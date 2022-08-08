UN Chief Denounces Shelling of Ukraine Nuclear Plant as 'Suicidal'

Global concerns about the possibility of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia power station in southeastern Ukraine continued on Monday, with officials from Kyiv calling for the creation of a demilitarized zone around the site and the head of the United Nations condemning the latest shelling there.\r\n\r\n\u0022Any attack [on] a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,\u0022 U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said at a press conference in Japan.\r\n\r\nThe Zaporizhzhia complex, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, was hit by shelling over the weekend, eliciting grave warnings about ongoing threats to public health and the environment \u0022in Ukraine and beyond\u0022 from International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi, who said there is substantial risk for a calamity worse than Chernobyl.\r\n\r\nKyiv and Moscow have traded blame for recent strikes on the site, which is located in a region that Russia took over in March and that Ukraine is trying to recover. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian soldiers damaged three radiation sensors and hurt two workers amid renewed shelling at the plant on Friday and Saturday. Russian authorities, by contrast, alleged that \u0022Ukrainian nationalists\u0022 damaged two high-voltage power lines, necessitating a reduction in output to \u0022prevent disruption.\u0022\r\n\r\nGuterres on Monday stressed that international nuclear inspectors need immediate access to the facility, which is still being operated\u0026nbsp;by Ukrainian technicians.\r\n\r\n\u0022We fully support the IAEA in all their efforts in relation to create the conditions of stabilization of the plant,\u0022 said the U.N. chief.\r\n\r\nYevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Ukraine\u0026#039;s ambassador to the IAEA, demanded a U.N.-led international mission to Zaporizhzhia by the end of the month and accused Russia of targeting the site in an attempt to cause blackouts along Ukraine\u0026#039;s electricity grid in the south.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring the IAEA and U.N. closer to conducting this mission,\u0022 Tsymbaliuk told reporters in Vienna, home to the world\u0026#039;s nuclear watchdog organization. \u0022We really need it urgently, as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nPetro Kotin, head of Energoatom, Ukraine\u0026#039;s state-owned nuclear power enterprise, made the case for demilitarizing Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding area and called for the deployment of a peacekeeping team to the site.\r\n\r\n\u0022The decision that we demand from the world community and all our partners... is to withdraw the invaders from the territory of the station and create a demilitarized zone on the territory of the station,\u0022 Kotin said on television.\r\n\r\n\u0022The presence of peacekeepers in this zone and the transfer of control of it to them, and then also control of the station to the Ukrainian side would resolve this problem,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nIf missiles were to break two or more containers holding highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel, Kotin emphasized, \u0022it is impossible to assess the scale of this catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\nGuterres\u0026#039; Monday remarks came just two days after he warned that \u0022humanity is playing with a loaded gun\u0022 during the Hiroshima peace memorial ceremony, which marked the 77th anniversary of the United States\u0026#039; atomic bombing of Japan—the first and only wartime use of nuclear weapons.