Truss' Tories Plan to Slash Public Spending While Clinging to Chaos-Causing Tax Cuts

\u0022So now the Tories are going to slash your already shredded local services because they crashed the economy because they want to cut the taxes of the top 1%.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What was intended as mere bribery has turned out to be a gigantic financial bomb.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s how socialist Guardian columnist Owen Jones on Wednesday summarized the recent revelations about U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss and other Conservative leaders\u0026#039; fiscal policies.\r\n\r\nFollowing reports that U.K. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp will send letters asking government departments to identify potential \u0022savings,\u0022 the Tory confirmed on television Wednesday that they are being asked to \u0022look for efficiencies wherever they can find them.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe push to cut public spending came as The Guardian revealed Wednesday the National Health Service (NHS)—the U.K.\u0026#039;s publicly funded healthcare system—has admitted that \u0022dangerous roofs that could collapse at any time at hospitals across England will not be fixed until 2035.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat admission came in response to a request from Liberal Democrats, whose health spokesperson and deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, took aim at Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng\u0026#039;s \u0022mini-budget,\u0022 which was unveiled last Friday and includes major tax cuts for the rich, funded by extra borrowing.\r\n\r\n\u0022Kwasi Kwarteng\u0026#039;s first budget prioritized slashing taxes on the big banks over fixing crumbling hospitals. There was a deafening silence from government on how it intends to deal with dangerous ambulance wait times or lack of local NHS dentists, let alone buildings at risk of collapse,\u0022 Cooper told the newspaper. \u0022This is a disaster waiting to happen and Conservative ministers just don\u0026#039;t seem to care.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe tax plan—which caused the pound to fall to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly four decades and ultimately led to emergency action by the Bank of England to calm the markets—has been criticized across the British political spectrum and around the world, including by the credit agency Moody\u0026#039;s.\r\n\r\nEven Tory members of Parliament are voicing concerns. BBC reports:\r\n\r\n\r\nFew Conservative MPs are commenting publicly about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng\u0026#039;s handling of the economic turmoil sparked by his mini-budget—but they are not mincing their words in off-the-record conversations.\r\n\r\nInept, humiliating, naive, and reckless are just some of the words that have cropped up.\r\n\r\n\r\nPerhaps most notably, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), known worldwide as \u0022a bastion of free market economics and fiscal austerity,\u0022 on Tuesday delivered a rare critique of the policy—which Guardian economics editor Larry Elliott called \u0022a global embarrassment for Truss and Kwarteng.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe mini-budget \u0022will likely increase inequality,\u0022 the IMF warned, adding that the next full budget announcement—which Kwarteng is expected to outline in November—gives the U.K. government \u0022an early opportunity… to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and re-evaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high-income earners.\u0022\r\n\r\nNick Dearden, director of the U.K.-based group Global Justice Now, tweeted Tuesday, \u0022When the IMF tells you, \u0026#039;hang on guys, this is going to be so bad for inequality it needs a rethink,\u0026#039; you\u0026#039;ve got a serious problem.\u0022\r\n\r\nEconomist and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said the IMF and the U.S. Federal Reserve are concerned the United Kingdom \u0022may trigger a financial crisis\u0022 by doing to the United States and other wealthy nations what \u0022Greece did to the Eurozone.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The particular focus of the concern... is the impact that the destabilization of the markets in Britain will have on the U.S. treasuries, in other words on the public debt of the United States,\u0022 he said. \u0022Because that kind of domino effect would have quite severe repercussions for the whole world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKeir Starmer, the Labour leader, said during a BBC radio interview Wednesday that Truss must urgently review the budget following \u0022very serious\u0022 criticism from the IMF, noting concerns that November would be too late.\r\n\r\nAccording to Starmer, Truss needs to explain: \u0022How are you going to fix the problems that you caused …on Friday? The government caused this on the theory, the ideology that the way we fix our country is to make the rich richer.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther critics also delivered broader rebukes of Truss-aligned ideology, with some going as far back as former Conservative U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.\r\n\r\n\u0022September 2022 will forever be remembered as the month in which the febrile fantasies of neoliberalism ran full-tilt into reality,\u0022 said Guardian columnist and author George Monbiot.\r\n\r\nReferencing a London road that\u0026#039;s home to various think tanks, one Twitter user dubbed this September \u0022the month of the Tufton Street Massacre.\u0022 Monbiot concurred.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This catastrophe isn\u0026#039;t all on Truss and Kwarteng,\u0022 Jones stressed Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the logical end point of a 43-year-long Thatcherite experiment—brought to us by Tory MPs, right-wing newspapers, and think tanks—which has brought nothing but stagnation, economic turmoil, and mass insecurity,\u0022 he continued.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSummarizing the chaos since last week, Guardian columnist and and senior economics commentator Aditya Chakrabortty wrote Wednesday:\r\n\r\n\r\nWhat was intended as mere bribery has turned out to be a gigantic financial bomb. The pound dived so far that it won a new name: shitcoin. (One wag mused on Reddit: \u0022Apparently britbongs use it to purchase crumpets and tea, but other than that doesn\u0026#039;t have any usage.\u0022) Lending rates in the markets soared, so Halifax and other big mortgage firms had to pull some of their products. The Bank of England essentially lost control over interest rates, while pension funds and other investors began scrabbling around for cash. Finally, today, the bank started buying government bonds in a bid to quell panic.\r\n\r\nA week is a long time in financial wreckage. Thanks to Kwarteng and Truss, you have just got a lot poorer. If you\u0026#039;re a homeowner on a standard variable mortgage or looking to renew, your bills have spiraled. If you have a money-purchase pension or a nest-egg ISA, you probably don\u0026#039;t want to check your balance. Prices for pretty much anything from overseas—from food to T-shirts to cars—have just gone up.\r\n\r\nInstitutionally, the Treasury\u0026#039;s credibility has been ruined and the Bank of England\u0026#039;s monetary policy destroyed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is their crisis, not ours,\u0022 Chakrabortty concluded of the Conservatives. \u0022You didn\u0026#039;t benefit from these big tax cuts, the Tory donors did. Truss can reverse her stupid, cynical budget, resign, and force a general election—and Labour should demand she does so.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Tory leadership is showing no sign of reconsidering its path, with Financial Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith claiming Wednesday that the proposals were the \u0022right plans\u0022 for the U.K.\u0026#039;s economy—despite the mounting evidence to the contrary.\r\n\r\nAs U.K. Conservatives doubled down on their controversial policies, a coalition of civil society groups launched the End Austerity campaign and warned that next year, 85% of the global population is set to live under \u0022deadly\u0022 measures, from cuts to social programs to privatization of public services.\r\n\r\n\u0022This austerity recipe has been tried and failed many times,\u0022 the campaign\u0026#039;s website says, \u0022and only inflicted hardship and pain on populations all over the world, supercharging the inequality crisis.\u0022