Warren, Sanders, and Others Blast Biden's 'Failure' on Federal Cannabis Policy

Half a dozen U.S. senators declared Wednesday that the Biden administration\u0026#039;s \u0022failure to coordinate a timely review of its cannabis policy is harming thousands of Americans, slowing research, and depriving Americans of their ability to use marijuana for medical or other purposes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden committed to decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat assertion came in a letter to President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. It was signed by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).\r\n\r\nBooker and Warren last year called on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to use its existing authority to begin the process of removing cannabis from the list of Schedule I drugs.\r\n\r\n\u0022On April 13, the DOJ responded to our October 6 request for the administration to begin the descheduling process for cannabis. The half-page response, which took over six months, was extraordinarily disappointing,\u0022 the new letter states, noting that the Justice Department used an HHS determination that \u0022cannabis has not been proven in scientific studies to be a safe and effective treatment for any disease or condition\u0022 to justify its lack of action.\r\n\r\nUnder the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 (CSA), the DOJ has the power \u0022to begin the descheduling process and act independently of an HHS determination,\u0022 the letter emphasizes, adding that \u0022it is obvious that cannabis has widely accepted medical benefits, affirmed by medical and scientific communities both here and across the globe.\u0022\r\n\r\nThough such conclusions by researchers along with public support for decriminalization and even legalization have led several U.S. states and territories to allow medicinal and recreational marijuana, it is still illegal at the federal level.\r\n\r\nWhile campaigning for the White House, \u0022President Biden committed to decriminalize the use of cannabis and automatically expunge all prior cannabis use convictions, and he also acknowledged the importance of removing cannabis from its current classification under the CSA as a Schedule I substance,\u0022 the letter highlights.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We commend President Biden\u0026#039;s recent pardons and commutations of 78 people, including nine with nonviolent cannabis-related offenses,\u0022 the document continues. \u0022However, much more has to be done to address the racist and harmful legacy of cannabis policies on Black and Brown communities. The legacy of the war on drugs is pervasive.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Marijuana Moment reported Wednesday:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe recently appointed U.S. pardon attorney weighed in on the prospects of mass cannabis clemency last week, telling Marijuana Moment that her office handles cases independently, but it could be empowered to issue broader commutations or pardons if directed by the president.\r\n\r\nBiden has received about a dozen letters from lawmakers, advocates, celebrities, and people impacted by criminalization to do something about the people who remain behind federal bars over cannabis.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn April, just three Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives joined all but two Democrats to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would decriminalize cannabis nationwide, expunge federal convictions and arrests, and provide resources for communities targeted by the nation\u0026#039;s drug war.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to introduce similar legislation before the August recess, passage would require the support of not only all Democrats but also 10 Republicans, due to the chamber\u0026#039;s filibuster rule.\r\n\r\nNoting that five House Republicans introduced their own legalization bill last year, Marijuana Moment pointed out Wednesday that \u0022high-level talks are reportedly underway for an alternative, and arguably more passable, approach, with bicameral and bipartisan lawmakers discussing the possibility of moving a package of incremental cannabis reform measures that would stop short of descheduling marijuana.\u0022