Windfall Profits Tax 'Is Sorely Needed' But More Oil Is Not, Groups Warn Biden

While welcoming U.S. President Biden\u0026#039;s newly confirmed support for a windfall profits tax targeting fossil fuel giants, advocacy groups on Monday also argued against incentivizing more oil production in the United States, especially given the worsening climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022America needs a windfall profits tax; we don\u0026#039;t need Big Oil to ramp up production.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn brief remarks at the White House Monday afternoon, Biden decried the \u0022outrageous\u0022 third-quarter profits of oil companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell, asserting that \u0022their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall from the brutal conflict that\u0026#039;s ravaging Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nFlanked by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Biden called on oil companies to cut prices at the pump and boost domestic production—and warned that \u0022if they don\u0026#039;t, they\u0026#039;re gonna pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions.\u0022 He pledged his administration will work with Congress on relevant policies.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden is getting it wrong,\u0022 declared Robert Weismann, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. \u0022America needs a windfall profits tax; we don\u0026#039;t need Big Oil to ramp up production. Oil prices have been high—and Big Oil profits have skyrocketed—because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The solution to that is simple: a windfall profits tax that extracts Big Oil\u0026#039;s unjust enrichment and returns the money to the people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWeissman stressed that \u0022drilling more won\u0026#039;t lower prices for U.S. consumers. More oil from U.S. lands will just be exported—as 29% of U.S. crude production now is. And more investment in oil drilling will deepen our dependence on fossil fuels when the worsening climate catastrophe demands we speed the transition away from fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Americans know they are being ripped off by Big Oil profiteering and want a direct solution,\u0022 he added. \u0022A windfall profits tax is that. Boosting oil production is not.\u0022\r\n\r\nFriends of the Earth program manager Lukas Ross responded similarly to Biden\u0026#039;s remarks.\r\n\r\n\u0022While a windfall profits tax is sorely needed, yet another incentive to drill for oil is not,\u0022 Ross said. \u0022When Congress returns from recess, we expect President Biden\u0026#039;s swift help in passing a windfall profits tax that refunds Big Oil\u0026#039;s ill-gotten gains to consumers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Supporting clean renewables and taxing runaway fossil fuel profits are two sides of the same coin,\u0022 he continued. \u0022When a goodie bag of Trump-era tax cuts begins expiring at the end of the year, Democrats in Congress must ensure a windfall profits tax is part of the negotiation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the youth-led Sunrise Movement also welcomed Biden\u0026#039;s backing of a windfall profits tax intended to rein in price gouging by major polluters, but pressured the president to go even further.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re thrilled to hear President Biden\u0026#039;s support for a windfall profits tax to hold oil and gas companies accountable [for] their disgusting price gouging,\u0022 said Lauren Maunus, the group\u0026#039;s advocacy director. \u0022This is what Democrats should have been championing all year. And we hope that placing blame on the corporations responsible for making gas prices so high, and offering a solution, will resonate with voters by November 8th.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But working people are hurting, the climate crisis is destroying our communities, and calling for Congress to act is not enough,\u0022 she argued. \u0022This administration must also immediately pass a suite of climate executive actions and use the Defense Production Act to expedite our transition to renewable energy and end our reliance on fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nSunrise urges Biden to declare a climate emergency, end the leasing of public lands and waters for dirty energy production, and stop issuing permits for new fossil fuel infrastructure, \u0022including pipelines, petrochemical plants, and export terminals, especially Line 3, Line 5, and the Mountain Valley Pipeline.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s speech and the reaction came just before not only the U.S. midterm elections—which will determine control of Congress for the next two years—but also COP27, a United Nations climate summit set to kick off in Egypt on Sunday.\r\n\r\nIn the lead-up to the conference, science-based U.N. reports have underscored the need for the global community—especially rich nations disproportionately responsible for the climate emergency—to dramatically scale up efforts to limit planet-heating pollution.