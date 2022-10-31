Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Fall Campaign is dangerously close to falling short.

Common Dreams was founded in 1997, and because we’ve managed to survive this long, many people assume we’ll be around forever. Let us assure you that is NOT true.

Our media model is built on the support of our readers, and so support of our readers we must have. Please, if you can, make a donation to keep our Common Dreams alive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Biden and Granholm

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on oil company profits in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on October 31, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Windfall Profits Tax 'Is Sorely Needed' But More Oil Is Not, Groups Warn Biden

"Drilling more won't lower prices for U.S. consumers. More oil from U.S. lands will just be exported," said one critic. "And more investment in oil drilling will deepen our dependence on fossil fuels when the worsening climate catastrophe demands we speed the transition."

Jessica Corbett

While welcoming U.S. President Biden's newly confirmed support for a windfall profits tax targeting fossil fuel giants, advocacy groups on Monday also argued against incentivizing more oil production in the United States, especially given the worsening climate emergency.

"America needs a windfall profits tax; we don't need Big Oil to ramp up production."

In brief remarks at the White House Monday afternoon, Biden decried the "outrageous" third-quarter profits of oil companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell, asserting that "their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall from the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine."

Flanked by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Biden called on oil companies to cut prices at the pump and boost domestic production—and warned that "if they don't, they're gonna pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions." He pledged his administration will work with Congress on relevant policies.

"President Biden is getting it wrong," declared Robert Weismann, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. "America needs a windfall profits tax; we don't need Big Oil to ramp up production. Oil prices have been high—and Big Oil profits have skyrocketed—because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The solution to that is simple: a windfall profits tax that extracts Big Oil's unjust enrichment and returns the money to the people."

Weissman stressed that "drilling more won't lower prices for U.S. consumers. More oil from U.S. lands will just be exported—as 29% of U.S. crude production now is. And more investment in oil drilling will deepen our dependence on fossil fuels when the worsening climate catastrophe demands we speed the transition away from fossil fuels."

"Americans know they are being ripped off by Big Oil profiteering and want a direct solution," he added. "A windfall profits tax is that. Boosting oil production is not."

Friends of the Earth program manager Lukas Ross responded similarly to Biden's remarks.

"While a windfall profits tax is sorely needed, yet another incentive to drill for oil is not," Ross said. "When Congress returns from recess, we expect President Biden's swift help in passing a windfall profits tax that refunds Big Oil's ill-gotten gains to consumers."

"Supporting clean renewables and taxing runaway fossil fuel profits are two sides of the same coin," he continued. "When a goodie bag of Trump-era tax cuts begins expiring at the end of the year, Democrats in Congress must ensure a windfall profits tax is part of the negotiation."

Meanwhile, the youth-led Sunrise Movement also welcomed Biden's backing of a windfall profits tax intended to rein in price gouging by major polluters, but pressured the president to go even further.

"We're thrilled to hear President Biden's support for a windfall profits tax to hold oil and gas companies accountable [for] their disgusting price gouging," said Lauren Maunus, the group's advocacy director. "This is what Democrats should have been championing all year. And we hope that placing blame on the corporations responsible for making gas prices so high, and offering a solution, will resonate with voters by November 8th."

"But working people are hurting, the climate crisis is destroying our communities, and calling for Congress to act is not enough," she argued. "This administration must also immediately pass a suite of climate executive actions and use the Defense Production Act to expedite our transition to renewable energy and end our reliance on fossil fuels."

Sunrise urges Biden to declare a climate emergency, end the leasing of public lands and waters for dirty energy production, and stop issuing permits for new fossil fuel infrastructure, "including pipelines, petrochemical plants, and export terminals, especially Line 3, Line 5, and the Mountain Valley Pipeline."

Biden's speech and the reaction came just before not only the U.S. midterm elections—which will determine control of Congress for the next two years—but also COP27, a United Nations climate summit set to kick off in Egypt on Sunday.

In the lead-up to the conference, science-based U.N. reports have underscored the need for the global community—especially rich nations disproportionately responsible for the climate emergency—to dramatically scale up efforts to limit planet-heating pollution.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Biden and Granholm

Windfall Profits Tax 'Is Sorely Needed' But More Oil Is Not, Groups Warn Biden

"Drilling more won't lower prices for U.S. consumers. More oil from U.S. lands will just be exported," said one critic. "And more investment in oil drilling will deepen our dependence on fossil fuels when the worsening climate catastrophe demands we speed the transition."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police outside Pelosi home

Suspect in Pelosi Case Charged With Attempted Kidnapping, Assault

David DePape was allegedly carrying a roll of tape, zip ties, and two hammers when he broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home.

Julia Conley ·

Protesters gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as affirmative action cases involving Harvard and University of North Carolina admissions are heard by the court in Washington, D.C. on October 31, 2022.

Right-Wing Justices Appear Ready to Eviscerate Affirmative Action in College Admissions

"Killing affirmative action will have a devastating impact on Black, Hispanic, and Native students," wrote one journalist, "and such a ruling would be totally unjustified by the text or history of the Constitution."

Kenny Stancil ·

Carbon Capital Is Killing Us sign

US Spent 13 Times More on Fossil Fuels Than Renewables in Africa Since Paris Deal

With the continent facing climate extremes despite its limited contributions to the crisis, political leaders and campaigners have called for global spending on clean energy development.

Jessica Corbett ·

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Halt Release of IRS Records to House Dems

Trump's request comes after a federal appeals court paved the way for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over his tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.