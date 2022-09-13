50,000 People Urge Biden Admin to Reject 'Archaic' Oil Terminal in Houston Area

Before the comment period ended on Monday, more than 50,000 individuals and 30 organizations urged the U.S. Department of Transportation\u0026#039;s Maritime Administration to reject the application for a sprawling new oil export project in the Houston metropolitan area that would exacerbate deadly air pollution along the Texas coast while worsening the broader climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Choose our health and our climate over the greed of Enterprise and Enbridge.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaritime Administrator Ann Phillips now has 45 days to submit a record of decision, in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard, for the deepwater port license application for the so-called Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT), which seeks to build new fossil fuel infrastructure in already overburdened communities in Harris and Brazoria counties despite climate scientists\u0026#039; repeated warnings that doing so is incompatible with preserving a livable planet.\r\n\r\nSPOT \u0022is an archaic project\u0022 that \u0022must be stopped,\u0022 Sue Page, a resident of Surfside Beach in Brazoria County, said in a statement. \u0022To build infrastructure for almost 100 miles on land and offshore and tear through important ecosystems, wildlife habitats, and my own home in Surfside Beach is wrong.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposed terminal is bound to lead to \u0022oil spills and leaks, noise pollution, [and] diminished and harmful air quality,\u0022 said Page, who added that the \u0022true cost\u0022 of the project \u0022is my community\u0026#039;s health and well-being.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarthworks, one of the groups that submitted comments highly critical of the federal government\u0026#039;s environmental impact statement (EIS), summarized the likely consequences of the project:\r\n\r\n\r\nProposed by Enterprise and Enbridge, SPOT would export 2 million barrels of domestic crude oil per day for global export via Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC). The project would increase toxic air pollution in the Houston-Galveston-Brazoria region, which already suffers from air quality that fails to meet [Environmental Protection Agency] health standards, and poses considerable risk of a major oil spill onshore and in Gulf waters that are still recovering from the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Construction of pipelines threatens critically endangered Kemp\u0026#039;s Ridley sea turtles that nest on Surfside Beach.\r\n\r\nGulf Coast communities are hit the hardest by the climate crisis, which is caused by emissions from fossil fuel production and use. SPOT will increase these emissions, further harming this region through climate-related disasters such as hurricanes, drought, and extreme heat. The proposed project poses a ​​significant threat to sensitive ecosystems, fishing, hunting, cultural, and recreational resources that are endemic to the Gulf Coast and its local economy.\r\n\r\n\r\nMelanie Oldham of Citizens for Clean Air and Water in Brazoria County implored the Biden administration to \u0022choose our health and our climate over the greed of Enterprise and Enbridge, and deny permits to the SPOT project and all similar fossil fuel export terminals proposed in Gulf Coast communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrevor Carroll, a Brazoria County Organizer at Texas Campaign for the Environment, pointed out that \u0022Enbridge has one of the worst track records of any pipeline company in the history of this country,\u0022 while \u0022Enterprise gouged Texans to the tune of hundreds of millions during [Winter Storm] Uri,\u0022 leading to higher home energy bills months later.\r\n\r\n\u0022These irresponsible, greedy companies cannot be allowed to build a dangerous, climate-destroying deepwater disaster along our Texas Gulf Coast,\u0022 Carroll added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Sierra Club attorney Rebecca McCreary, \u0022The final EIS for the project fails to provide critical information and analyses necessary to complete environmental impact review and the Deepwater Port Act\u0026#039;s national interest determination.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Increasing hazardous air pollutants in the Houston-Galveston-Brazoria region... is a death sentence to the children of our community.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The national interest in securing a clean energy future, [and] the urgent need to meaningfully address the climate crisis and lift up and protect frontline communities of color, all weigh heavily against licensing the SPOT project, which will lock in decades of fossil fuel dependence and infrastructure and pollute Gulf communities already at the frontlines of climate disaster,\u0022 said McCreary.\r\n\r\nLast decade\u0026#039;s drilling and fracking boom turned the U.S. Southwest\u0026#039;s Permian Basin into the most productive oil and gas field in the world, and Congress\u0026#039; decision to lift a ban on crude exports in late 2015 precipitated a surge in the construction of pipelines and related infrastructure throughout the Gulf Coast region.\r\n\r\nDespite mounting evidence of the deadly toll of fossil fuels and the need to expedite a clean energy transition, President Joe Biden has yet to use his executive authority to cancel nearly two dozen fracked gas export projects that are set to unleash pollution equivalent to roughly 400 new coal-fired power plants.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Increasing hazardous air pollutants in the Houston-Galveston-Brazoria region,\u0022 said Chrystal Beasley, a Texas Gulf Coast energy campaigner at Earthworks, \u0022is a death sentence to the children of our community.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is our hope that the Biden administration will continue in their governmental oath and mission to fully evaluate the safety risk and liability to underserved communities along the Texas Gulf Coast,\u0022 Beasley added, \u0022and refrain from sacrificing our health and livelihood to benefit corporate shares.\u0022