UK's Truss Drops Tax Break for Wealthy, But Austerity Threat Remains Amid 'Tory Class War'

Progressives welcomed right-wing British Prime Minister Liz Truss\u0026#039; Monday decision to scrap a widely condemned tax break for wealthy individuals but warned of looming public spending cuts tied to planned corporate giveaways and called for a reversal of the decadeslong neoliberal model that has brought the United Kingdom to the brink of an economic calamity.\r\n\r\n\u0022They need to reverse their whole economic, discredited trickle-down strategy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposed elimination of the U.K\u0026#039;s top income tax rate of 45% was a small part of the regressive fiscal and deregulatory framework unveiled by Truss, who was picked by the ruling right-wing Tory Party less than a month ago to become the nation\u0026#039;s fourth prime minister in the last six years.\r\n\r\nHer entire \u0022mini-budget\u0022—an assemblage of £45 billion ($50.7 billion) in unfunded tax cuts announced September 23 by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng—triggered chaos in financial markets and pushback from across the political spectrum, with the left-wing Enough is Enough campaign organizing massive anti-austerity protests this past weekend.\r\n\r\nEven some Tory lawmakers expressed resistance to parts of Truss\u0026#039; package, especially the now jettisoned plan to nix the 45% tax rate—an additional levy paid by Britain\u0026#039;s richest 1%, or roughly 600,000 citizens with annual incomes above £150,000 ($168,390). Beneficiaries of the tax break would have gained an estimated £10,000 ($11,275) per year, on average, while the nation\u0026#039;s top 0.1% would have gained at least £22,000 ($24,805) per year.\r\n\r\nBen Houchen, the Tory mayor of Tees Valley in northeast England, said Sunday at the party\u0026#039;s annual conference in Birmingham that pursuing a move that so nakedly favors the rich amid a cost-of-living crisis is \u0022very naive,\u0022 while an unnamed Tory MP described it as \u0022deranged,\u0022 and former Tory cabinet minister Michael Gove called it wrong to implement when \u0022people are suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring an emergency meeting convened by Truss and Kwarteng after several Tory MPs indicated publicly that they would vote against the measure, one senior cabinet minister reportedly said that \u0022the politics of this were just awful and I am amazed the idea has lasted as long as it did.\u0022\r\n\r\nLess than 24 hours after Truss tried to defend the contentious policy one last time on Sunday, Kwarteng issued a statement Monday declaring that \u0022we get it, and we have listened.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45% tax rate,\u0022 said Kwarteng, who called it \u0022a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile welcoming \u0022the U-turn,\u0022 left-wing Labour Party MP Jeremy Corbyn wrote on social media that \u0022if you really wanted to \u0026#039;listen,\u0026#039; you\u0026#039;d also raise benefits, reverse cuts to [the] corporation tax, and reinstate the cap on bankers\u0026#039; bonuses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Twelve years of failed Tory economics have plunged millions into poverty,\u0022 Corbyn added. \u0022Do you \u0026#039;get it\u0026#039; now?\u0022\r\n\r\nZarah Sultana, another left-wing Labour Party MP and co-founder of Enough is Enough, told Kwarteng in no uncertain terms that he doesn\u0026#039;t \u0022get it\u0022 and urged him to \u0022ditch this Tory class war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTruss\u0026#039; abandoned attempt to axe the U.K.\u0026#039;s top income tax rate would have cost between £2 to £3 billion ($2.3 to $3.4 billion), representing just a portion of the £45 billion ($50.7 billion) in unfunded tax cuts proposed by her administration.\r\n\r\nAs the Financial Times reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nHaving retreated on the 45% tax rate plan, Kwarteng and Truss could now come under pressure to reverse other proposed unfunded tax cuts that have blown a hole in the public finances.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThey include a £13 billion ($14.7 billion) reduction in national insurance, which gives the biggest benefit to better-off voters, and a £17 billion ($19.2 billion) plan to reverse a corporation tax rise—a policy that business leaders have said is not a priority.\r\n\r\n\r\nJust minutes after announcing the preservation of the 45% tax rate, Kwarteng confirmed that up to £18 billion ($20.3 billion) in annual public service spending remains on the chopping block even though economists have warned that this would have devastating impacts on the nation\u0026#039;s public healthcare and education systems.\r\n\r\nThe level of impending public service cuts is nearly identical to the £18.7 ($21.1 billion) billion corporate tax cut still being pushed by Truss.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Tories\u0026#039; plan for a simultaneous corporate tax cut and reduction in public services is \u0022a direct trade-off,\u0022 Enough is Enough tweeted Monday. \u0022Our pain for their profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt one of the dozens of Enough is Enough rallies held Saturday, Eddie Dempsey of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers characterized Truss\u0026#039; austerity budget as a \u0022diabolical disaster.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter having crashed the British pound, he warned, Tories are \u0022going to massively cut expenditure on public services.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve got to have a change in direction,\u0022 said Dempsey. \u0022We need an economy for the people with public ownership, outside of the chaos of the market, so we can have a decent standard of living rather than making this country one big trough for the corporate privateers to stick their noses in and cream off all of our wealth.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat message was echoed by Labour Party MP Rachel Reeves, who said Monday in a statement responding to Truss and Kwarteng\u0026#039;s about-face on slashing taxes for Britain\u0026#039;s richest households that \u0022they need to reverse their whole economic, discredited trickle-down strategy.\u0022