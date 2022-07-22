Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Steven Bannon talking with reporters.

Steve Bannon, former U.S. President Donald Trump's ex-chief strategist, leaves the district court in Washington, D.C. on November 15, 2021. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bannon Guilty of Contempt of Congress for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

"Bannon is the tip of the insurrectionist iceberg," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva. "More must be held accountable.

Jessica Corbett

A federal jury on Friday found Steve Bannon—who served as former President Donald Trump's chief strategist—guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

"The subpoena to Stephen Bannon was not an invitation that could be rejected or ignored," said Matthew M. Graves, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, in a statement. "Mr. Bannon had an obligation to appear before the House select committee to give testimony and provide documents. His refusal to do so was deliberate and now a jury has found that he must pay the consequences."

After two days of hearings and less than three hours of deliberations, the jury unanimously decided Bannon was guilty of refusal to appear for a deposition and refusal to produce documents. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols scheduled his sentencing for October 21.

The Washington Post reports that "each of the two misdemeanor charges is punishable by at least 30 days and up to one year in jail. But such prosecutions are rare, and no one has been incarcerated for contempt of Congress in more than half a century, since the red-baiting trials of the Cold War era."

According to CNN:

Bannon had come into the courtroom before the jury reassembled in a relatively buoyant mood. He threw his face mask down on the table as soon as he arrived, then sat on his phone for several minutes, a few times showing his lawyer a message.

Once the jury assembled, and before the verdict was read, he had one hand bracing the table, and glanced at the jurors just a few times, primarily watching the judge. He smiled and smirked after the verdict was read, and then patted his lawyers on back.

Bannon told reporters outside the courthouse that "we may have lost the battle here today, but we're not going to lose the war," and his attorney, Doug Schoen, vowed to appeal the verdict.

The guilty verdict was widely anticipated. Bill Blum wrote for The Progressive earlier this week that "ordinarily, I wouldn't take pleasure in the prospect of anyone doing time, as our penal institutions are shamelessly overcrowded and do little in the way of rehabilitation or deterrence to lower our outrageously high crime rates."

"But apart from Trump himself, there might not be any other person more deserving of a stint in the pokey than Bannon, the loud-mouthed propagandist, and podcaster who led Trump's 2016 political campaign to victory, and subsequently served as the disgraced ex-president's chief strategist and senior counselor for nearly eight months in 2017," he added.

Noting that former Trump aide Peter Navarro has a similar trial set to begin on November 17, Blum suggested that victories in both cases may even encourage U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "to find his spine and prosecute Trump for attempting to overthrow what remains of our damaged democracy."

The Friday verdict prompted calls for action against others by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

"Bannon is the tip of the insurrectionist iceberg," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.). "More must be held accountable."

Referencing the set of public select committee hearings that wrapped up Thursday evening, Grijalva declared that it's time for the DOJ "to act on the evidence and indict Trump and his Republican conspirators for attempting a violent coup."

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, now a professor at University of California, Berkeley, said Friday that "accountability is crucial, but with or without Bannon, his plan to subvert our elections lives on: Him and other Trump cronies have been focused on electing Trump loyalists in this fall's midterms—so that in 2024 only his supporters will be certifying elections."

"By installing Trump loyalists as secretaries of state, Bannon and Trump have been plotting to take over the machinery of our democracy from the ground up," he added. "Be warned."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Steven Bannon talking with reporters.

Steve Bannon Guilty of Contempt of Congress for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

"Bannon is the tip of the insurrectionist iceberg," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva. "More must be held accountable.

Jessica Corbett ·

Former President Donald Trump

'Authoritarianism 101': Trump Plot to Purge Civil Servants If Reelected Draws Alarm

"Do not underestimate the destruction this will cause," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

signing ceremony

'A Beacon of Hope': UN Chief Lauds Deal to Export 20+ Million Tons of Ukrainian Grain

The agreement, said António Guterres, will "bring relief for developing countries on the edge of bankruptcy" and "help stabilize global food prices which were already at record levels even before the war."

Jessica Corbett ·

Then-U.S. President Barack Obama and then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership with Cabinet members at the White House in Washington, D.C. on December 16, 2013.

To Prevent 'Another' TPP, 100+ Groups Call for Transparent Negotiations on Indo-Pacific Trade Deal

A coalition told U.S. President Joe Biden that the talks must be "the complete opposite of the opaque and corporate-dominated processes that produced trade agreements under previous administrations."

Kenny Stancil ·

Rio favela raid

'A Bloodbath Foretold': Outrage After Rio Police Kill 18 in Latest Favela Massacre

One socialist state legislator said it is "unacceptable" that Gov. Cláudio Castro continues operations that "do not solve the problem of violence and result in terror and deaths."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.