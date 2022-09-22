House GOP Agenda Signals Push for Social Security and Medicare Cuts

House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled parts of a policy agenda that indicates the party would push for cuts to Social Security and Medicare if it retakes the majority in November.\r\n\r\nA one-page summary of the agenda that House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), are expected to formally introduce Friday includes a highly misleading line that expresses the GOP\u0026#039;s commitment to \u0022save and strengthen Social Security and Medicare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Democrats are fighting to expand Social Security, while Republicans want to cut, privatize, and destroy it behind closed doors.\u0022\r\n\r\nRepublicans frequently shroud their push for Social Security benefit cuts—and even full-scale privatization—in rhetoric aimed at convincing the public that the GOP is actually trying to rescue the beloved program from a dire financial crisis that analysts and advocates say doesn\u0026#039;t exist.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans want to protect Social Security for current beneficiaries and future generations—and if possible save Social Security once and for all,\u0022 Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) declared in July.\r\n\r\nMore fleshed-out policy proposals recently released by House Republicans offer a closer look at what GOP lawmakers mean when they say they want to \u0022save\u0022 Social Security. In June, the Republican Study Committee—a group made up of 158 of 212 House Republicans, including Brady—released a proposal that calls for gradually raising the retirement age to 70, partially privatizing Social Security, and mean-testing benefits.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans tell us over and over again that they will hand our earned Social Security and Medicare benefits over to Wall Street if they get power,\u0022 Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, told Common Dreams on Thursday. \u0022Democrats are fighting to expand Social Security, while Republicans want to cut, privatize, and destroy it behind closed doors.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe House GOP\u0026#039;s \u0022Commitment to America\u0022 agenda, which was intentionally designed to be light on policy specifics, also takes aim at historic Inflation Reduction Act provisions requiring Medicare to negotiate the prices of a limited number of prescription drugs directly with pharmaceutical companies. The Republican agenda characterizes the provisions as a \u0022drug takeover scheme\u0022 that \u0022could lead to 135 fewer lifesaving treatments and cures\u0022—a critique that echoes the pharmaceutical lobby.\r\n\r\n\u0022This agenda is yet another reminder of who Republicans work for: Their Wall Street and Big Pharma donors,\u0022 said Lawson.\r\n\r\nHouse Republicans are rolling out their agenda just weeks ahead of November midterm elections that will decide control of Congress next year.\r\n\r\nPolitico reported Thursday that several Republican Senate candidates have openly advocated privatization of Social Security and Medicare on the campaign trail in recent weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022The privatization is hugely important,\u0022 Don Bolduc, the GOP\u0026#039;s Senate nominee in New Hampshire, said of Medicare during a town hall in August. \u0022Getting government out of it, getting government money with strings attached out of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic candidates, by contrast, have touted their pledges to defend Social Security and Medicare and expand the programs to meet the needs of seniors, people with disabilities, and others who rely on them to meet basic needs.\r\n\r\nMandela Barnes, the Democratic Senate nominee in Wisconsin, vowed Thursday to fight any GOP attempt to weaken or privatize Social Security, drawing a contrast with his Republican opponent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who has voiced support for making Social Security and Medicare \u0022discretionary\u0022 programs.\r\n\r\n\u0022Mandela will ensure Social Security stays solvent for future generations by making sure the very wealthy pay their fair share,\u0022 Barnes\u0026#039; campaign says on its website. \u0022Mandela will vote against measures that would raise the retirement age for Social Security, cut benefits, or in any way betray our obligation to workers and retirees.\u0022\r\n\r\nAn earlier version of this story misstated the day of a statement.