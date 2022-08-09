Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pro-choice protest

An abortion rights activist holds a sign at a protest on July 13, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Nebraska Abortion Ban 3 Votes Short Shows Why Midterms ‘Matter So Damn Much'

"Poll after poll has shown that a majority of Nebraskans support abortion rights," said the state's Democratic Party chair. "But there are radical Republican senators that will keep trying to erode reproductive rights."

Julia Conley

Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska expressed relief Monday after narrowly avoiding a legislative session devoted to further restricting abortion access in the state, but cautioned that the tide could quickly shift if pro-choice candidates aren't elected in large numbers in November.

"Voters have an opportunity to defend legal access to abortion at the polls this November by electing more Democrats to the Legislature, Congress, and the governor's office."

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who strongly supports forced pregnancy, announced Monday that anti-choice state lawmakers lacked the votes in the state Legislature to pass a 12-week aborton ban, which would replace Nebraska's 20-week ban. A special session that had been planned for the summer was canceled as a result.

Thirty lawmakers said they would support the legislation, and 33 are needed to break the Legislature's filibuster. During the regular session, forced pregnancy advocates also failed to gather sufficient support to pass a "trigger ban," which would have banned all abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

"Nebraska anti-abortion politicians are afraid of the issue," Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt told the Associated Press. "They know that the majority of Nebraskans support the right to abortion, and they know that if they brought us into a special session, they simply wouldn't win."

Kate Smith, senior director of news content for Planned Parenthood, said that "for now, the state's abortion laws won't be changing," but cautioned against counting Ricketts's decision as the final word on the matter in Nebraska.

"To put this in context, three state senator seats are what's protecting abortion access in Nebraska right now," said Smith, "This is exactly why November elections matter so damn much."

Thirty-nine Republicans are running in state Senate elections in Nebraska this fall. The GOP has made clear that at the federal level, it plans to impose a nationwide abortion ban as soon as it gains the legislative control it needs to do so. Last Friday, legislators and the Republican governor in Indiana approved a near-total ban on abortion care that will go into effect next month.

Ricketts on Monday told reporters to "stay tuned" to see the steps forced-birth proponents will continue to take to cut off abortion access in Nebraska.

While Republican lawmakers are set on ending abortion access across the country, Ricketts's decision came days after voters in Kansas vehemently rejected a constitutional amendment which would have allowed the state Legislature to pass an abortion ban.

"Abortion bans aren't popular," Hunt told the Nebraska Examiner.

More than 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or almost all cases, according to a Pew Research Center poll taken in June.

On Ricketts's monthly call-in radio show, a voter told the governor Monday that "the majority [of Nebraskans] are kind of okay with Roe v. Wade."

The ACLU of Nebraska called on voters to remain engaged while Republicans hold off on advancing abortion ban legislation.

"This is good news," said Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb of Monday's announcement, "but we must remain vigilant when the regular session convenes in January. Poll after poll has shown that a majority of Nebraskans support abortion rights. But there are radical Republican senators that will keep trying to erode reproductive rights."

"Governor Ricketts and his radical Republicans do not have the votes to further infringe on our privacy and rights to make our own health decisions," Kleeb added. "Voters have an opportunity to defend legal access to abortion at the polls this November by electing more Democrats to the Legislature, Congress, and the governor's office."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Contractors load water tank

Pentagon Contractors in Afghanistan Pocketed $108 Billion Over 20 Years

Military contracting "obscures where and how taxpayer money flows," and "makes it difficult to know how many people are employed, injured, and killed," said the Costs of War Project report's author.

Jessica Corbett ·

John Fetterman

Fetterman Demands Dr. Oz Answer for $50,000 Tax Break Intended for Pa. Farmers

"Dr. Oz does not want to live in Pennsylvania, and he doesn't want to pay taxes here; he just wants our Senate seat."

Julia Conley ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks on the phone.

With Antitrust Bills Stalled, Watchdogs Demand Schumer Disclose Big Tech Donations

"His close association with tech execs is worrying," said the progressive advocacy group that led the call.

Jake Johnson ·

Brazil anti-Bolsonaro protest

Over 800,000 Brazilians Sign Pro-Democracy Manifesto Amid Bolsonaro Coup Threat

"We face the risk of having to live through a dictatorship once again—and this is inconceivable," one of the proclamation's authors warned.

Brett Wilkins ·

Pro-choice protest

Nebraska Abortion Ban 3 Votes Short Shows Why Midterms ‘Matter So Damn Much'

"Poll after poll has shown that a majority of Nebraskans support abortion rights," said the state's Democratic Party chair. "But there are radical Republican senators that will keep trying to erode reproductive rights."

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'What the Hell is Wrong With Them': GOP Senators Kill $35 Cap on Insulin
  2. Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal
  3. 'Enormous Victory': Kansas Voters Resoundingly Defeat Anti-Abortion Amendment
  4. 'Backsliding on Democracy': Indiana Governor Signs Extreme Abortion Ban Bill
  5. How to Stop the GOP From Killing Medicare, Social Security, and Us
  6. Sinema Received Over $500K From Private Equity Before Shielding Industry From Tax Hikes
  7. Drunk on Power: The Neo-Liberal Capture of the South African Mediascape by the US State Department
  8. Sanders Blasts 'Huge Giveaway' to Fossil Fuel Industry in Manchin Deal
  9. Mandela Barnes Slams 'Self-Serving, Multimillionaire' Ron Johnson for Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  10. 'Catastrophic': Michigan Town Votes to Defund Library Over LGBTQ+ Material
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.