UK Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns Amid Relentless Scandal

Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after dozens of his government ministers stepped down earlier this week, jumping ship as the U.K. leader was engulfed by scandal, backlash over skyrocketing costs of living, and other crises.\r\n\r\nAs the Associated Press summarized, \u0022Johnson, 58, managed to remain in power for almost three years, despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament and was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher, a Conservative lawmaker, before he promoted Pincher to a senior position turned out to be the last straw,\u0022 the AP added.\r\n\r\nJohnson, who has also come under fire for badly mismanaging the U.K.\u0026#039;s coronavirus response and working against diplomatic efforts in Ukraine, said Thursday that he intends to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until a successor is chosen.\r\n\r\n\u0022I want to tell you how sorry I am to be giving up the best job in the world,\u0022 Johnson told a crowd outside 10 Downing Street. \u0022But them\u0026#039;s the breaks.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith the resignation highly anticipated, progressive critics over recent days have said Johnson\u0026#039;s ignoble ouster would be a fitting end for the right-wing politician reviled by so many.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, questioned whether it is \u0022sustainable\u0022 for Johnson to remain prime minister until the fall.\r\n\r\n\u0022Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have,\u0022 Sturgeon said. \u0022But the problems run much deeper than one individual. The Westminster system is broken.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Labour Leader Keir Starmer declared that \u0022it is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But it should have happened long ago,\u0022 said Starmer. \u0022He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal, and fraud on an industrial scale. And all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed. The Tory Party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost of living crisis in decades. And they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t need to change the Tory at the top—we need a proper change of government,\u0022 he added. \u0022We need a fresh start for Britain.\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn sent a similar message earlier this week, writing on Twitter that \u002212 years of cruel Tory rule\u0022 has been \u0022inflicting pain for the many to feather the beds of the few.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Johnson should resign now,\u0022 Corbyn added, \u0022but real change can only come when the Tories are swept away and replaced with a people\u0026#039;s government to redistribute wealth and power.\u0022