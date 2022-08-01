Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Indigenous demonstrators protest outside the Department of the Interior

A demonstrator is suspended from a tripod structure in front of the Interior Department in Washington, D.C. on August 1, 2022. (Photo: About Face: Veterans Against the War/Twitter)

Indigenous-Led Blockade Demands Biden Declare Climate Emergency, End Oil Leasing

"Native land back in native hands, we are not your sacrifice zones!"

Jake Johnson

An Indigenous-led blockade outside the U.S. Department of Interior early Monday morning called on President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency and halt all new fossil fuel projects, a demand that came as the White House and Senate Democrats are pushing legislation that could unleash a flurry of drilling activity on public lands and waters.

"Native land back in native hands, we are not your sacrifice zones!" declared the Ikiya Collective, which helped organize the direct action.

Demonstrators painted "Climate Emergency" in large red letters in the street in front of the Interior Department and one protester was suspended from a tripod structure set up in the road.

Addressing the president directly, the collective wrote on social media, "Declare a climate emergency and stop approving all fossil fuel projects, including leases, exports, plastic plants, and pipelines."

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has made clear that new fossil fuel extraction projects and other dirty energy infrastructure projects are incompatible with global efforts to rein in carbon emissions, which are driving increasingly devastating extreme weather around the world and inflicting deep harm on Indigenous communities, poor people, and other vulnerable populations.

Nevertheless, the Biden Interior Department—headed by Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous person to lead the agency—has signaled that it is willing to approve new oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico despite the president's campaign vow to ban all "new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters."

The so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a Biden-endorsed bill that Senate Democrats are aiming to pass as soon as this week, would require oil and gas lease sales as a prerequisite for solar and wind development—a provision that Big Oil has hailed as a significant victory.

Biden is reportedly considering declaring a climate emergency, but it's unclear whether he will do so now that Senate Democrats have agreed on legislation that would make historic renewable energy investments, even as it paves the way for more drilling.

Tom BK Goldtooth, executive director of the Indigenous Environmental Network warned in a statement last week that the Democratic legislation—crafted in large part by fossil fuel industry ally Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—"exacerbates a pathway of climate and environmental injustice to Indigenous, Black, and people of color communities."

"This act is more of the same climate false solutions we have seen previously from this administration," Goldtooth added. "But it goes further with a quid pro quo guaranteeing offshore oil leases in exchange for renewable energy... The act does not provide climate nor energy security and will not cut emissions at source at the level that is needed to address this climate emergency."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Indigenous demonstrators protest outside the Department of the Interior

Indigenous-Led Blockade Demands Biden Declare Climate Emergency, End Oil Leasing

"Native land back in native hands, we are not your sacrifice zones!"

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Pat Toomey walks in the Senate chamber

Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets

"If you don't believe we can afford to take care of our veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure, then you should not have approved funding to go to war."

Jake Johnson ·

A controlled burn near Oak Fire

Thousands Flee Homes as McKinney Fire Burns 51,000 Acres in Northern California

"Our state is depending on Congress taking bold, urgent action on climate," said Rep. Katie Porter as the fire grew.

Julia Conley ·

Kyrsten Sinema

With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA

"The adjustments to carried interest are going to fall on the richest Americans who have been using a tax loophole to not pay the taxes that everybody else has to pay," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "These are good moves."

Julia Conley ·

Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, Andy Levin

At Michigan Rally for Levin and Tlaib, Sanders Warns AIPAC It 'Cannot Buy Our Democracy'

"There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress," said Sanders.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Fetterman Challenges Ultra-Millionaire Dr. Oz to Live on $7.25 an Hour
  2. Price Gouging at the Pump Results in 235% Profit Jump for Big Oil: Analysis
  3. GOP 'Working Hand in Hand With Big Pharma' to Kill Drug Price Reform Behind Closed Doors
  4. 'Truly Disgusting': Alito Mocks Critics of Anti-Abortion Ruling as Pregnant People Suffer
  5. Sanders Shreds Big Tech's $76 Billion 'Corporate Welfare' Payday in CHIPS Act
  6. The Global Ruling Class Is Frog-Marching Us Towards Extinction
  7. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  8. The Corporate Oligarchs Have Put Humanity on a Path Toward Self-Annihilation
  9. Propelled to Victory by Dem Leaders, Cuellar Says $7.25 Too Much for Millions of Workers
  10. Corporate Interests Have Given $21.5 Million to GOP 'Sedition Caucus' Since Jan. 6 Attack
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.