'This Is Sick': Indiana Doctor Investigated Over Abortion Care for Child Rape Victim

Indiana\u0026#039;s Republican attorney general sparked widespread outrage on Wednesday night by launching an investigation into a doctor in his state who recently provided legal abortion care to a child rape victim from Ohio.\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re either actively trying to get her killed, or just don\u0026#039;t give a damn that they\u0026#039;re putting her in danger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A 10-year-old girl was [raped] in Ohio and because of their anti-abortion law was sent to Indiana to be treated. Now that Indiana doctor is being investigated and faces criminal penalties. This is actually happening in America,\u0022 tweeted Pennsylvania state Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-22).\r\n\r\nSharing a clip of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announcing the probe on Fox News\u0026#039; \u0022Jesse Watters Primetime\u0022 late Wednesday, former Democratic Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner said that \u0022this is sick.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe show—which was among the media outlets and public figures initially casting doubt on the child\u0026#039;s story—put up a photo of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who treated the girl, while Rokita explained the investigation.\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re either actively trying to get her killed, or just don\u0026#039;t give a damn that they\u0026#039;re putting her in danger,\u0022 Washington Post columnist Radley Balko declared of airing the doctor\u0026#039;s photo.\r\n\r\nThat sentiment was echoed by others, such as Dr. Prasad Jallepalli of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who said that sharing the image of Bernard was \u0022unconscionable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBernard tweeted Wednesday night that \u0022my heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most. Doctors must be able to give people the medical care they need, when and where they need it.\u0022\r\n\r\nDr. Daniel Grossman, director of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health at the University of California, San Francisco, thanked Bernard for her \u0022dedication to patients and survivors,\u0022 and called her \u0022a light and an example to us all in this dark moment.\u0022\r\n\r\nRokita, meanwhile, described Bernard as \u0022an abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report\u0022 before pledging that \u0022we\u0026#039;re gonna fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement Thursday—after again highlighting that the man accused of rape is believed to be undocumented—Rokita said that the probe focuses on whether Bernard, a mandated reporter, reported the abuse and abortion, along with any potential violation of the\u0026nbsp;Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).\r\n\r\nAuthor Jessica Valenti warned that other abortion providers could be similarly targeted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Conservatives are going to do this with any abortion provider—but especially those who make \u0026#039;pro-lifers\u0026#039; look bad by shining a light on the most horrific cases,\u0022 she said. \u0022What they\u0026#039;re doing right now is issuing a warning: Don\u0026#039;t raise the alarm on raped 10-year-olds and don\u0026#039;t help those who need it. Because if you do, we\u0026#039;ll ruin your life.\u0022\r\n\r\nValenti was far from alone in using the case to issue a broader warning about the dangers to pregnant people and providers in the United States after the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade.\r\n\r\n\u0022A 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio was denied an abortion. Let that sink in for a second. Instead of helping this little girl, the GOP wants to force her to have her attacker\u0026#039;s child. THIS is the world the GOP wants to create and why we must make our voices heard NOW to stop them,\u0022 said Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-Colo.).\r\n\r\nMSNBC\u0026#039;s Chris Hayes on Wednesday highlighted that \u0022this child who had been raped had to flee across state lines like she was the criminal,\u0022 and said: \u0022Let\u0026#039;s be clear-eyed about what the anti-abortion Republican Party wants. They want a world in which that child would be forced to carry her rapist\u0026#039;s baby.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe child\u0026#039;s story was first reported by the Indianapolis Star on July 1 and quickly gained national attention. Even U.S. President Joe Biden noted the assault and abortion during a July 8 speech, urging the audience to \u0022just imagine being that little girl\u0022 and saying that \u0022 I can\u0026#039;t think of anything as much more extreme\u0022 than forcing her to give birth to a rapist\u0026#039;s child.\r\n\r\nAs journalist Judd Legum detailed for his newsletter Popular Information on Thursday, while reproductive rights advocates this month have framed the case as just one example of what lies ahead, some reporters, Republican elected officials, and right-wing pundits questioned whether any of it had actually happened—until a suspect was arrested this week.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Columbus Dispatch was the first to report that \u0022Gerson Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment on Columbus\u0026#039; Northwest Side, was arrested Tuesday after police say he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions. He\u0026#039;s since been charged with rape, a felony of the first degree in Ohio.\u0022\r\n\r\nBethany Bruner of the Dispatch tweeted Wednesday afternoon that \u0022I was the ONLY reporter in the courtroom this morning as the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, impregnating her, leading to an abortion in Indiana, was arraigned.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Politico outlined Thursday:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe clean-up followed shortly after the news of the arrest. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan deleted a tweet in which he had called the story \u0022another lie.\u0022 The Wall Street Journal editorial page had to walk back on an editorial titled \u0022An Abortion Story Too Good To Confirm\u0022 that called the case a \u0022fanciful\u0022 tale. And [Ohio Republican Attorney General Dave Yost], who originally cast doubt on the story, tweeted on Wednesday that his \u0022heart aches\u0022 for the child and that he was grateful for the arrest—not acknowledging his previous skepticism.\r\n\r\n\r\nCritics have also slammed Glenn Kessler\u0026#039;s fact-check of the girl\u0026#039;s story for the Post, with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) calling it \u0022horrifying\u0022 and Legum saying that he \u0022repackaged right-wing conspiracies (an abortion provider invented a 10-year-old rape victim) in a veneer of respectability.\u0022\r\n\r\nLaura Hazard Owen, editor of the Nieman Journalism Lab, warned Wednesday that in the post-Roe world, \u0022unimaginable abortion stories will become more common,\u0022 and American journalism is not ready.\r\n\r\n\u0022Countless abortion stories will never be told at all. It won\u0026#039;t be because they\u0026#039;re lies. It will be because telling them is too risky, because patients and doctors and staffers and volunteers will face arrest for coming forward,\u0022 she wrote. \u0022The facts will live on in the shadows. The women and children\u0026#039;s real lives will continue. Even if their stories seem \u0026#039;too good\u0026#039; to be true. Even if you wish they weren\u0026#039;t.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting \u0022START\u0022 to 88788, or through chat at thehotline.org. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or through chat at rainn.org. Both offer 24/7, free, and confidential support.