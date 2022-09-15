Anti-War Voices Warn US Bill on Taiwan 'Will Make War Much More Likely'

A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved a bill to dramatically boost American military support for Taiwan, a move that prompted warnings from both China and anti-war voices in the United States that such a policy increases the likelihood of armed conflict.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. should not go to war for Taiwan independence.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 17-5 in favor of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, which according to its text \u0022promotes the security of Taiwan, ensures regional stability, and deters People\u0026#039;s Republic of China (PRC) aggression against Taiwan. It also threatens severe sanctions against the PRC for hostile action against Taiwan.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe bill comes during a period of heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing and follows U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi \u0026#039;s (D-Calif.) provacative trip to Taiwan last month, a visit the Chinese government answered by suspending climate and military cooperation with the United States and forging closer ties with Russia.\r\n\r\nDave DeCamp, news editor at Antiwar.com, tweeted that if passed, the bill \u0022will be the most radical change in U.S. policy toward Taiwan since the 1970s and will make war much more likely.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nChina vigorously protested the proposed legislation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a Wednesday press conference in Beijing that \u0022if the bill continues to be deliberated, pushed forward, or even signed into law, it will greatly shake the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and cause extremely serious consequences to... peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, observers asserted that China may ramp up military measures in response to the bill.\r\n\r\nIn addition to authorizing $4.5 billion in military assistance, $2 billion in loan guarantees, and boosting \u0022war reserve stockpile\u0022 funding for Taiwan by hundreds of millions of dollars, the bill also grants Taiwan many of the benefits of being a \u0022major non-NATO ally\u0022 without officially designating it as such.\r\n\r\nFurthermore, it establishes a \u0022robust sanctions regime to deter PRC aggression\u0022 against the island that most of the world—including the United States—recognizes as part of \u0022one China.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSenate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who introduced the bill with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), said that the proposed legislation \u0022makes clear the United States does not seek war or increased tensions with Beijing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Just the opposite,\u0022 he claimed. \u0022We are carefully and strategically lowering the existential threats facing Taiwan by raising the cost of taking the island by force so that it becomes too high a risk and unachievable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re doing something highly provocative and bellicose.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile acknowledging that \u0022we\u0026#039;re doing something highly provocative and bellicose,\u0022 Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) nevertheless voted in favor of the bill.\r\n\r\nSen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) voted against the bill, explaining in a statement that while he supports \u0022strengthening Taiwan\u0026#039;s ability to defend itself,\u0022 he has \u0022serious concerns about provisions that, in my view, upend strategic ambiguity, undermine the U.S. One China policy, and threaten to destabilize the region.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have a moral responsibility to both stand up to authoritarianism and military aggression, as well as to do everything we can to avoid a situation that could draw two nuclear-armed countries into a conflict.\u0026nbsp;Diplomacy must remain central to our Taiwan policy,\u0022 added Markey, who was criticized by the peace group CodePink for taking part in last month\u0026#039;s congressional visit to Taiwan.\r\n\r\nSens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) also voted against the measure.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIt is unclear whether U.S. President Joe Biden would sign the bill if it is passed by Congress. While the White House says it supports parts of the measure, Biden administration officials told Bloomberg that the bill \u0022risks upending the U.S.\u0026#039; carefully calibrated One China policy, under which the U.S. has for more than 40 years built ties with Beijing by avoiding formally stating its position on Taiwan\u0026#039;s sovereignty.\u0022