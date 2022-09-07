Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a news conference on February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AOC, Gillibrand Denounce Starbucks for 'Firing Union Leaders All Over the Country'

"We continue to stand by these workers and would like to remind you that all workers have the right to join a union," the New York lawmakers wrote in a letter to Starbucks' billionaire CEO.

Jake Johnson

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday joined several local New York Democrats in condemning Starbucks' recent firing of two union leaders in the state, part of a string of terminations the company has carried out across the country in recent months as it tries to crush worker organizing.

"We are writing to express our dismay around the firings of Austin Locke and Joselyn Chuquillanqui, two Starbucks partners who were also union leaders at their stores," the New York lawmakers wrote in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and the rest of the company's management.

"We have heard reports that the company has been targeting pro-union partners and firing union leaders all over the country," they added. "We continue to stand by these workers and would like to remind you that all workers have the right to join a union, and that retaliation based on exercising these workplace rights is unlawful."

"We urge you to respect workers' right to organize and follow the law," the lawmakers continued. "We stand in solidarity with Austin and Joselyn, and other partners in New York, in calling for you to reinstate these two workers."

Starbucks has fired dozens of union leaders across the nation since December, when employees in Buffalo voted to form the company's first union in the U.S.

Locke and Chuquillanqui were both fired in July for reasons they say were concocted to justify the actual cause of their termination: their roles leading union drives at their respective stores.

Last week, the government of New York City sued Starbucks over Locke's firing, alleging the company violated the city's "just cause" protections for workers. Locke was fired just a month after his Starbucks shop in Queens voted to unionize, joining more than 200 company locations that have won union elections since December.

"It's been a year since the campaign with Starbucks Workers United began at a Starbucks in Buffalo, NY," Locke said in a statement last week. "There are now 235 unionized Starbucks around the country. Starbucks continues to wrongfully fire pro-union workers nationwide in retaliation for union organizing."

Organizers say Starbucks has fired 10 union leaders in Buffalo alone, sparking backlash from the local community.

Last month, a federal court ruled that seven Starbucks workers in Memphis, Tennessee were unlawfully fired for union activity and ordered the company to rehire them.

Starbucks appealed the decision, but on Wednesday the company lost its appeal and reluctantly agreed to rehire the seven workers.

"We hope the win helps provide the precedent for other cases like ours and helps show workers that we have the power to stand up for a better work life for ourselves and every other worker out there," Kylie Throckmorton, one of the fired workers, said in a statement.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Boy makes dinner with his mother

USDA Report Shows How Covid Relief Helped Slash Food Insecurity in 2021

"If we give families more money (ideally with few restrictions and hoops to jump through), food insecurity goes down," said one sociologist.

Julia Conley ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a news conference

AOC, Gillibrand Denounce Starbucks for 'Firing Union Leaders All Over the Country'

"We continue to stand by these workers and would like to remind you that all workers have the right to join a union," the New York lawmakers wrote in a letter to Starbucks' billionaire CEO.

Jake Johnson ·

Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl speaks during the 2022 Republican State Convention in Springfield, Massachusetts on May 21, 2022.

Trump Says GOP Gov. Candidate Would Rule Massachusetts 'With an Iron Fist'

The former U.S. president's authoritarian rhetoric generated alarm, with one historian noting that the term "iron fist" was favored by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and used to describe Germany's Nazi Party.

Kenny Stancil ·

Salmon fishers in Bristol Bay

Over Half a Million Back Call to 'End the Threat of Pebble Mine for Good' to Save Bristol Bay

"During the busiest season of the year, amidst a record-breaking salmon run, the people of Bristol Bay once again made it clear that EPA must finalize strong protections for our watershed."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sunrise Movement activists protest in front of the White House

Sunrise Movement and CWA Announce 'Visionary' Union Agreement

"Strong unions and worker contracts are a core pillar of the Green New Deal," the two groups said. "We owe so much to the workers who made one of the most progressive agreements a reality."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  4. 'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis
  5. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  6. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  7. Rapidly Retreating Doomsday Glacier Clinging 'By Its Fingernails': Study
  8. 'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High
  9. 'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home
  10. 'Buckle Up, It's Going to Be a Rough Ride': Far-Right Liz Truss Named New UK Prime Minister
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.