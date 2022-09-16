Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pascrell

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) talks with reporters during a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Dem Demands Biden HHS Probe Hospital Behemoth for Bilking Medicare

"Workers, patients, and taxpayers need to know the truth about unnecessary charges and understaffing," said SEIU, welcoming Rep. Bill Pascrell's call to investigate HCA Healthcare.

Jessica Corbett

Congressman Bill Pascrell this week pushed for a federal probe of HCA Healthcare amid allegations of unnecessary admissions of Medicare patients and understaffing issues at the nation's biggest hospital system.

"Because of its mammoth size, HCA sets the pace for both for-profit and not-for-profit hospitals in the United States."

The New Jersey Democrat on Thursday revealed letters he sent Tuesday to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra—requesting an investigation of the chain's emergency admissions practices, including its joint venture with EmCare—and HCA CEO Samuel Hazen, requesting responses to a series of questions by September 27.

The letters contain similar language about accountability and allegations against HCA. Pascrell wrote to Becerra that "as HCA is the largest health system in America, transparency and oversight are essential to ensuring that hospitals, like those in HCA's system, are honest stewards of taxpayer dollars."

"Recent reports of systematic, unnecessary inpatient admissions intended to raise more-profitable reimbursement rates, in addition to severe understaffing issues, raise disturbing questions about HCA's corporate policies and practices," added the congressman, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee's oversight panel.

The letter continues:

Because of its mammoth size, HCA sets the pace for both for-profit and not-for-profit hospitals in the United States. In 2021, HCA's profits were almost $7 billion, up nearly 100% in one year. This is welcome news for shareholders, since HCA repurchased $8.2 billion worth of its shares in 2021 and recently authorized an additional $8 billion of share repurchases3 all during the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet this single-minded focus on profits might be bad news for patients, families, workers, Americans taxpayers, and the Medicare program.

Press and investigative reporting have identified that patients in HCA's emergency departments may have been admitted for inpatient stays regardless of medical necessity. One recent report estimates that these unnecessary admissions by HCA may have charged $1.8 billion in excess amounts to the Medicare program from 2008 to 2019. I am especially alarmed by these findings given HCA's history of healthcare fraud settlements with both federal and state authorities.

Pascrell pointed to claims that HCA "sets corporate admission targets and routinely threatens retaliation against staff," which may be tied to its relationship with EmCare, a subsidiary of the private-equity-owned Envision Healthcare. 

The congressman also highlighted academic research under peer review about emergency admissions of Medicare patients—including findings that HCA Florida facilities admitted patients more than would be expected given their diagnoses.

The letters come after an activist group sponsored by major unions including the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) last year pressured HCA to investigate "long-standing and continually growing level of excess Medicare emergency department admissions" at its hospitals.

SEIU on Thursday thanked Pascrell for his efforts and said that "workers, patients, and taxpayers need to know the truth about unnecessary charges and understaffing."

HCA spokesperson Harlow Sumerford told Axios on Friday that the company is reviewing the letter and will respond to Pascrell's requests for information.

Sumerford noted that when these issues were raised by the union group, HCA filed a public response with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and said that "we believe that our operational processes and procedures are working well and that we are meeting the healthcare needs of our patients and communities."

Notably, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, "was previously CEO of HCA during the time the FBI raided company facilities in 1997 to investigate fraud claims," Axios reported. "He was ousted before the company settled with the federal government."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Pro-choice protest

'Cowardly and Despicable': West Virginia Gov. Signs Abortion Ban Into Law

"Banning abortion behind closed doors, days after a nationwide abortion ban was introduced equals being scared of your constituents."

Julia Conley ·

Pascrell

House Dem Demands Biden HHS Probe Hospital Behemoth for Bilking Medicare

"Workers, patients, and taxpayers need to know the truth about unnecessary charges and understaffing," said SEIU, welcoming Rep. Bill Pascrell's call to investigate HCA Healthcare.

Jessica Corbett ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

'This Is About Corruption': Fury as Senate Poised to Delay Antitrust Vote

"It's time for Sen. Schumer to decide if he wants to be remembered for helping billionaires wreck democracy or for acting like the leader he claims to be," said one campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

They Won't Stop At Roe

Progressive Lawmakers Slam Pushing Senate Same-Sex Marriage Vote to After Election

"If there are Republicans who don't want to vote on that before the election," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, "I assume it is because they are on the wrong side of history."

Brett Wilkins ·

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco attend a briefing

'Chickensh*t': Watchdogs Criticize Biden DOJ's New Corporate Crime Plan

The Justice Department's new approach to tackling corporate crime is "a modest step forward when a great leap is required," said the president of Public Citizen.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy
  2. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  3. 'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban
  4. Bernie Sanders to Warren Buffett: Give Rail Workers Better Conditions to Avoid Strike
  5. Experts Warn Supreme Court Supporting 'Dangerous' GOP Legal Theory Could Destroy US Democracy
  6. Manchin Calls in Big Oil CEOs to Help Ram Through Dirty Deal as Backlash Grows
  7. 'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet
  8. Martha's Vineyard Responds With Compassion After DeSantis Dumps Migrants in 'Cruel Stunt'
  9. Report Exposes Decades of 'Big Oil Lies' as Industry Faces Congressional Scrutiny
  10. At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.