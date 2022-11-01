Sign up for our newsletter.

Bolsonaro beaten

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro prepares to speak publicly for the first time Sunday's presidential run-off election loss, at Alvorada Palace in Brasília, on November 1, 2022. (Photo: Evaristo Sa/AFP via Getty Images)

No Concession From Brazil's Bolsonaro—But Staff Say Transition to Proceed

The far-right Brazilian president spoke publicly for the first time since his Sunday electoral loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, praising truck drivers and other protesters who caused traffic chaos by blocking major highways.

Brett Wilkins

This is a breaking story... Please check back for updates.

The chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he has received authorization from the defeated far-right leader to start the transition process leading up to the January 1 inauguration of President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and that the current administration would "comply with the law" and the constitution.

Bolsonaro spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time since losing Sunday's presidential runoff to Workers' Party co-founder da Silva, making no mention of any concession to his leftist challenger.

"I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me last October 30th," Bolsonaro said. Referring to protests by truck drivers and other supporters, he added that "the current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at how the electoral process took place."

"Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome," he added, "but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of patrimony, and restriction of the right to come and go."

Ciro Nogueira, Bolsonaro's chief of staff, followed his boss' speech by declaring that "the president authorized me... based on the law, to start the transition process," and that the administration would "comply with the law of our country."

Oliver Stuenkel, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation School of International Relations in São Paulo, observed that "Bolsonaro's carefully worded statement was so cryptic [because] he needed to speak to very different audiences: radical followers who think Lula stole the election feel Bolsonaro confirmed their beliefs, but his more moderate allies also feel Bolsonaro will not mess with the transition."

