'Lungs of the Earth Will Breathe Easier Tonight': Amazon Defenders Cheer Lula Victory

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva\u0026#039;s victory Sunday in the country\u0026#039;s presidential election, which one climate policy journalist called \u0022the most important climate election of the year,\u0022 yielded a hopeful response from environmental defenders Monday as they celebrated an end in sight for President Jair Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s destructive policies in the Amazon rainforest.\r\n\r\nDa Silva, who is commonly called Lula, spoke directly in his victory speech about protecting the 1.5 million square miles that the Amazon spans in Brazil, saying, \u0022Brazil and the planet need a living Amazon.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Brazil is ready to resume its leading role in the fight against the climate crisis, protecting all our biomes, especially the Amazon forest.\u0022\r\n\r\nLula pledged to reverse the damage done by Bolsonaro, who has pushed miners and other industrial interests to develop in the Amazon. In the four years since Bolsonaro took office, deforestation has soared to a 15-year high.\r\n\r\nDuring his campaign, the president-elect said he plans to restore funding to the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), the federal agency which protects the rainforest from extractive industries, following Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s weakening of environmental enforcement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s fight for zero deforestation,\u0022 Lula said in his first speech as president-elect. \u0022Brazil is ready to resume its leading role in the fight against the climate crisis, protecting all our biomes, especially the Amazon forest... We will resume monitoring and surveillance of the Amazon, and combat any and all illegal activity—whether mining, logging, or improper agricultural occupation.\u0022\r\n\r\nDeforestation fell by 72% between 2004 and 2016, when Lula and former President Dilma Rousseff, both of whom represent the Workers\u0026#039; Party, were leading the country.\r\n\r\nUnder Bolsonaro and his right-wing Liberal Party, the amount of forest that was cleared in 2021 was the largest annual figure in more than a decade.\r\n\r\n\u0022The lungs of the Earth will breathe easier tonight,\u0022 said Brazil-based Reuters climate correspondent Jake Spring, referring to rainforests\u0026#039; ability to absorb carbon dioxide.\r\n\r\nWhile there is \u0022lots of work to be done,\u0022 added Oxford University professor Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, \u0022the Amazon exhales a sigh of relief.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to fighting deforestation by stepping up enforcement, Lula plans to grant protected status to nearly 200,000 square miles of \u0022undesignated territory\u0022 in the Amazon, setting it aside for Indigenous communities or wildlife.\r\n\r\nHe also wants to grant subsidies for sustainable farming, establish a federal authority tasked with ensuring Brazil is in line with goals set by the Paris climate agreement, and reform the country\u0026#039;s tax code to require higher taxes on pollution-causing companies and incentivize a shift to sustainable energy sources by offering lower tax rates.\r\n\r\nAlthough Lula won the election by a margin of just 1.8%, said University of California, Berkeley professor Daniel Aldana Cohen, his victory is \u0022a massive win for Brazil: for its working class, its Black and Indigenous communities, and against fascism.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to helping preserve the wildlife and biodiversity within the Amazon, Lula has pledged to enact policies that will protect the home of 24 million people, including hundreds of thousands of members of Indigenous tribes. In the first year of Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s presidency, invasions of Indigenous lands rose by 150%.\r\n\r\n\u0022The nightmare is due to end at last,\u0022 said Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Brazilian Climate Observatory. \u0022Stopping the slaughter of Indigenous peoples and the devastation of the Amazon will require countering powerful gangs and, very often, the interests of allies and supporters in local governments and the Parliament.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs advocates for climate action, human rights, and democracy around the world applauded the Brazilian public for rejecting Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s policies, Norwegian officials announced the country would resume subsidizing the protection of the Amazon, which it halted in 2019 after Bolsonaro took office.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are open to international cooperation to preserve the Amazon, whether in the form of investment or scientific research,\u0022 said Lula in his post-election speech.