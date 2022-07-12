Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

jan-6-insurrection

Right-wing insurrectionists, fueled by then-President Donald Trump's relentless lies about voter fraud, violently rioted at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 presidential election results in a joint session of the 117th Congress on January 6, 2021. (Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jan. 6 Committee Lays Bare How Trump's Tweets Fomented Deadly Insurrection

"Twitter—and other social media companies—must stop shirking responsibility, especially as the country prepares for another national election," said one digital justice campaigner.

Brett Wilkins

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on U.S. Capitol on Tuesday detailed how former President Donald Trump used Twitter to incite his violent followers ahead of the deadly incursion—and how the social media giant helped foment the insurrection.

"Trump's intimate ties to far-right extremist groups were a cornerstone of his presidency."

An anonymous former Twitter employee said in recorded testimony that they had tried in vain to persuade company officials to take action amid growing calls for violence following incendiary tweets by Trump. These include December 19, 2020 posts in which Trump encouraged supporters of his "Big Lie" that Democrats stole the presidential election to rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

"Be there, will be wild," said one Trump tweet. "This could get out of control," said another.

In recorded testimony, the witness said that Trump "was speaking directly to extremist organizations and giving them directives. We had not seen that sort of direct communication before."

"I came to the reality," the former Twitter employee added, that if the company "made no intervention into what I saw, people are going to die, and on January 5th I realized that no intervention is coming."

Another witness, convicted January 6 insurrectionist Stephen Ayres, testified in person that the Capitol attackers were "basically just following" what Trump said, and that the seditious mob began to disperse after the president asked them to leave the building.

While Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account two days after the deadly Capitol attack, the former employee testified that company leaders knew for some time that his tweets were inciting violence.

"Twitter relished in the knowledge," they said, "that they were also the favorite and most used service of the former president and enjoyed having that sort of power."

Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-chair of the Not Above the Law Coalition, said in a statement that "Trump's intimate ties to far-right extremist groups were a cornerstone of his presidency" and that the former president "harnessed the organized anger and venom of these groups to form a mob."

"The evidence of coordination between Trump, other MAGA Republicans, and white nationalist groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers who led the assault on the Capitol was masterfully explained," she continued, adding that "Trump and his allies understood, planned, and marshaled the building blocks for the physical violence."

Calling Trump's words "carefully chosen" and his actions "premeditated," Stand Up America founder and president Sean Eldridge said that "after it became clear that his illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election was failing, President Trump took to Twitter to summon thousands of violent extremists to the nation's capital with the express purpose of obstructing the peaceful transfer of power."

Other observers focused on the role of social media companies like Twitter in abetting the insurrection.

"Today's shocking whistleblower testimony confirms what many of us have known for years: Big Tech has repeatedly failed to rein in calls to violence on their platforms," said Nora Benavidez, senior counsel and director of digital justice and civil rights at Free Press.

"We need to view the entire testimony from this former Twitter employee so we can fully understand the company's role in fomenting the kinds of violence that threatened to overthrow democracy in the United States and seat an authoritarian regime in its place," Benavides continued. "Twitter—and other social media companies—must stop shirking responsibility, especially as the country prepares for another national election."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Wouldn't it be "nice" if John Bolton were to donate the entirety of his standard $50,000 speaking fee to a group like the Material Aid and Advocacy Program? (Photo: Christopher Halloran via Shutterstock)

John Bolton Admits on Live TV He 'Has Helped Plan Coups D'État'

"It's a wild quote because he admits on camera to planning coups while declaring he's brilliant," said Nina Turner. "Apparently not brilliant enough to not admit that on camera!"

Common Dreams staff ·

jan-6-insurrection

Jan. 6 Committee Lays Bare How Trump's Tweets Fomented Deadly Insurrection

"Twitter—and other social media companies—must stop shirking responsibility, especially as the country prepares for another national election," said one digital justice campaigner.

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks during a House January 6 committee hearing on July 12, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Jan. 6 Panel Refers Trump to DOJ for Suspected Witness Tampering

"We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously," said committee vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney after revealing that former President Donald Trump recently called a witness in the panel's probe.

Kenny Stancil ·

Egyptian President Al-Sisi

Groups Demand Egypt Uphold Right to Protest at Global Climate Summit

"The authorities should pledge to uphold the right to freedom of peaceful assembly at all times, including during international events, and refrain from unduly limiting protests to a specific designated area."

Julia Conley ·

Justice for Shireen banner

Biden Urged to 'Demand Justice' for Shireen Abu Akleh, Jamal Khashoggi

"Failing to even mention these slain reporters during his Middle Eastern trip would send exactly the wrong message to both foreign governments and vulnerable journalists around the world."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  2. Video Hidden by US Navy for 6 Months Shows 34 Hours of Spewing Jet Fuel
  3. House Dem Urges Biden to Fire Trump-Picked IRS Chief Over 'Titanic' Audit Scandal
  4. The Dangerous Rise of the Gullible American Cynic
  5. Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'
  6. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  7. Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death
  8. Why Neil Gorsuch's Mother Would Be So Proud of the Destruction His Supreme Court Has Wrought
  9. White House 'Some Activists' Comment Roils Progressive Abortion Rights Champions
  10. Warren, Sanders, and Others Blast Biden's 'Failure' on Federal Cannabis Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.