US Spent 13 Times More on Fossil Fuels Than Renewables in Africa Since Paris Deal

Just days away from the United Nations climate summit in Egypt, The Guardian on Monday highlighted how the U.S. government is pouring billions into African fossil fuel projects while making relatively limited investments in renewables.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s been frustrating and tiresome to see so many opportunities lost to transition away from fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nUsing Oil Change International\u0026#039;s Public Finance for Energy Database, the newspaper found that since the 2015 Paris agreement, U.S. funding for fossil fuel development in Africa has soared, despite global goals to limit planet-heating emissions.\r\n\r\nFor fiscal years 2016-21, the U.S. spent $13 billion on fossil fuel projects globally, compared with $4 billion on renewable energy and $1 billion on other projects. Two-thirds of fossil fuel spending, or $9 billion, went to projects in Africa. Just $682 million went to renewables there—meaning the U.S. spent 13 times more on polluting projects across the continent.\r\n\r\nLeading up to the COP27 summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, African campaigners and leaders have stressed not only the need for loss and damage funding from wealthy nations that have largely created the climate emergency, but also greater investments in renewables.\r\n\r\nAs Kenyan President William Ruto argued earlier this month, the continent has \u0022immense potential for renewable energy, and this abundance of wind and solar energy can power the development of Africa.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, the data shows that rather than promoting clean energy development across Africa, the U.S. government has instead focused on producing fossil fuels—and not even to aid Africans. As Youba Sokona, a climate scientist from Mali who is a vice chair of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told The Guardian, \u0022The U.S. isn\u0026#039;t investing for the interest of Africans, it\u0026#039;s investing for the interests of the U.S.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast year, climate campaigners cautiously welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s plan to cut off federal support for fossil fuel projects abroad while warning of the policy\u0026#039;s shortcomings.\r\n\r\n\u0022The loopholes for \u0026#039;strategic\u0026#039; projects, and the lack of action at home, leave big gaps,\u0022 Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn said at the time. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time to end government support for all fossil fuels everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nClimate campaigners remain critical of the administration, especially in light of The Guardian\u0026#039;s findings.\r\n\r\nKate DeAngelis, international finance program manager at Friends of the Earth, said that she \u0022was thrilled with the promises\u0022 of the current administration, but since Biden took office last year, \u0022it\u0026#039;s been a slow walk back to the point where you couldn\u0026#039;t tell the difference between\u0022 him and his right-wing predecessor in terms of fossil fuel finance abroad.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s been frustrating and tiresome to see so many opportunities lost to transition away from fossil fuels,\u0022 she continued. \u0022It\u0026#039;s just business as usual. We are seeing some of the most vulnerable communities in Africa be negatively impacted and they don\u0026#039;t have a voice.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the newspaper detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), a primary funder of overseas energy projects, has ramped up its support of renewables in recent years but DeAngelis said the agency had shown no intention of ceasing fossil fuel funding. \u0022They\u0026#039;ve said to us they will approve fossil fuels in Africa and beyond and not to get bogged down on that because they are doing renewables too,\u0022 she said. \u0022It shows the lack of seriousness [with which] the Biden administration is taking this crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nFrom 2016 until last year, EXIM\u0026#039;s financing of fossil fuels in Africa dwarfed renewable funding by a factor of 51 to one. This approach to lending threatens to undercut Biden\u0026#039;s message of climate leadership at what has been dubbed \u0022Africa\u0026#039;s COP,\u0022 to be held over the next two weeks in Egypt.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile EXIM did not respond to the paper\u0026#039;s request for comment, a spokesperson for the Development Finance Corporation said that DFC is \u0022committed to safeguarding U.S. geostrategic interests, while accounting for rising energy demand and security around the world,\u0022 and \u0022seeks to invest in highly developmental, affordable, and sustainable energy access in alignment with the Biden-Harris administration\u0026#039;s long-term climate goals, including a net-zero future.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe reporting and final preparations for COP27 come as climate scientists and other experts continue to warn of the need to rapidly transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy at a global scale.\r\n\r\nA World Meteorological Organization report confirmed Wednesday that atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide hit record highs last year, which WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said \u0022has underlined, once again, the enormous challenge—and the vital necessity—of urgent action to cut greenhouse gas emissions and prevent global temperatures rising even further in the future.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe following day, the U.N. Environment Program delivered a similar message about how far off the world is from meeting the Paris temperature goals for 2100, warning that there is \u0022no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place,\u0022 which necessitates a \u0022rapid transformation of societies.\u0022