New Progressive Voter Guides Score Midterm Candidates on Climate, Abortion Rights

A progressive political action group on Tuesday unveiled a series of online voter guides that score aspiring federal and state lawmakers, as well as gubernatorial candidates, in five climate- and reproductive rights-related categories.\r\n\r\n\u0022Just like climate change, the inevitable compulsory pregnancy that results from losing access to abortion poses an existential threat to Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to scoring candidates on their positions, votes, and leadership record, Vote Climate U.S. PAC\u0026#039;s guides let users get voting dates, deadlines, and information for the November 8 midterm elections. The resource now also includes information about candidates\u0026#039; positions on abortion rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022The right to choose safe and legal abortion is a fundamental human right and is the hottest voting issue of the midterm elections,\u0022 said Vote Climate U.S. PAC.\r\n\r\nKaryn Strickler, who heads the group,\u0026nbsp;said in a statement that \u0022on June 24, 2022 the U.S. Supreme Court took away American women\u0026#039;s essential right to bodily autonomy when they overturned Roe v. Wade.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Just like climate change, the inevitable compulsory pregnancy that results from losing access to abortion poses an existential threat to Americans,\u0022 she continued. \u0022It threatens women\u0026#039;s lives and health, imposing crippling economic hardships on them, their partners, and their families.\u0022\r\n\r\nStrickler also noted that \u0022unwanted pregnancies and births stress the environment, driving climate change and related weather extremes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVote Climate U.S. PAC said the guides will be updated further to label candidates as climate \u0022heroes\u0022 and \u0022zeroes,\u0022 as well as with a ranking of best incumbents and challengers on climate policy and comparisons based on party, region, and swing districts.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voters want to prioritize the issue of climate change and reproductive choice in the voting booth,\u0022 Strickler asserted. \u0022Our voter\u0026#039;s guides help every American to vote climate in the halls of Congress and the governor\u0026#039;s mansion.\u0022