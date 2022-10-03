'Their Greed Knows No Bounds': Analysis Shows Ongoing Price Gouging by Oil Giants

A government watchdog group on Monday published a new briefing analyzing fossil fuel corporations\u0026#039; continued price gouging—even as crude oil prices fall to their lowest levels since January.\r\n\r\n\u0022Why are gas prices still failing to match lower oil prices? Corporate greed.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccountable.US noted in its analysis that although crude oil prices have fallen below $80 per barrel, \u0022prices for consumers are still 13% higher than they were last time oil was this cheap.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Why are gas prices still failing to match lower oil prices? Corporate greed,\u0022 the group asserted. \u0022Big Oil is boasting record profits and dragging their feet to pass any lower costs onto consumers in order to keep padding investors\u0026#039; pockets.\u0022\r\n\r\nJordan Schreiber, director of energy and environment at Accountable.US, said in a statement that \u0022as crude oil prices plummet, Big Oil\u0026#039;s thinly veiled excuses for price gouging break down.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead of passing the savings down to consumers trying to financially recover from the industry\u0026#039;s unprecedentedly high prices at the pump this summer, Big Oil decided to further line the pockets of its wealthy shareholders and executives with more of everyday consumers\u0026#039; hard-earned money,\u0022 Schreiber added. \u0022Given this is all after Big Oil raked in a record-shattering $138 billion profits last quarter, it\u0026#039;s clear their greed knows no bounds.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCommon Dreams reported in July that eight fossil fuel giants raked in $52 billion in record second-quarter profits, a 235% increase over the previous year.\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, the advocacy group Public Citizen accused Big Oil of intentionally inflicting \u0022pain at the pump\u0022 in order to boost profits at consumers\u0026#039; literal expense.\r\n\r\nActivists, progressive U.S. lawmakers, and Democratic leaders at the state and local levels have been pushing for a windfall profits tax on Big Oil as a means of combatting both corporate greed and the worsening climate crisis.