determine which party controls the Senate next year.\r\n\r\nNevada Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer swiftly rebuked Trump\u0026#039;s comments in a statement Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022We absolutely condemn Donald Trump\u0026#039;s inflammatory and untrue statement labeling Nevada\u0026#039;s election count as \u0026#039;corrupt,\u0026#039;\u0022 she said. \u0022Our election workers are committed to ensuring that every Nevadan has their ballot counted. Those incredible efforts deserve our respect and support, not baseless attacks from a disgraced ex-president who lost in Nevada twice.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhitmer stressed that \u0022we support the Clark County Election Department and the ballot tabulators in every county of our state as they continue their critical work. As eager as we are to learn the final results, we are once again calling for these hardworking Nevadans to be given the courtesy and patience they deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, Clark County also responded to Trump—who is expected to announce his 2024 campaign for president next week.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have heard his outrageous claims, but he is obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes that ensure the integrity of elections in Clark County,\u0022 the statement said before laying out both in detail.\r\n\r\nThe county also highlighted that its election systems are certified by the state and federal governments, and \u0022there are several state-required audits before, during, and after each election, which further ensure the reliability and integrity of the election.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe twice-impeached former president—who still clings to his \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that he won in 2020—also took aim at Arizona on Thursday, focusing on the GOP candidate he endorsed for governor.\r\n\r\n\u0022Arizona even said \u0026#039;by the end of the week!\u0026#039;\u0022 Trump said. \u0022They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!\u0022\r\n\r\nLake was trailing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs 49.6% to 50.4%, with 70% of the votes in, as of late Thursday.\r\n\r\nIn Arizona\u0026#039;s U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has 52% of the vote, compared with 46% for Trump-backed Blake Masters.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported that \u0022a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona\u0026#039;s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe outlet noted that the problem at 60 of 223 locations in Maricopa County led Trump, Lake, and others to baselessly claim \u0022Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrump narrowly lost Arizona to President Joe Biden in 2020. Notably, a so-called \u0022audit\u0022 of the results in the state that Trump\u0026#039;s supporters claimed would reveal fraud actually found that Biden won by even more than the official count.