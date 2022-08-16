Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Amazon freight workers

Amazon workers at the company's freight hub in San Bernardino, California celebrate their work stoppage on August 15, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/@ieamazonworkers)

Amazon Employees Hold First-Ever Work Stoppage in Air Freight Division

"If Amazon can afford to pay its CEO $214 million last year it can afford to give their workers a $5-an-hour raise and a safe workplace," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Julia Conley

After months of working in what they say are unsafe weather conditions for wages that leave them struggling to afford basic necessities, more than 150 workers at Amazon's air freight hub in Southern California walked out mid-shift on Monday to demand fair treatment by the trillion-dollar company.

"We are the people sustaining our nation's supply chain and we deserve safe working conditions, livable wages, and protection from retaliation."

As The Washington Post reported, the walkout at the San Bernardino facility, KSBD, was the first-ever work stoppage in Amazon's crucial air freight division, which keeps millions of packages moving throughout the U.S. each day. Managers at the warehouse were forced to slow down operations Monday in anticipation of the action.

The employees are demanding a $5-per-hour raise, which would bring their starting wage to $22 per hour and make it easier for them to pay for housing in an area where the average rent is $1,650 per month.

They also want the company to establish effective heat safety measures, as workers have complained of heat-induced nosebleeds while working and air conditioning that doesn't work throughout KSBD.

"We are the people sustaining our nation's supply chain and we deserve safe working conditions, livable wages, and protection from retaliation," said Inland Empire Amazon Workers United, an independent labor rights group established by workers at the hub earlier this year.

About 10% of KSBD workers took part in the action, and the Athena Coalition, a grassroots coalition that fights for workers' rights at Amazon, estimated that the "vast majority" of people working during the shift walked out.

The walkout came less than two weeks after a meeting that managers held in response to a petition signed by more than 800 employees, listing their demands. At the meeting, managers offered raises of up to $2 per hour for certain shifts and suggested workers take public transit and carpool to save money.

"Amazon refused" to meet the workers' demands, the independent labor group tweeted Monday, "so today we walked out."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed solidarity with the workers, tweeting that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy earned nearly $214 million in compensation last year.

If the company can afford to pay its executives hundreds of millions of dollars, Sanders said, "it can afford to give their workers a $5 an hour raise and a safe workplace."

A work stoppage which slows down the company's ability to keep its daily profits up "is the only thing the bosses understand," said national labor rights group Fight for $15, expressing support for the walkout.

The walkout came four months after workers at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse stunned the company by winning a union election that was organized by a former employee who had been fired after organizing his colleagues in 2020.

Amazon fired managers at the Staten Island facility a month after the election in what critics said was a retaliatory measure.

Workers at Starbucks stores across the country, John Deere, healthcare facilities, and other workplaces have also gone on strike and voted to form unions over the past year.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference, as (L-R) Lisa O. Monaco, deputy attorney general, Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the civil rights division, and Vanita Gupta, associate attorney general, look on at the Department of Justice on June 25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

News Outlets, Press Freedom Groups to DOJ: Don't Let GOP States Criminalize Abortion Coverage

"We ask that you publicly reiterate the press freedoms granted under the First Amendment, and remind states that they cannot infringe on those rights when news outlets write about abortion."

Kenny Stancil ·

A specialist places a hearing aid on a patient

'Terrific Win for Consumers': Biden FDA Clears Way for Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids

"This is such an important move that will change lives," said the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Jake Johnson ·

joe-biden

Saudi Arabia's Enablers Condemned as Woman Sentenced to 34 Years for Tweets

"Saudi activists warned Western leaders that giving legitimacy to the crown prince would pave the way for more abuses, which is unfortunately what we are witnessing now."

Brett Wilkins ·

young pro-choice protesters in Florida

'Hell State America': Florida Appeals Court Won't Let Parentless 16-Year-Old Get an Abortion

"The status of minors in a post-Roe America: Not mature enough to make decisions over your own body, but mature enough to be forced to continue with a pregnancy."

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon freight workers

Amazon Employees Hold First-Ever Work Stoppage in Air Freight Division

"If Amazon can afford to pay its CEO $214 million last year it can afford to give their workers a $5-an-hour raise and a safe workplace," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.