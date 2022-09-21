Al Gore Calls It 'Ridiculous' to Have 'Climate Denier' Lead the World Bank

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore called the head of the World Bank a \u0022climate denier\u0022 on Tuesday and urged President Joe Biden to take steps to replace him with someone who will do more to finance clean energy projects in low-income nations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Since almost 90% of the increased emissions going forward are coming from developing countries, we have to take the top layers of risk off the access to capital in these developing countries,\u0022 Gore said at a climate policy summit hosted by the New York Times.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s the job of the World Bank—to coordinate the other multilateral development banks—and they\u0026#039;re simply not doing it,\u0022 said Gore.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to get rid of that leadership\u0022 and \u0022put new leadership in,\u0022 Gore continued, calling on Biden to do everything in his power to initiate such a change.\r\n\r\nIt \u0022is ridiculous to have a climate denier the head of the World Bank,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nSpeaking on a separate panel hours later at the same event, World Bank President David Malpass defended the institution\u0026#039;s approach to climate finance, calling Gore\u0026#039;s criticism \u0022very odd.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Malpass, nominated to lead the World Bank in 2019 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, proceeded to validate Gore\u0026#039;s charge of climate denialism.\r\n\r\nPressed multiple times to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels produces planet-heating emissions that are endangering life on Earth, Malpass refused, declaring: \u0022I don\u0026#039;t know. I\u0026#039;m not a scientist.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly implored the World Bank and its regional counterparts to increase and improve access to financing to help impoverished and vulnerable countries meet the U.N.\u0026#039;s Sustainable Development Goals and adapt to climate shocks, including during his opening remarks at the General Assembly on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Multilateral development banks must step up and deliver,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022Major economies are their shareholders and must make it happen.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an emailed statement, the World Bank told Bloomberg\u0026nbsp;that it \u0022is the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Malpass, the World Bank allocated $31.7 billion to climate finance in 2021, half of it to strengthen adaptation to extreme weather events. That\u0026#039;s a small fraction of the trillions of dollars in green investment the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says is needed annually to secure a habitable planet.\r\n\r\nCurrently, there is \u0022unequal access to private capital,\u0022 with state-owned enterprises often supporting fossil fuel projects, Gore said. \u0022That has to be fixed.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Times reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn another panel at the same event, John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, declined to comment on whether the Biden administration had confidence in Mr. Malpass\u0026#039; leadership, saying, \u0022that\u0026#039;s the president\u0026#039;s decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Mr. Kerry said he and others in the administration have been pushing for a broader rethinking of the global approach to climate change and other issues that would allow entities like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to act more aggressively.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to have major reform, major restructuring\u0022 of multilateral development banks, Mr. Kerry said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s up to us to pull people together and get that reform, and there\u0026#039;s a lot of discussion about us doing that right now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The presidency of the World Bank has been held by a citizen of the United States, its largest shareholder, since the bank was founded after World War II,\u0022 the newspaper noted. \u0022Mr. Malpass\u0026#039; term runs until 2024 and Mr. Biden wouldn\u0026#039;t be able to remove him early, although he could pressure Mr. Malpass to resign or work with other shareholders to get the board of directors to remove him.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Bloomberg explained, being the World Bank\u0026#039;s biggest shareholder gives the U.S. \u0022considerable influence over its operations\u0022 as well as those of other global financial institutions. For instance, \u0022earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund—with the support of the U.S.—replaced a Trump appointee who was serving as its No. 2 official.\u0022\r\n\r\nGore\u0026#039;s Tuesday comments come roughly six weeks before the start of the U.N.\u0026#039;s COP 27 climate conference in Egypt and in the wake of multiple climate change-driven disasters, including historic droughts in China and Europe as well as catastrophic floods in Pakistan that have killed more than 1,500 people to date.\r\n\r\n\u0022When every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation, that builds demands for meaningful action,\u0022 Gore said in a recent interview. \u0022And these events aren\u0026#039;t representative of a so-called random walk, they\u0026#039;re getting worse every single year in the last decade.\u0022