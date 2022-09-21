Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

World Bank President David Malpass speaks at the Concordia Annual Summit on September 19, 2022 in New York City.

World Bank President David Malpass speaks at the Concordia Annual Summit on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Al Gore Calls It 'Ridiculous' to Have 'Climate Denier' Lead the World Bank

"When every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation, that builds demands for meaningful action," said the former vice president.

Kenny Stancil

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore called the head of the World Bank a "climate denier" on Tuesday and urged President Joe Biden to take steps to replace him with someone who will do more to finance clean energy projects in low-income nations.

"Since almost 90% of the increased emissions going forward are coming from developing countries, we have to take the top layers of risk off the access to capital in these developing countries," Gore said at a climate policy summit hosted by the New York Times.

"That's the job of the World Bank—to coordinate the other multilateral development banks—and they're simply not doing it," said Gore.

"We need to get rid of that leadership" and "put new leadership in," Gore continued, calling on Biden to do everything in his power to initiate such a change.

It "is ridiculous to have a climate denier the head of the World Bank," he added.

Speaking on a separate panel hours later at the same event, World Bank President David Malpass defended the institution's approach to climate finance, calling Gore's criticism "very odd."

But Malpass, nominated to lead the World Bank in 2019 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, proceeded to validate Gore's charge of climate denialism.

Pressed multiple times to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels produces planet-heating emissions that are endangering life on Earth, Malpass refused, declaring: "I don't know. I'm not a scientist."

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has repeatedly implored the World Bank and its regional counterparts to increase and improve access to financing to help impoverished and vulnerable countries meet the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and adapt to climate shocks, including during his opening remarks at the General Assembly on Tuesday.

"Multilateral development banks must step up and deliver," said Guterres. "Major economies are their shareholders and must make it happen."

In an emailed statement, the World Bank told Bloomberg that it "is the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries."

According to Malpass, the World Bank allocated $31.7 billion to climate finance in 2021, half of it to strengthen adaptation to extreme weather events. That's a small fraction of the trillions of dollars in green investment the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says is needed annually to secure a habitable planet.

Currently, there is "unequal access to private capital," with state-owned enterprises often supporting fossil fuel projects, Gore said. "That has to be fixed."

As the Times reported:

In another panel at the same event, John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, declined to comment on whether the Biden administration had confidence in Mr. Malpass' leadership, saying, "that's the president's decision."

But Mr. Kerry said he and others in the administration have been pushing for a broader rethinking of the global approach to climate change and other issues that would allow entities like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to act more aggressively.

"We need to have major reform, major restructuring" of multilateral development banks, Mr. Kerry said. "It's up to us to pull people together and get that reform, and there's a lot of discussion about us doing that right now."

"The presidency of the World Bank has been held by a citizen of the United States, its largest shareholder, since the bank was founded after World War II," the newspaper noted. "Mr. Malpass' term runs until 2024 and Mr. Biden wouldn't be able to remove him early, although he could pressure Mr. Malpass to resign or work with other shareholders to get the board of directors to remove him."

As Bloomberg explained, being the World Bank's biggest shareholder gives the U.S. "considerable influence over its operations" as well as those of other global financial institutions. For instance, "earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund—with the support of the U.S.—replaced a Trump appointee who was serving as its No. 2 official."

Gore's Tuesday comments come roughly six weeks before the start of the U.N.'s COP 27 climate conference in Egypt and in the wake of multiple climate change-driven disasters, including historic droughts in China and Europe as well as catastrophic floods in Pakistan that have killed more than 1,500 people to date.

"When every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation, that builds demands for meaningful action," Gore said in a recent interview. "And these events aren't representative of a so-called random walk, they're getting worse every single year in the last decade."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Republican lawmakers in front of US Capitol

Majority of Republican Voters Say US Should Be Declared a 'Christian Nation'

More than 60% of GOP voters supported codifying Christian nationalism even as they said the U.S. Constitution does not support such a declaration.

Julia Conley ·

World Bank President David Malpass speaks at the Concordia Annual Summit on September 19, 2022 in New York City.

Al Gore Calls It 'Ridiculous' to Have 'Climate Denier' Lead the World Bank

"When every night on the TV news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation, that builds demands for meaningful action," said the former vice president.

Kenny Stancil ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech

'Nuclear Deterrence Is Always a Bluff. Until It Isn't': Putin Threat Sparks Alarm

"This is how the world inches our way closer to the line where using nuclear weapons will be crossed," warned the head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Jake Johnson ·

Bernie Sanders at a 'Cancel Student Debt' rally

Sanders Says GOP Plot to Tank Student Debt Relief Will 'Hurt Them Politically'

"I have the radical idea that good policy is good politics," said Sen. Bernie Sanders. "And it is good policy to cancel student debt in this country."

Jake Johnson ·

migrants Texas

Migrants Flown to Martha's Vineyard Sue DeSantis Over 'Fraudulent' Scheme

"These immigrants, who are pursuing the proper channels for lawful immigration status in the United States, experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country," the suit alleges.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump's Latest Threat Is a Doozy and Requires Four Responses
  2. As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow
  3. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  4. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  5. 'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits
  6. Fetterman Unveils Clock Counting Every Minute Oz Won't Admit View on Federal Abortion Ban
  7. 'Quiet Part Out Loud': GOP Warns Biden Student Debt Cancellation Will Hurt Military Recruitment
  8. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  9. Meet the Members of Congress Who Traded Defense Stocks While Making National Security Policy
  10. Martha's Vineyard Responds With Compassion After DeSantis Dumps Migrants in 'Cruel Stunt'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.