Progressives Warn of Federal 'Don't Say Gay' Law If GOP Wins Midterms

In addition to a nationwide abortion ban, the extension of tax cuts benefiting the wealthy, and the shredding of the social safety net through cuts to Medicare and Social Security, progressives this week are warning of another consequence of a potential takeover of Congress by the Republican Party: the passage of a federal bill censoring discussions of LGBTQ+ issues in schools, libraries, and other facilities.\r\n\r\nLed by U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), 33 Republicans on Tuesday introduced the \u0022Stop the Sexualization of Children Act\u0022—taking the party\u0026#039;s attacks on LGBTQ+ communities national after similar legislation was pioneered earlier this year in Florida before being passed by more than a dozen state legislatures.\r\n\r\n\u0022Politicians like Mike Johnson are using the levers of government to dictate to children, their parents, and their educators what they can read, what they can learn, what they can say and who they can be.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe bill would \u0022prohibit the use of federal funds to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10,\u0022 including lessons or discussions in public schools that address the experiences of LGBTQ+ people.\r\n\r\nThe legislation also specifically points out that organizations have used federal grants to hold story hours for children hosted by drag queens and says that \u0022no federal funds may be made available\u0022 to facilitate \u0022any program, event, or literature involving sexually-oriented material, or any program, event, or literature that exposes children under the age of 10\u0022 to what the bill\u0026#039;s author\u0026#039;s would describe as \u0022lascivious dancing.\u0022\r\n\r\nDavid Stacy, government affairs director for the Human Rights Campaign, said the legislation, if passed and eventually signed into law by a Republican president, will \u0022drive LGBTQ+ families and teachers out of the education system,\u0022 as Florida\u0026#039;s so-called \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 law already has.\r\n\r\nThe bill is the GOP\u0026#039;s \u0022latest cruel attempt to stigmatize and marginalize the community, not in an attempt to solve actual problems but only to rile up their extremist base,\u0022 said Stacy. \u0022All students deserve to feel safe and welcomed in schools, but politicians like Mike Johnson are using the levers of government to dictate to children, their parents, and their educators what they can read, what they can learn, what they can say and who they can be.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposal would give parents the right to file a lawsuit in federal court if their child is exposed to what is deemed \u0022sexually-oriented material funded in part or in whole by federal funds.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School, noted that the legislation defines \u0022sexually-oriented material\u0022 as \u0022anything that involves sexual orientation, gender identity, or related subjects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Equating LGBTQ people to sexually explicit material is dehumanizing and disgusting,\u0022 said Caraballo.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) denounced the proposal as \u0022a hateful and discriminatory attack\u0022 on LGBTQ+ communities and families.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMental health experts have warned that Florida\u0026#039;s law barring schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with children until third grade may already be causing harm to children whose parents or family members are LGBTQ+ or who experience gender dysphoria.\r\n\r\n\u0022Last year, nearly half of LGBTQ+ youth contemplated suicide, but that didn’t stop 33 of my GOP colleagues from introducing a federal \u0026#039;Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0026#039; bill today,\u0022 said Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday.\r\n\r\nThe legislation shows that \u0022the stakes in this election couldn\u0026#039;t be clearer,\u0022 said Stacy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Will the House of Representatives continue to advance legislation like the Equality Act and the Respect for Marriage Act,\u0022 he asked, \u0022or will it turn back the clock to the era of Jesse Helms and Jerry Falwell—banning books and silencing educators and sowing fear and division?”