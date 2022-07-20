'No More Time to Lose': Biden Rebuked for Pushing Off Climate Emergency Declaration

The White House faced backlash from climate advocates on Wednesday after it confirmed that President Joe Biden won\u0026#039;t be declaring a climate emergency during his speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts, remarks that will come as swaths of the Northern Hemisphere are grappling with punishing heatwaves and wildfires.\r\n\r\nFollowing reports that Biden was considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that the move is not, in fact, coming this week—if at all.\r\n\r\n\u0022To maintain reasonable hope of achieving a livable planet for future generations, we must halt new fossil fuel development now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Everything is on the table,\u0022 she added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s just not going to be this week on that decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile omitting the climate emergency declaration that progressive lawmakers and climate campaigners have been demanding for months, the president is expected in his afternoon speech Wednesday to announce other new executive policy moves aimed at combating planetary warming and assisting communities ravaged by it.\r\n\r\nThe president is slated to speak at the former coal power plant—which has been converted to an offshore wind power facility—at 2:45 pm ET.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Washington Post, Biden is planning to \u0022direct federal funds toward communities facing extreme heat, while taking new executive action to boost domestic offshore wind production.\u0022\r\n\r\nSuch measures are a far cry from the sweeping and urgent response that experts and activists say is needed from the federal government, particularly after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) struck a likely fatal blow to hopes of swift congressional action on runaway greenhouse gas emissions.\r\n\r\nEnvironmentalists have also been dismayed by recent indications that the Biden administration could move ahead with new offshore oil and gas drilling as global temperatures continue to soar, rendering parts of the planet—including some U.S. cities—increasingly unlivable.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the midst of shocking and unprecedented heatwaves, wildfires, and drought in America, Europe, and across the globe, President Biden has failed to meaningfully act on climate,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food \u0026amp; Water Watch, said in a statement Wednesday. \u0022Evidence from the last decade clearly shows that promoting cleaner energy while still advancing new fossil fuel projects will not reduce climate pollution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The science is clear: To maintain reasonable hope of achieving a livable planet for future generations, we must halt new fossil fuel development now,\u0022 Hauter added. \u0022Biden must declare a climate emergency, ban crude oil exports, and halt new fossil fuel infrastructure, including pipelines and export terminals. The clock is rapidly ticking towards inevitable, irreversible climate catastrophe. There is no more time to lose.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nA climate emergency declaration would empower the president to direct federal resources toward renewable energy projects aimed at accelerating the nation\u0026#039;s shift away from fossil fuels, a transition that is well behind schedule.\r\n\r\nThe move would also allow Biden to take a number of additional steps without congressional approval, from halting U.S. oil exports to cutting off new fossil fuel leasing on federal lands and waters.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve been unable to make progress when it comes to climate change legislation, but the president could change that overnight by finally declaring a Climate National Emergency,\u0022 Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) tweeted Tuesday. \u0022Let\u0026#039;s do it now.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdvocates stressed that a national emergency declaration—a step former President Donald Trump took in a ploy to funnel money toward construction of a border wall—can\u0026#039;t be the end of the road for executive climate action.\r\n\r\nFossil Free Media noted in a statement Tuesday that \u0022in order for a climate emergency declaration to be effective, the administration must use its authority under this executive action to directly target and reduce the use of fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022By declaring a climate emergency,\u0022 the group said, \u0022President Biden could unlock a series of executive authorities that could have a major impact on driving down emissions and protecting communities from the impacts of fossil fuel development and climate disasters.\u0022