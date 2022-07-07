Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a press conference in London on May 10, 2021. (Photo: Dan Kitwood—WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns Amid Relentless Scandal

"Real change can only come when the Tories are swept away and replaced with a people's government to redistribute wealth and power," said former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Jake Johnson

Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after dozens of his government ministers stepped down earlier this week, jumping ship as the U.K. leader was engulfed by scandal, backlash over skyrocketing costs of living, and other crises.

As the Associated Press summarized, "Johnson, 58, managed to remain in power for almost three years, despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament and was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules."

"But recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher, a Conservative lawmaker, before he promoted Pincher to a senior position turned out to be the last straw," the AP added.

Johnson, who has also come under fire for badly mismanaging the U.K.'s coronavirus response and working against diplomatic efforts in Ukraine, said Thursday that he intends to stay on as a caretaker prime minister until a successor is chosen.

"I want to tell you how sorry I am to be giving up the best job in the world," Johnson told a crowd outside 10 Downing Street. "But them's the breaks."

With the resignation highly anticipated, progressive critics over recent days have said Johnson's ignoble ouster would be a fitting end for the right-wing politician reviled by so many.

Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, questioned whether it is "sustainable" for Johnson to remain prime minister until the fall.

"Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have," Sturgeon said. "But the problems run much deeper than one individual. The Westminster system is broken."

In a statement, Labour Leader Keir Starmer declared that "it is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister."

"But it should have happened long ago," said Starmer. "He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal, and fraud on an industrial scale. And all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed. The Tory Party have inflicted chaos upon the country during the worst cost of living crisis in decades. And they cannot now pretend they are the ones to sort it out."

"We don't need to change the Tory at the top—we need a proper change of government," he added. "We need a fresh start for Britain."

Former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn sent a similar message earlier this week, writing on Twitter that "12 years of cruel Tory rule" has been "inflicting pain for the many to feather the beds of the few."

"Johnson should resign now," Corbyn added, "but real change can only come when the Tories are swept away and replaced with a people's government to redistribute wealth and power."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Marco Rubio

Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death

"So when mom or dad tragically dies a few years after having their third kid, the surviving spouse will have to send a big fat check to the SSA," explained policy analyst Matt Bruenig.

Julia Conley ·

A grizzly bear walks through the fall foliage in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on September 30, 2017.

Groups Challenge Trump-Approved Plan to Kill 72 Grizzlies Near Yellowstone

"The federal government shouldn't be killing native species so the livestock industry can graze cattle on public lands for next to nothing."

Kenny Stancil ·

The top five weapons firms received over $150 billion in Pentagon contracts during Fiscal Year 2020—and, according to a new issue brief, "not all of these funds are well spent."(Photo: Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images)

Weapons Industry's $10 Million Investment in Congress Could Yield 450,000% Return

"The military-industrial complex's campaign spending spree gives war profiteers an outsized influence over Pentagon funding votes," said a Public Citizen campaigner.

Jessica Corbett ·

Bolsonaro military

House Dems Call for Suspension of Aid if Brazilian Military Attempts Election Coup

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right president, has said he may not accept the results of this October's presidential contest if he loses.

Brett Wilkins ·

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to Congress

Fed and Biden Face Warnings That Inflation Response Could Spur Painful Recession

"The economy is slowing," said former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich. "There's no reason for the Fed to drive it into recession."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Beware: The Supreme Court Is Laying Groundwork to Pre-Rig the 2024 Election
  2. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  3. Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'
  4. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  5. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  6. 'Indefensible': Outrage as New Reporting Shines Light on Biden Deal With McConnell
  7. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  8. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  9. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  10. 'Payoff for 40 Years of Dark Money': Supreme Court Delivers for Corporate America
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.