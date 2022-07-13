Over 80 House Dems Call on Biden to Declare Federal Emergencies on Abortion

Nearly seven dozen House Democrats on Tuesday demanded the Biden administration declare national and public health emergencies on abortion access in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court\u0026#039;s radical and dangerous decision... has precipitated a full-scale reproductive health crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwo Texas Democrats—U.S. Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Lizzie Fletcher—led 81 of their colleagues in making that demand with a letter to President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers also urged the administration to use its authorities under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act to help ensure continued access to medication abortion nationwide. Such calls have mounted since the high court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority issued its widely anticipated ruling last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court\u0026#039;s radical and dangerous decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization has precipitated a full-scale reproductive health crisis across our nation,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022It has also plunged our health system into a state of uncertainty and upheaval that threatens patients\u0026#039; lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Abortion bans can unnecessarily impede lifesaving medical procedures in the event of pregnancy complications or loss,\u0022 the document adds. \u0022Health experts warn that in the aftermath of this disastrous ruling, the U.S. maternal mortality rate—which is already the highest in the developed world—is certain to rise, with disproportionate impacts on communities of color.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter also notes the \u0022spillover effects\u0022 of state bans, pointing to reports from providers that \u0022patients in need of abortion are seeking care in other states, causing unprecedented strain on limited resources and delaying care for residents.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Doggett, the letter is endorsed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the Center for Reproductive Rights.\r\n\r\nWhile the lawmakers and other supporters of the declarations highlight the benefits of additional flexibilities and funding, The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the Biden administration is divided on the matter and legal experts have warned about both effectiveness and the risk of giving U.S. courts—full of right-wing judges installed by former President Donald Trump and GOP senators—the chance to limit the use of emergency powers.\r\n\r\nAs Georgetown University law professor Lawrence Gostin—who specializes in public health—put it: \u0022The legal side is full of peril for the administration.\u0022\r\n\r\nStill, Biden is considering declaring a public health emergency. He told reporters Sunday, \u0022That\u0026#039;s something [I\u0026#039;ve] asked the medical people in the administration to look at, whether I have the authority to do that and what impact that would have.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden also emphasized the limits of his authority and said that the only way to truly ensure abortion access on a national scale is to pass a federal law through Congress.\r\n\r\nHouse Democrats are set to vote this week on various related bills, including legislation to codify abortion access nationally. Similar efforts, however, have repeatedly failed in the Senate due to opposition from Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.\r\n\r\nWhile Biden last week signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive healthcare, his move suggested that the administration will not open abortion clinics on federal land in states with anti-choice laws, as some members of Congress and rights advocates have demanded.