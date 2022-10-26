Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our News Coverage is Sponsored by...

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron. Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Common Dreams is sponsored by... people like you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Germany nuclear-free

A projection by the environmental group Greenpeace shines on the Grohnde nuclear power plant near Hamelin, Germany, which went offline on December 31, 2021. (Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Every Nuclear Plant Is a 'Dirty Bomb' in Waiting, Warns Watchdog Group

Amid accusation by Russia, Beyond Nuclear says, "Like all nuclear power plants, Ukraine's reactors are inherently dangerous pre-deployed nuclear weapons."

Brett Wilkins

With Ukraine and Russia each trading renewed accusations that the other is planning to weaponize Ukrainian atomic reactors, a leading anti-nuclear group warned Wednesday that all such power plants have the potential to become radioactive "dirty bombs."

"Nuclear power plants—and their mounting inventory of high-level nuclear waste—are inherently dangerous."

"Like all nuclear power plants, Ukraine's reactors are inherently dangerous pre-deployed nuclear weapons," Maryland-based Beyond Nuclear said in a statement. "Nuclear power plants—and their mounting inventory of high-level nuclear waste—are inherently dangerous and their use should be permanently discontinued."

The group's warning comes as Russian officials this week doubled down on unfounded allegations that Ukraine is planning to weaponize a nuclear reactor, while Ukrainian officials accused Russia of carrying out secret construction work at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest such facility in Europe.

Russia's August shelling of Zaporizhzhia, as well as last month's Russian missile strike a few hundred meters from the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant near Yuzhnoukrainsk, have raised eyebrows and alarm among nuclear experts and other observers around the world. Experts also fear that possible Russian destruction of Ukrainian dams and other hydroelectrical infrastructure could leave the Zaporizhzhia plant without enough water to cool its reactors.

"The reality all of this exposes is that nuclear power plants are inherently dangerous with their large inventories of radioactive materials that must be protected for hundreds to thousands of years from escaping into the environment," Paul Gunter, Beyond Nuclear's director of reactor oversight, said in Wednesday's statement.

"The only reason there is such justifiably high anxiety right now about the possibility of these plants being used as dirty bombs—as well as the very real threat of a missile attack—is because of the lethal radioactivity that would be released, sickening and killing countless people and contaminating land and water indefinitely," Gunter continued. "This sends a clear message that using this already highly expensive form of electricity generation is, and was always, a mistake."

Last year, nuclear power plants generated more than half of Ukraine's electricity, second in the world only to France's 70%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The United States and Russia, by comparison, got about 20% of their respective electric power from nuclear reactors in 2021. Germany, meanwhile, is in the process of shutting down its last three nuclear power plants, which are scheduled to stop operating later this year.

"Given that nuclear power is too expensive, too slow, too inflexible, and comes with significant safety, security, and proliferation dangers, the message could not be more obvious," Gunter contended.

"For the sake of our health, well-being, and the survival of the planet, we must transition rapidly away from nuclear power and dirty fossil fuels to flexible and fast renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation," he added. "All three of these, when combined, are demonstrably able to meet our current and future energy needs."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Germany nuclear-free

Every Nuclear Plant Is a 'Dirty Bomb' in Waiting, Warns Watchdog Group

Amid accusation by Russia, Beyond Nuclear says, "Like all nuclear power plants, Ukraine's reactors are inherently dangerous pre-deployed nuclear weapons."

Brett Wilkins ·

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Warren, Michigan on October 1, 2022.

Republican Governors Association Accused of Illegal Coordination With Super PAC in Michigan

"This shady shell game between the Republican Governors Association and Get Michigan Working Again super PAC is not only a major violation of Michigan campaign finance law, but also implicates Tudor Dixon and her campaign," said the complainant.

Kenny Stancil ·

Fracking pipeline

Biden's LNG Export Goal 'Would Spell Climate Disaster,' Analysis Warns

"The White House vision for delivering gas to Europe will serve to deliver climate chaos across the globe, at a moment when we simply cannot build new fossil fuel facilities at all," said Food & Water Watch.

Julia Conley ·

Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders

Citing 'Aggressive Profiteering,' Sanders and Warren Urge FTC to Stop Kroger-Albertsons Merger

"Kroger's and Albertsons' anti-competitive policies have harmed consumers, workers, small businesses, and the economy as a whole," the two senators wrote in a letter also signed by Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Brett Wilkins ·

Grocery shoppers are seen in Atlanta, Georgia

New Survey Suggests Populist Economic Message Can Help Dems Prevail in Midterms

A message emphasizing stagnant wages and GOP ties to price-gouging corporate interests can help Democrats beat back an "onslaught" of Republican attacks, a new memo argues.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. To Fight Inflation, Tax the Rich and Corporate Profiteers
  2. Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation
  3. Supreme Court Must Affirm Consumer Boycotts Are Protected by First Amendment
  4. So-Called GOP 'Solutions' to Inflation Are Just Another Giveaway to the Rich and Corporations
  5. In 'Affront to Justice,' Thomas Shields Graham From Subpoena in Georgia Election Case
  6. Donald Trump Isn't the Biggest Grifter in This Country. The Republican Party Is
  7. 'I Will Not Yield': Biden Vows to Fight Any GOP Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  8. In America, Democracy Can Simply Be Bought by the Billionaires
  9. Judge Who Ruled Against CFPB Took Thousands in Wall Street Campaign Cash: Watchdog
  10. 'We Don't Have to Live This Way': St. Louis School Gunman Armed With AR-15, 600+ Rounds
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.