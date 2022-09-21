'Who Will Be Next?' Denmark Becomes First UN Member to Pledge 'Loss and Damage' Funds

Denmark on Tuesday became the first member of the United Nations to pledge \u0022loss and damage\u0022 funding that aims to compensate developing countries for the destruction being wrought by the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis the world\u0026#039;s poor played little role in creating.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is grossly unfair that the world\u0026#039;s poorest should suffer the most from the consequences of climate change, to which they have contributed the least.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged governments to tax Big Oil\u0026#039;s windfall profits and use the revenue to assist people enduring the devastating consequences of the worsening climate emergency during his opening remarks at the General Assembly, Denmark announced that it will allocate roughly $13 million to Africa\u0026#039;s Sahel region and other vulnerable areas hard-hit by extreme weather disasters.\r\n\r\nAlthough this paltry sum pales in comparison to the more than $5 trillion in unpaid damages that fossil fuels are estimated to cause each year, advocates welcomed the landmark announcement and expressed hope that other wealthy countries most responsible for greenhouse gas pollution will follow suit.\r\n\r\n\u0022Who will be next?\u0022 the Loss and Damage Collaboration—a group of more than 100 researchers, activists, and policymakers from around the globe—asked on Twitter.\r\n\r\nDanish Development Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen said in a statement that the pledge was inspired by his spring visit to flood-ravaged parts of Bangladesh.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is grossly unfair that the world\u0026#039;s poorest should suffer the most from the consequences of climate change, to which they have contributed the least,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nDenmark\u0026#039;s announcement comes as lives are being cut short and tens of billions of dollars in losses and damages are mounting amid several catastrophes driven by climate chaos and inequality, from the drought-fueled famine in East Africa to the deadly floods in Pakistan to Hurricane Fiona, which has battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTeresa Anderson, global lead on climate justice at Action Aid International, wrote on social media that \u0022after a year of escalating climate disasters, this is an important signal from Denmark that the issue of loss and damage funding is being taken seriously.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe added that diplomats at the U.N.\u0026#039;s upcoming COP27 climate conference in Egypt \u0022must agree [on] a new loss and damage funding facility to channel much-needed funds in a transparent and multilateral manner.\u0022\r\n\r\nThese points were echoed by the Loss and Damage Collaboration, which stated that if such a dedicated funding mechanism is not established at COP27 in November, \u0022we will not be able to deliver the trillions of dollars more that are needed to support those on the front lines of the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Washington Post noted: \u0022Loss and damage funding has long been a rallying cry for climate justice advocates and leaders from vulnerable countries. Wealthy nations, including the United States, have rebuffed those calls, worried that any kind of financial commitment would imply legal liability for climate change\u0026#039;s escalating toll.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, more than 400 groups signed Climate Action Network\u0026#039;s letter imploring COP27 delegates to ensure that finance for climate-related losses and damages is added to the conference agenda.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring last year\u0026#039;s COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland committed just over $2 million to loss and damage funding, becoming the first government to do so. Scotland—which is a constituent country of the United Kingdom and therefore not a U.N. member—was followed by Wallonia, a French-speaking region of Belgium that earmarked about $1 million for the cause.\r\n\r\nHowever, negotiators \u0022failed to secure the establishment of a dedicated new damages fund vulnerable nations had pushed for earlier in the summit,\u0022 Reuters reported at the close of the event, due to \u0022resistance from the United States, the European Union, and some other rich nations.\u0022\r\n\r\nDenmark\u0026#039;s newly announced investment \u0022includes 40 million Danish kroner—about $5.4 million—to work with civil society groups on addressing loss and damage,\u0022 the Post reported. \u0022It also sets aside millions for \u0026#039;strategic efforts\u0026#039; around loss and damage negotiations ahead of the upcoming talks in Egypt.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough Denmark\u0026#039;s commitment is the largest to date, critics warn that it falls far short of what\u0026#039;s needed and is structured in a way that could enrich private insurers at the expense of those most in need.\r\n\r\nAs the Post explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nHarjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at the nonprofit Climate Action Network, called Denmark\u0026#039;s pledge \u0022significant.\u0022 But he pointed out that about a third of the promised funding will go to the InsuResilience Global Partnership, a U.N.-organized program through which private companies provide disaster insurance to those most vulnerable from climate change.\r\n\r\nThis setup \u0022will create business for European corporations in the developing countries, eventually making vulnerable people pay for the premium toward losses and damages from climate disasters,\u0022 Singh said.\r\n\r\n\r\nGlobal climate justice advocates, meanwhile, have declared Thursday \u0022Loss and Damage Action Day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n5/5. Let\u0026#039;s keep the pressure on!\r\n\r\nThe 22nd of September is #LossAndDamage Action Day! Join us to demand that Polluters #PayUp4LossAndDamage\r\n\r\nLearn more about #LossAndDamage here: https://t.co/b6j3mZ8M50\r\n\r\nOr watch \u0022This Is #LossandDamage Who Pays?\u0022: https://t.co/ypMniVujWE\r\n— Loss and Damage Collaboration (L\u0026amp;DC) (@LossandDamage) September 20, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a blog post published Wednesday, Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, argued that \u0022it\u0026#039;s past time for the U.S. and other rich nations to acknowledge the terrible, unjust burden they are imposing on communities in low-income, climate-vulnerable countries and fully own their responsibility to address the problem.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The responsibility of richer nations like the United States is clear: the U.S. alone is responsible for almost a quarter of the heat-trapping emissions fueling climate change, on a cumulative basis,\u0022 Cleetus wrote. \u0022Meanwhile, it is people in low-income countries like Pakistan, Somalia, Peru, and Vanuatu, who have emitted a minuscule amount of CO2, who are bearing the brunt of extreme disasters.\u0022