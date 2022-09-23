Critics of Louisiana LNG Project 'Hopeful' as Huge Sales Contracts Canceled

Frontline leaders in Louisiana and environmental advocates cautiously celebrated Friday after gas developer Tellurian revealed that major deals with Shell and Vitol have fallen apart, a big blow to an export terminal project.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our priorities are backwards; we should be putting people first, not big polluters.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While the fight is not over, this is hopeful news,\u0022 declared Roishetta Ozane, founder of the Vessel Project and Southwest Louisiana organizing director with Healthy Gulf.\r\n\r\nOzane and other campaigners hope the canceled contracts are a step toward stopping the development of the Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export terminal on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.\r\n\r\nTellurian said in a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it \u0022received a notice of termination from Shell\u0022 regarding a pair of sale and purchase agreements and also \u0022delivered a notice of termination to Vitol\u0022 for another 2021 deal.\r\n\r\nIn other words, the LNG developer has \u0022lost two of its biggest potential customers,\u0022 and, as a result, \u0022Tellurian\u0026#039;s shares, halted multiple times after the disclosure on Friday, were last down about 20%,\u0022 Reuters reports. \u0022The company announced the canceled deals a few days after withdrawing a $1 billion high-yield bond sale that would have funded the initial construction.\u0022\r\n\r\nTellurian noted in a statement Friday that it \u0022has updated its Driftwood LNG financing strategy to prioritize securing equity partners.\u0022 Highlighting sales last quarter and future expectations, president and CEO Octávio Simões said the company has \u0022made good progress on our construction plan\u0022 for the new terminal \u0022and will continue funding that with our cash and operating cash flow.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, activists urged action from elected officials and investors alike to kill the project.\r\n\r\n\u0022It has been clear from the beginning that Tellurian\u0026#039;s Driftwood project is a bad investment,\u0022 said Sierra Club\u0026#039;s Adèle Shraiman, asserting that the company \u0022has led investors on a roller coaster of reckless gambles and abrupt changes for years, burning through hundreds of millions in investor cash and yielding abysmal results.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Their newest offering promised massive risk and very little stability for investors, so it\u0026#039;s not surprising that investors have backed away from this deal,\u0022 she added. \u0022Driftwood LNG also faces several legal challenges and community opposition, so its financial future is tenuous at best. Banks and investors would be wise to reconsider support for other reckless LNG expansion projects.\u0022\r\n\r\nOzane similarly argued that \u0022from tax breaks to pollution and now to these recent financial downswings, we have all the evidence we need to understand that Driftwood will be a parasite on Southwest Louisiana. It\u0026#039;s time that our public officials and the banks that support this awful project finally pull the plug on Driftwood.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting that some local residents of the already heavily industrialized area are still dealing with the destruction of hurricanes from the past few years, the campaigner said that \u0022our priorities are backwards; we should be putting people first, not big polluters.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJames Hiatt of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade also called for focusing on the needs of locals rather than pouring money into \u0022destructive and dangerous\u0022 projects in communities \u0022still recovering from record-breaking natural disasters caused by our collective dependence on fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our food and electricity bills soar while gas companies make record profits,\u0022 Hiatt said. \u0022Damaging our coasts and livelihoods for the profits of the few is a fool\u0026#039;s errand.\u0022\r\n\r\nSouthwest Louisiana resident Natalie McLendon agreed and expressed relief that the Driftwood development may not happen.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t need more LNG export terminals,\u0022 she said. \u0022I just want people to be able to enjoy the land and water without the blight of industry, and all the pollution they impose on our communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeculation over the terminal\u0026#039;s future comes as scientists continue to stress that for the sake of ensuring a habitable planet, human health, biodiversity, and the global economy, the world must swiftly transition away from fossil fuels.