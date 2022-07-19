'Shocking Document' Spotlights Dire State of Australia's Environment

A sweeping, multiyear assessment of the Australian environment published Tuesday warns that the continent\u0026#039;s biodiversity is declining at an alarming rate as the climate crisis intensifies, wreaking havoc through rapidly warming temperatures, more frequent and damaging extreme weather events, and ocean acidification.\r\n\r\nThe report was originally turned over to the fossil fuel-friendly government of former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison back in December 2021. But the right-wing government opted not to release it ahead of the 2022 elections in May, when voters swept Morrison from power in favor of the Labor Party.\r\n\r\n\u0022In order to give our reefs a fighting chance at survival, we need rapid, deep cuts to emissions and no new fossil fuel projects.\u0022\r\n\r\nMorrison\u0026#039;s government was accused of deliberately suppressing the report to hide its damning conclusions about the state of Australia\u0026#039;s environment after years of conservative leadership.\r\n\r\n\u0022The state and trend of the environment of Australia are poor and deteriorating as a result of increasing pressures from climate change, habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, and resource extraction,\u0022 states the report, which notes that \u0022over the past two centuries, Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent and continues to have one of the highest rates of species decline\u0022 among wealthy nations.\r\n\r\nOverall, the report finds that \u0022more than 1,900 Australian species and ecological communities are known to be threatened or at risk of extinction,\u0022 part of a worsening global biodiversity crisis accelerated by the climate emergency.\r\n\r\nTanya Plibersek, Australia\u0026#039;s environment minister, said Tuesday that the new report \u0022is a shocking document—it tells a story of crisis and decline in Australia\u0026#039;s environment, and of a decade of government inaction and willful ignorance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I won\u0026#039;t be putting my head in the sand,\u0022 Plibersek said. \u0022Under Labor, the environment is back on the priority list.\u0022\r\n\r\nPlibersek noted that the catastrophic bushfires of 2019 and 2020 \u0022were an ecological bomb ripping through southeastern Australia.\u0022 Koalas are now considered endangered in parts of Australia after they and other species were devastated by the blazes.\r\n\r\nIn an op-ed Tuesday, the report\u0026#039;s lead authors observed that \u0022seasonal fire periods are becoming longer\u0022 and \u0022extreme events are also affecting ecosystems in ways never before documented.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For example,\u0022 they wrote, \u0022the downstream effects of the 2019-2020 bushfires introduced a range of contaminants to coastal estuaries, in the first global record of bushfires impacting estuarine habitat quality.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new report confirms that the Great Barrier Reef, one of the world\u0026#039;s most diverse ecosystems, is badly suffering amid warming ocean temperatures, which are fueling damaging mass bleaching events.\r\n\r\n\u0022Coral reefs are expected to continue to decline with further global warming,\u0022 the assessment warns. \u0022Projections reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicate that coral reefs are expected to decline globally by a further 70–90% (relative to 2015) at 1.5°C global warming, and by more than 99% at 2°C global warming.\u0022\r\n\r\nDavid Ritter, the CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said in a statement Tuesday that \u0022in order to give our reefs a fighting chance at survival, we need rapid, deep cuts to emissions and no new fossil fuel projects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This report is the consequence of years of perverse political decision-making that has put the vested interests of polluting corporations and environmental vandals ahead of the best interests of the Australian people and our magnificent natural environment,\u0022 said Ritter. \u0022The state of Australia\u0026#039;s environment demands urgent and decisive emissions reduction, an end to new fossil fuel extraction, and rapid acceleration of the shift to cleaner, cheaper renewable energy.\u0022