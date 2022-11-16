In COP27 Speech, Lula Vows to Make Amazon Destruction 'A Thing of the Past'

Leftist Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vowed Wednesday to halt deforestation of the Amazon and to establish a special ministry to protect Indigenous forest dwellers from human rights abuses.\r\n\r\n\u0022The planet, at every moment, warns us that we need each other to survive.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a speech at the United Nations COP27 climate conference in Egypt—his first on the international stage since he defeated Brazil\u0026#039;s outgoing far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, just over two weeks ago—Lula said that \u0022there\u0026#039;s no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon,\u0022 roughly 60% of which is located in Brazil.\r\n\r\nParts of the Amazon, often referred to as the \u0022lungs of the Earth\u0022 due to its unparalleled capacity to provide oxygen and absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide, recently passed a key tipping point after Bolsonaro intensified the destruction of the tropical rainforest during his four-year reign. According to one estimate, Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s regressive policy changes are responsible for the eradication of as many as two billion trees in South America\u0026#039;s largest nation.\r\n\r\n\u0022This devastation [of the Amazon] will be a thing of the past,\u0022 said Lula, who previously served as Brazil\u0026#039;s president from 2003 to 2010 and takes office again on January 1. \u0022The crimes that happened during the current government will now be combated. We will rebuild our enforcement capabilities and monitoring systems that were dismantled during the past four years.\u0022\r\n\r\nMost of the deforestation that occurred under Bolsonaro was illegal, propelled by logging, mining, and agribusiness companies that often used violence to run roughshod over Indigenous inhabitants of the Amazon.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will fight hard against illegal deforestation,\u0022 the 77-year-old Lula, a member of the Workers\u0026#039; Party, continued. \u0022We will take care of Indigenous people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m here to tell you that Brazil is back in the world. Brazil is emerging from the cocoon to which it has been subjected for the last four years,\u0022 added Lula, who drastically reduced deforestation and channeled an economic boom into downwardly redistributive programs that curbed inequality when he governed Brazil earlier this century.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLula\u0026#039;s speech outlining his government\u0026#039;s plan to achieve \u0022zero deforestation\u0022 was welcomed by climate justice advocates, who implored him to follow through and pushed him to go further.\r\n\r\n\u0022The election of Lula was a victory for us,\u0022 said Dario Kopenawa, representing the Yanomami Indigenous people and one of Rainforest Foundation Norway\u0026#039;s partner organizations. \u0022He has promised zero deforestation, to protect Indigenous people, and take illegal gold diggers out of our territory.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He must keep his word,\u0022 Kopenawa said. \u0022The Yanomami people will hold Lula accountable for what he promised during his campaign.\u0022\r\n\r\nBrazilian activist Ilan Zugman, the director of 350.org for Latin America, said that \u0022the announced measures and guidelines are essential and put Brazil back in the direction of becoming a global leader in combating the climate crisis and the loss of biodiversity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, the president-elect also needs to make more concrete announcements for the energy transition in the country,\u0022 Zugman argued. \u0022For example, if the current plans of the Brazilian oil major Petrobras move forward, Brazil will become, in the coming years, the fourth-largest oil producer in the world, which goes completely against what the world needs and what Brazil is proposing as climate leadership.\u0022\r\n\r\nToerris Jaeger, executive director of Rainforest Foundation Norway, called Wednesday \u0022a historic moment of hope, in a critical time for the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For Brazil to succeed,\u0022 Jaeger continued, \u0022we urge heads of states to harness this momentum by supporting Lula to reestablish environmental agencies that were damaged during Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s government, and investors and business leaders to make sure they cut their links to deforestation.\u0022\r\n\r\nNotably, Brazil\u0026#039;s president-elect is expected to face substantial opposition from corporate interests and right-wing Brazilian legislators. As The Washington Post reported last month, \u0022Some analysts warn that a bloc of lawmakers with ties to agriculture could try to block Lula\u0026#039;s environmental policies and pass legislation to facilitate land-grabbing and illegal mining.\u0022\r\n\r\nVox also observed recently that \u0022deforestation is unlikely to stop altogether once Lula takes office.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Bolsonaro\u0026#039;s party still dominates Congress and will likely continue supporting the cattle industry, which is behind nearly all forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon,\u0022 the outlet pointed out. \u0022The country also faces an economic crisis and fallout from mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic, and it\u0026#039;s not clear exactly how Lula will prioritize these competing crises.\u0022\r\n\r\nRegardless, Lula\u0026#039;s victory has been hailed as a critical step toward rescuing the Amazon from more severe and potentially irreversible damage.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn his late-October victory speech, Lula said that \u0022a standing tree is worth more than tons of wood illegally harvested by those who think only of easy profit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We will promote the sustainable development of the communities who live in the Amazon region,\u0022 he added. \u0022We will prove that it is possible to generate wealth without destroying the environment.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his wide-ranging speech on Wednesday, in which he called for fundamental reforms to the U.N. system, Lula urged governments to look beyond \u0022immediate national interest so we can build a new international order\u0022 to tackle global warming, poverty, hunger, and related injustices. To positively transform the world\u0026#039;s economy and ecology, he argued, \u0022we need more resources for a problem that was created by rich countries but is disproportionally felt by the most vulnerable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Financial Times: \u0022Political leaders from Germany and Norway have indicated they are willing to restart multimillion-dollar Amazon Fund payments to Brazil to aid conservation efforts as soon as Lula takes office. These payments were halted in 2019 amid surging deforestation and changes to the management of the fund by the Bolsonaro administration.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, Brazil, Congo, and Indonesia—three nations that are home to 52% of the globe\u0026#039;s remaining primary tropical rainforests—formally launched an alliance to create a funding mechanism through which wealthy countries can finance conservation efforts around the world, fulfilling one of Lula\u0026#039;s campaign pledges.\r\n\r\n\u0022Lula needs financial support for stepping up the implementation of Indigenous peoples\u0026#039; forest management plans,\u0022 said Jaeger. \u0022These plans, based on proven methods of sustainable forest management, are already in place and will, if put into practice, protect valuable rainforests covering an area the size of France. It is just a question of having the resources to carry them out.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite scientists\u0026#039; warnings that it will be virtually impossible to avoid the worst consequences of the climate and biodiversity crises unless the world stops felling trees to make space for cattle ranching, monocropping, and other harmful practices, global efforts to reverse deforestation by 2030 are currently behind schedule and woefully underfunded.\r\n\r\n\u0022The planet, at every moment, warns us that we need each other to survive, and that alone we are vulnerable,\u0022 Lula said Wednesday. \u0022It was always in difficult times that humanity overcame challenges,\u0022 Brazil\u0026#039;s president-elect noted before promising to \u0022do whatever it takes\u0022 to bring clear-cutting in the Amazon to a swift end.