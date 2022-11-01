No Concession From Brazil's Bolsonaro—But Staff Say Transition to Proceed

This is a breaking story... Please check back for updates. \r\n\r\nThe chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he has received authorization from the defeated far-right leader to start the transition process leading up to the January 1 inauguration of President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and that the current administration would \u0022comply with the law\u0022 and the constitution.\r\n\r\nBolsonaro spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time since losing Sunday\u0026#039;s presidential runoff to Workers\u0026#039; Party co-founder da Silva, making no mention of any concession to his leftist challenger.\r\n\r\n\u0022I want to start by thanking the 58 million Brazilians who voted for me last October 30th,\u0022 Bolsonaro said. Referring to protests by truck drivers and other supporters, he added that \u0022the current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at how the electoral process took place.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome,\u0022 he added, \u0022but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of patrimony, and restriction of the right to come and go.\u0022\r\n\r\nCiro Nogueira, Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s chief of staff, followed his boss\u0026#039; speech by declaring that \u0022the president authorized me... based on the law, to start the transition process,\u0022 and that the administration would \u0022comply with the law of our country.\u0022\r\n\r\nOliver Stuenkel, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation School of International Relations in São Paulo, observed that \u0022Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s carefully worded statement was so cryptic [because] he needed to speak to very different audiences: radical followers who think Lula stole the election feel Bolsonaro confirmed their beliefs, but his more moderate allies also feel Bolsonaro will not mess with the transition.\u0022