Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Fall Campaign is dangerously close to falling short.

Common Dreams was founded in 1997, and because we’ve managed to survive this long, many people assume we’ll be around forever. Let us assure you that is NOT true.

Our media model is built on the support of our readers, and so support of our readers we must have. Please, if you can, make a donation to keep our Common Dreams alive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Carbon Capital Is Killing Us sign

Members of the Climate Justice Coalition march to demand clean energy on July 18, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

US Spent 13 Times More on Fossil Fuels Than Renewables in Africa Since Paris Deal

With the continent facing climate extremes despite its limited contributions to the crisis, political leaders and campaigners have called for global spending on clean energy development.

Jessica Corbett

Just days away from the United Nations climate summit in Egypt, The Guardian on Monday highlighted how the U.S. government is pouring billions into African fossil fuel projects while making relatively limited investments in renewables.

"It's been frustrating and tiresome to see so many opportunities lost to transition away from fossil fuels."

Using Oil Change International's Public Finance for Energy Database, the newspaper found that since the 2015 Paris agreement, U.S. funding for fossil fuel development in Africa has soared, despite global goals to limit planet-heating emissions.

For fiscal years 2016-21, the U.S. spent $13 billion on fossil fuel projects globally, compared with $4 billion on renewable energy and $1 billion on other projects. Two-thirds of fossil fuel spending, or $9 billion, went to projects in Africa. Just $682 million went to renewables there—meaning the U.S. spent 13 times more on polluting projects across the continent.

Leading up to the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, African campaigners and leaders have stressed not only the need for loss and damage funding from wealthy nations that have largely created the climate emergency, but also greater investments in renewables.

As Kenyan President William Ruto argued earlier this month, the continent has "immense potential for renewable energy, and this abundance of wind and solar energy can power the development of Africa."

However, the data shows that rather than promoting clean energy development across Africa, the U.S. government has instead focused on producing fossil fuels—and not even to aid Africans. As Youba Sokona, a climate scientist from Mali who is a vice chair of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told The Guardian, "The U.S. isn't investing for the interest of Africans, it's investing for the interests of the U.S."

Last year, climate campaigners cautiously welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to cut off federal support for fossil fuel projects abroad while warning of the policy's shortcomings.

"The loopholes for 'strategic' projects, and the lack of action at home, leave big gaps," Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn said at the time. "It's time to end government support for all fossil fuels everywhere."

Climate campaigners remain critical of the administration, especially in light of The Guardian's findings.

Kate DeAngelis, international finance program manager at Friends of the Earth, said that she "was thrilled with the promises" of the current administration, but since Biden took office last year, "it's been a slow walk back to the point where you couldn't tell the difference between" him and his right-wing predecessor in terms of fossil fuel finance abroad.

"It's been frustrating and tiresome to see so many opportunities lost to transition away from fossil fuels," she continued. "It's just business as usual. We are seeing some of the most vulnerable communities in Africa be negatively impacted and they don't have a voice."

As the newspaper detailed:

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), a primary funder of overseas energy projects, has ramped up its support of renewables in recent years but DeAngelis said the agency had shown no intention of ceasing fossil fuel funding. "They've said to us they will approve fossil fuels in Africa and beyond and not to get bogged down on that because they are doing renewables too," she said. "It shows the lack of seriousness [with which] the Biden administration is taking this crisis."

[...]

From 2016 until last year, EXIM's financing of fossil fuels in Africa dwarfed renewable funding by a factor of 51 to one. This approach to lending threatens to undercut Biden's message of climate leadership at what has been dubbed "Africa's COP," to be held over the next two weeks in Egypt.

While EXIM did not respond to the paper's request for comment, a spokesperson for the Development Finance Corporation said that DFC is "committed to safeguarding U.S. geostrategic interests, while accounting for rising energy demand and security around the world," and "seeks to invest in highly developmental, affordable, and sustainable energy access in alignment with the Biden-Harris administration's long-term climate goals, including a net-zero future."

The reporting and final preparations for COP27 come as climate scientists and other experts continue to warn of the need to rapidly transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy at a global scale.

A World Meteorological Organization report confirmed Wednesday that atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide hit record highs last year, which WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said "has underlined, once again, the enormous challenge—and the vital necessity—of urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and prevent global temperatures rising even further in the future."

The following day, the U.N. Environment Program delivered a similar message about how far off the world is from meeting the Paris temperature goals for 2100, warning that there is "no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place," which necessitates a "rapid transformation of societies."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Police outside Pelosi home

Suspect in Pelosi Case Charged With Attempted Kidnapping, Assault

David DePape was allegedly carrying a roll of tape, zip ties, and two hammers when he broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home.

Julia Conley ·

Carbon Capital Is Killing Us sign

US Spent 13 Times More on Fossil Fuels Than Renewables in Africa Since Paris Deal

With the continent facing climate extremes despite its limited contributions to the crisis, political leaders and campaigners have called for global spending on clean energy development.

Jessica Corbett ·

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Halt Release of IRS Records to House Dems

Trump's request comes after a federal appeals court paved the way for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over his tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

Kenny Stancil ·

President Joe Biden appears at an event in Philadelphia

'Could Be a Political Game Changer': Biden to Float Windfall Profits Tax on Oil Giants

"This is the right thing for President Biden to do," said Rep. Ro Khanna. "It's time to hold Big Oil accountable for high gas prices and put that money back in the pockets of Americans."

Jake Johnson ·

An Indigenous activist celebrates the victory of Lula

'Lungs of the Earth Will Breathe Easier Tonight': Amazon Defenders Cheer Lula Victory

"The nightmare is due to end at last," said one climate advocate of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro's electoral loss.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.