Critics Call Pelosi's Confirmed Trip to Taiwan a 'Dangerous War Provocation'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan this week, U.S. and Taiwanese officials said Monday, despite warnings from China, the Biden administration, and anti-war campaigners.\r\n\r\n\u0022The chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough a stop on the island—which nearly the entire international community, including the United Nations and the U.S., consider part of China—is not on Pelosi\u0026#039;s public itinerary, a senior Taiwanese official told CNN that the California Democrat is expected to stay overnight in Taiwan, where she will reportedly meet with officials including President Tsai Ing-wen.\r\n\r\nAt a Monday press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said his government \u0022has repeatedly made clear to the U.S. side our serious concern over Speaker Pelosi\u0026#039;s potential visit to Taiwan and our firm opposition to the visit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Pelosi is the third highest-ranking official in the U.S. government, which means it would be highly sensitive for her to visit Taiwan no matter what,\u0022 he continued, adding that such a trip constitutes \u0022gross interference in China\u0026#039;s internal affairs.\u0022\r\n\r\nZhao said the visit will also \u0022seriously undermine China\u0026#039;s sovereignty and territorial integrity, wantonly trample on the \u0026#039;One China\u0026#039; principle, greatly threaten peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-U.S. relations, and lead to a very serious situation and grave consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The People\u0026#039;s Liberation Army of China will never sit idly by,\u0022 he added ominously, \u0022and we will make [a] resolute response and take strong countermeasures to uphold China\u0026#039;s sovereignty and territorial integrity. As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let\u0026#039;s wait and see.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a Monday video commemorating the 95th birthday of the Chinese People\u0026#039;s Liberation Army (PLA), China\u0026#039;s Eastern Theater Command vowed it is \u0022always ready to fight\u0022 and would \u0022bury any invading enemies.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a Monday press conference, U.S. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said that Pelosi would be arriving in Taiwan on a military plane, while the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and other American warships operate nearby.\r\n\r\nTaiwan\u0026#039;s Ministry of National Defense said Monday that four Chinese warplanes flew through the island\u0026#039;s Air Defense Identification Zone.\r\n\r\nLast week, Hu Xijin, a columnist for Chinese government-owned Global Times, suggested shooting down the plane transporting the House speaker as a last resort to prevent it from landing in Taiwan.\r\n\r\nWhile U.S. President Joe Biden has said that Pentagon officials believe Pelosi\u0026#039;s visit \u0022is not a good idea right now,\u0022 he has been criticized for not objecting more vocally to the trip.\r\n\r\nChinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told Biden\u0026nbsp;during a lengthy phone conversation last Thursday that \u0022those who play with fire will eventually get burned,\u0022 while the American leader asserted that Congress is an independent branch of the U.S. government whose members make their own decisions.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nAnti-war voices continued to sound the alarm over a visit that numerous observers say increases the risk of a U.S.-China war.\r\n\r\n\u0022The PLA has repeatedly warned that their fighter jets are ready to follow, intercept, electronically interfere, force a landing, or drive Pelosi\u0026#039;s plane back,\u0022 noted author and Black Agenda Report journalist Danny Haiphong. \u0022This is not a drill. Pelosi\u0026#039;s trip to Taiwan is a dangerous war provocation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAriel Gold, executive director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation and former co-director of the peace group CodePink, lamented that \u0022one would think that while already in the midst of a Cold War that could easily turn hot with nuclear Russia,\u0022 it \u0022would be prudent not to escalate within nuclear China, but unfortunately Pelosi doesn\u0026#039;t feel this way.\u0022\r\n\r\nRootsAction co-founder Norman Solomon wrote for Common Dreams Monday: \u0022The arrogance of power is especially ominous and despicable when a government leader risks huge numbers of lives in order to make a provocative move on the world\u0026#039;s geopolitical chessboard. Nancy Pelosi\u0026#039;s plan to visit Taiwan is in that category. Thanks to her, the chances of a military confrontation between China and the United States have spiked upward.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is the kind of leadership,\u0022 added Solomon, \u0022that can get us all killed.\u0022