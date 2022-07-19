Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A Koala recovers from burns at a hospital in Australia

A koala recovers from burns at a hospital in Port Macquarie, Australia on November 29, 2019. (Photo: Nathan Edwards/Getty Images)

'Shocking Document' Spotlights Dire State of Australia's Environment

"This report is the consequence of years of perverse political decision-making that has put the vested interests of polluting corporations and environmental vandals," said one climate advocate.

Jake Johnson

A sweeping, multiyear assessment of the Australian environment published Tuesday warns that the continent's biodiversity is declining at an alarming rate as the climate crisis intensifies, wreaking havoc through rapidly warming temperatures, more frequent and damaging extreme weather events, and ocean acidification.

The report was originally turned over to the fossil fuel-friendly government of former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison back in December 2021. But the right-wing government opted not to release it ahead of the 2022 elections in May, when voters swept Morrison from power in favor of the Labor Party.

"In order to give our reefs a fighting chance at survival, we need rapid, deep cuts to emissions and no new fossil fuel projects."

Morrison's government was accused of deliberately suppressing the report to hide its damning conclusions about the state of Australia's environment after years of conservative leadership.

"The state and trend of the environment of Australia are poor and deteriorating as a result of increasing pressures from climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, and resource extraction," states the report, which notes that "over the past two centuries, Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and continues to have one of the highest rates of species decline" among wealthy nations.

Overall, the report finds that "more than 1,900 Australian species and ecological communities are known to be threatened or at risk of extinction," part of a worsening global biodiversity crisis accelerated by the climate emergency.

Tanya Plibersek, Australia's environment minister, said Tuesday that the new report "is a shocking document—it tells a story of crisis and decline in Australia's environment, and of a decade of government inaction and willful ignorance."

"I won't be putting my head in the sand," Plibersek said. "Under Labor, the environment is back on the priority list."

Plibersek noted that the catastrophic bushfires of 2019 and 2020 "were an ecological bomb ripping through southeastern Australia." Koalas are now considered endangered in parts of Australia after they and other species were devastated by the blazes.

In an op-ed Tuesday, the report's lead authors observed that "seasonal fire periods are becoming longer" and "extreme events are also affecting ecosystems in ways never before documented."

"For example," they wrote, "the downstream effects of the 2019-2020 bushfires introduced a range of contaminants to coastal estuaries, in the first global record of bushfires impacting estuarine habitat quality."

Related Content

More Than One Billion Animals Killed in Australia Wildfires Called a 'Very Conservative' Estimate

Jake Johnson

The new report confirms that the Great Barrier Reef, one of the world's most diverse ecosystems, is badly suffering amid warming ocean temperatures, which are fueling damaging mass bleaching events.

"Coral reefs are expected to continue to decline with further global warming," the assessment warns. "Projections reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicate that coral reefs are expected to decline globally by a further 70–90% (relative to 2015) at 1.5°C global warming, and by more than 99% at 2°C global warming."

David Ritter, the CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said in a statement Tuesday that "in order to give our reefs a fighting chance at survival, we need rapid, deep cuts to emissions and no new fossil fuel projects."

"This report is the consequence of years of perverse political decision-making that has put the vested interests of polluting corporations and environmental vandals ahead of the best interests of the Australian people and our magnificent natural environment," said Ritter. "The state of Australia's environment demands urgent and decisive emissions reduction, an end to new fossil fuel extraction, and rapid acceleration of the shift to cleaner, cheaper renewable energy."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Bruno's funeral

23 US Lawmakers Demand Impartial Probe Into Murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips

An Indigenous attorney said that "support of U.S. congresspeople through this letter is vital so that we can continue to pressure the Brazilian government to protect the Javari Valley."

Jessica Corbett ·

A Koala recovers from burns at a hospital in Australia

'Shocking Document' Spotlights Dire State of Australia's Environment

"This report is the consequence of years of perverse political decision-making that has put the vested interests of polluting corporations and environmental vandals," said one climate advocate.

Jake Johnson ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters

Excluding Insulin From Drug Price Reform a 'Slap in the Face,' Advocates Say

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should "do everything in his power" to immediately reinsert insulin price negotiation and a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs into Democrats' emerging reconciliation bill, said one expert.

Kenny Stancil ·

Bolsonaro diplomats

'Lies Against Our Democracy': Lula Rips Bolsonaro's Speech to Diplomats

"He is not afraid of the electronic voting machine," the leftist presidential frontrunner said of the far-right incumbent, "he is afraid of the Brazilian people."

Brett Wilkins ·

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during a press conference

Bernie Sanders Endorses Mandela Barnes' Campaign to Oust Republican Ron Johnson

"I'm proud to endorse Mandela because he is the best positioned progressive candidate who will win both the primary and defeat Ron Johnson in November," said Sanders.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. A Personal Apology to Young Americans for Failing to Stop Ronald Reagan
  2. Lawmakers Say DOJ 'Must Bring Charges' Against Trump Amid New Jan. 6 Bombshells
  3. Sanders Warns Congress Is Working 'Behind Closed Doors' on $50 Billion in Corporate Welfare
  4. The GOP's Army of Christian Nationalists and White Supremacists Poses a Danger Greater Than You Know
  5. Just How Much Bigger Is the US-NATO Military Force Than Russia's?
  6. Not One Single Republican Votes for Probe of Neo-Nazis in US Military and Police
  7. 'CEOs, Not Working People, Are Causing Inflation': Report Shows Soaring Executive Pay
  8. 'Nothing Short of a Death Sentence': Fury as Manchin Tanks Climate Spending
  9. 'They Want to Hold Women Captive': GOP Blocks Bill Protecting Right to Travel for Abortion
  10. After Latest Inflation Figures, Fetterman Slams Corporate Execs 'Raising Prices on Us'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.