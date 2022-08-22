50+ Israeli Organizations Blast 'Baseless' Attacks on Palestinian NGOs

More than 50 Israel-based civil society organizations on Monday expressed solidarity with the Palestinian nonprofits that have been subjected to an ongoing legal and physical assault from the Israeli apartheid regime.\r\n\r\n\u0022We stand in solidarity with our fellow human rights defenders in Palestinian society.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Defense of human rights is not terrorism,\u0022 the 53 signatories, including B\u0026#039;Tselem, Physicians for Human Rights Israel, and dozens of others, wrote in a statement. \u0022Israel is persisting in its declaration of prominent Palestinian civil society organizations as terrorist groups. Recently, the military put words into action by raiding their offices and shutting them down.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn October, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz labeled Addameer, Al-Haq, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees as \u0022terrorist organizations,\u0022 effectively criminalizing the NGOs based on unsubstantiated accusations that they have ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and its paramilitary branch.\r\n\r\n\u0022These declarations are baseless,\u0022 the new statement continues. \u0022Indeed, the U.S. administration, the European Union, and other allies of Israel found Israel\u0026#039;s allegations unconvincing. After thoroughly examining the material Israel provided them, all of the European countries that are donors to these organizations decided to continue their support.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe statement\u0026#039;s publication coincided with fresh reporting that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency was unable to find evidence that would support Israel\u0026#039;s punitive classification of the \u0022Palestinian six,\u0022 as the half-dozen outlawed human rights groups are widely known.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Guardian\u0026#039;s summary and a pair of unnamed sources familiar with the CIA\u0026#039;s classified report, the agency\u0026#039;s findings appear to vindicate human rights advocates from Israel, the United States, and elsewhere who have spent the past 10 months denouncing Israel\u0026#039;s allegations of \u0022terrorism,\u0022 which experts from the United Nations and nine European Union governments have also rejected.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Documentation, advocacy, and legal aid are the core of human rights work around the world,\u0022 says the statement. \u0022Criminalizing such activity is a deplorable act characteristic of repressive regimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We repudiate these baseless declarations and call on the international community to pressure Israel to revoke its decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast Thursday, in an intensification of its effort to prevent Palestinian human rights organizations from documenting Israeli war crimes and engaging in advocacy work, the apartheid regime\u0026#039;s military raided the offices of seven groups—including the six aforementioned ones—confiscating property, sealing off doors, and posting official notices proclaiming the groups illegal.\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, swiftly urged the Biden administration to \u0022hold Israel accountable\u0022 for its attack in the occupied West Bank. In the face of continued U.S. inaction, however, Israeli authorities on Sunday reportedly detained Khaled Quzmar, the director of Defense for Children International-Palestine, for roughly two hours.\r\n\r\nTlaib was one of nearly two dozen House Democrats who signed Rep. Ayanna Pressley\u0026#039;s (D-Mass.) July letter calling on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national intelligence director Avril Haines to persuade Israel to rescind its terror designations.\r\n\r\nIn their Monday statement, the Israel-based civil society organizations said that \u0022we stand in solidarity with our fellow human rights defenders in Palestinian society.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We repudiate these baseless declarations,\u0022 they added, \u0022and call on the international community to pressure Israel to revoke its decision.\u0022