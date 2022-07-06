Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Marijuana Legalization

Members of the advocacy group D.C. Marijuana Justice hold a 51-foot blow-up joint on the National Mall on April 28, 2021. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Warren, Sanders, and Others Blast Biden's 'Failure' on Federal Cannabis Policy

While commending Biden's pardons and commutations, six senators wrote that "much more has to be done to address the racist and harmful legacy of cannabis policies on Black and Brown communities."

Jessica Corbett

Half a dozen U.S. senators declared Wednesday that the Biden administration's "failure to coordinate a timely review of its cannabis policy is harming thousands of Americans, slowing research, and depriving Americans of their ability to use marijuana for medical or other purposes."

"Biden committed to decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions."

That assertion came in a letter to President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. It was signed by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Booker and Warren last year called on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to use its existing authority to begin the process of removing cannabis from the list of Schedule I drugs.

"On April 13, the DOJ responded to our October 6 request for the administration to begin the descheduling process for cannabis. The half-page response, which took over six months, was extraordinarily disappointing," the new letter states, noting that the Justice Department used an HHS determination that "cannabis has not been proven in scientific studies to be a safe and effective treatment for any disease or condition" to justify its lack of action.

Under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 (CSA), the DOJ has the power "to begin the descheduling process and act independently of an HHS determination," the letter emphasizes, adding that "it is obvious that cannabis has widely accepted medical benefits, affirmed by medical and scientific communities both here and across the globe."

Though such conclusions by researchers along with public support for decriminalization and even legalization have led several U.S. states and territories to allow medicinal and recreational marijuana, it is still illegal at the federal level.

While campaigning for the White House, "President Biden committed to decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions, and he also acknowledged the importance of removing cannabis from its current classification under the CSA as a Schedule I substance," the letter highlights.

Related Content

Joe Biden

Biden Urged to 'Do Better' After Pardoning or Commuting Sentences of Just 78 People

Jessica Corbett

"We commend President Biden's recent pardons and commutations of 78 people, including nine with nonviolent cannabis-related offenses," the document continues. "However, much more has to be done to address the racist and harmful legacy of cannabis policies on Black and Brown communities. The legacy of the war on drugs is pervasive."

As Marijuana Moment reported Wednesday:

The recently appointed U.S. pardon attorney weighed in on the prospects of mass cannabis clemency last week, telling Marijuana Moment that her office handles cases independently, but it could be empowered to issue broader commutations or pardons if directed by the president.

Biden has received about a dozen letters from lawmakers, advocates, celebrities, and people impacted by criminalization to do something about the people who remain behind federal bars over cannabis.

In April, just three Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives joined all but two Democrats to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would decriminalize cannabis nationwide, expunge federal convictions and arrests, and provide resources for communities targeted by the nation's drug war.

Related Content

marijuana worker

'We Did It': House Passes Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana, Expunge Convictions

Jessica Corbett

Although Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to introduce similar legislation before the August recess, passage would require the support of not only all Democrats but also 10 Republicans, due to the chamber's filibuster rule.

Noting that five House Republicans introduced their own legalization bill last year, Marijuana Moment pointed out Wednesday that "high-level talks are reportedly underway for an alternative, and arguably more passable, approach, with bicameral and bipartisan lawmakers discussing the possibility of moving a package of incremental cannabis reform measures that would stop short of descheduling marijuana."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Lindsey Graham

Fulton County Subpoenas of Trump Allies Offer Hope 'That Justice Will Ultimately Be Served'

"The coordinated attempts by former President Donald Trump and his associates to discount and ignore the will of Georgian voters during the 2020 election cannot be swept under the rug," said one activist.

Jessica Corbett ·

Putin Medvedev Volodin

Russian Official Makes Nuclear Threat Over US Support for Ukraine War Crimes Probe

Another official responded to Western sanctions by suggesting that Russia could reclaim Alaska.

Brett Wilkins ·

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility.

Biden Denounced for Imposing New Sanctions as Iran Nuclear Talks Falter

One Middle East expert accused the U.S. administration of "continuing and embracing Trump's max pressure policy, while expecting a different result."

Brett Wilkins ·

Pro choice protest in El Salvador

Under 'Draconian Abortion Ban,' Woman in El Salvador Sentenced to 50 Years for Pregnancy Loss

Laws like El Salvador's are "now being replicated in states across the U.S.," noted one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Marijuana Legalization

Warren, Sanders, and Others Blast Biden's 'Failure' on Federal Cannabis Policy

While commending Biden's pardons and commutations, six senators wrote that "much more has to be done to address the racist and harmful legacy of cannabis policies on Black and Brown communities."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Beware: The Supreme Court Is Laying Groundwork to Pre-Rig the 2024 Election
  2. Ocasio-Cortez Says US 'Witnessing a Judicial Coup in Process'
  3. Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'
  4. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  5. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  6. Biden Urged to Take Emergency Action After 'Disastrous' Climate Ruling by Supreme Court
  7. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  8. 'Indefensible': Outrage as New Reporting Shines Light on Biden Deal With McConnell
  9. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  10. 'Massive Betrayal': Biden Cuts Deal With McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.