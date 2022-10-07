Progressives Warn Fed-Induced Recession Will 'Throw Millions of Americans Out of Work'

New federal data published Friday shows that U.S. job growth slowed last month, a sign that the Fed\u0026#039;s aggressive interest rate hikes are starting to take their toll on the labor market.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employers added 263,000 jobs in September—less than the 315,000 added the month before and slightly below analyst expectations. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to a historically low level of 3.5% as labor force participation declined slightly.\r\n\r\nNominal wages rose just 0.3% last month, further undercutting the notion that a wage-price spiral is to blame for stubbornly high inflation.\r\n\r\n\u0022If the Fed continues down this path, workers could suffer from a recession with persistent high prices, high unemployment, and lower wages.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022These data don\u0026#039;t point to any inflationary pressures coming from the labor market,\u0022 observed Justin Wolfers, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan. \u0022That doesn\u0026#039;t resolve the question of how much is demand versus supply, as demand pressures can play out directly in the product market. But workers aren\u0026#039;t the problem.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe latest employment figures were released amid growing fears of a Fed-induced recession as the central bank attempts to tackle inflation by jacking up interest rates, an approach that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has admitted will do nothing to address key drivers of price increases, such as supply-chain snags and Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed\u0026#039;s interest rate hikes that aim to lower inflation fail to address the root causes of inflation,\u0022 Clara Wilson, a policy analyst at the Groundwork Collaborative, noted on Twitter. \u0022So if the Fed continues down this path, workers could suffer from a recession with persistent high prices, high unemployment, and lower wages.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile experts largely described the jobs numbers as solid, some noted that the hiring slowdown could indicate more severe damage to come as the Fed aggressively tightens financial conditions month after month, without waiting to see how its policy changes are impacting the economy.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re clearly starting to see the effects of the Fed\u0026#039;s rate hikes, but the labor market is still extremely strong,\u0022 said Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute. \u0022However, it takes a while for higher interest rates to have a big impact and there\u0026#039;s a huge concern the Fed has overshot and secured a recession in coming months.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed has already done enough to ensure a big decline in inflation,\u0022 Shierholz added. \u0022They should pause rate increases (and need to be ready to cut rates).\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Fed officials, including Powell, have provided no signal that they intend to stop raising rates in the coming months.\r\n\r\nAsked during a press conference last month whether he would be willing to pause and examine the impact of rate hikes as they ripple through the U.S. economy, Powell responded that \u0022there is a possibility certainly that we would go to a certain level that we\u0026#039;re confident in and stay there for a time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But we\u0026#039;re not at that level,\u0022 Powell said. \u0022There\u0026#039;s a ways to go.\u0022\r\n\r\nSome central bankers, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, have even suggested the Federal Reserve would not be willing to stop raising rates even if the economy plunges into recession. The Fed\u0026#039;s own projections estimate that rate hikes could throw more than a million people out of work by next year.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have to make sure we do enough [against inflation],\u0022 Mester said late last month.\r\n\r\nRobert Reich, the former head of the U.S. Labor Department, warned in a blog post on Friday that the U.S. economy is \u0022the first stages of a major slowdown\u0022 as hiring slows and \u0022wages continue to fall behind prices.\u0022 Recent data has also shown rising unemployment claims and plummeting job openings, more evidence that the labor market is loosening.\r\n\r\n\u0022You\u0026#039;d think this would lessen the likelihood of another Fed interest-rate hike—which makes it more costly for consumers to borrow, reducing their purchasing power even further,\u0022 Reich wrote. \u0022But Fed officials continue to fixate on wage growth rather than the major forces pushing up prices—especially corporate profits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed\u0026#039;s rate hikes will eventually hit corporate profits because corporations depend on workers (who are also consumers) to buy their goods and services,\u0022 Reich continued. \u0022But by the time the rate hikes hit profits, jobs and wages will likely have been crushed in a recession. Beware.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nConcerns about the impact of Fed policy on the U.S. are rising as the central bank\u0026#039;s rate hikes are already having damaging effects overseas. As The New York Times reported Friday, \u0022the Fed\u0026#039;s moves have spurred market volatility and worries about financial stability, as higher rates elevate the value of the U.S. dollar, making it harder for emerging-market borrowers to pay back their dollar-denominated debt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a recipe for globe-spanning turmoil,\u0022 the Times added, \u0022and even recession.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s precisely what the United Nations warned about earlier this week when it called on the Fed and other central banks to stop raising interest rates.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.N. is now sounding the alarm on how the Federal Reserve\u0026#039;s dangerous approach risks a global recession,\u0022 Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted Monday. \u0022The Fed\u0026#039;s extreme interest rate hikes won\u0026#039;t address many key drivers of inflation, but will throw millions of Americans out of work.\u0022