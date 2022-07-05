'Congress Must Do More NOW,' Sanders Says After Mass Shooting at July 4th Parade

Sen. Bernie Sanders said late Monday that Congress must take far more ambitious legislative action to combat the scourge of gun violence in the United States in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s terrible shooting in Highland Park is the latest reminder of our nation\u0026#039;s deadly gun violence epidemic,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter. \u0022Grocery stores. Schools. Churches. Fourth of July parades. Places everyone should feel safe. Congress must do more NOW to protect our people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Living in fear of mass shootings is not independence. Living in fear of mass shootings is not freedom.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe shooting, which left at least six people dead and dozens more wounded, came just over a week after President Joe Biden signed into law a compromise bill that does not contain an assault-weapons ban, universal background checks, and other popular measures that advocates and experts say are needed to meaningfully reduce gun violence.\r\n\r\nPassage of the bipartisan legislation was spurred by the horrific massacres in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas in May—among the hundreds of mass shootings that have taken place across the U.S. this year. While some Democratic lawmakers pushed for more aggressive action, the National Rifle Association and the Republican lawmakers it bankrolls objected, as they\u0026#039;ve done for the past decade following mass shooting after mass shooting.\r\n\r\nRight-wing Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have thus far refused to support calls to eliminate or reform the 60-vote filibuster, meaning the Democratic majority needs GOP support to get most legislation through the upper chamber.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Bipartisan Gun Law was a first step,\u0022 Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said Monday, \u0022but Congress must do more to stop this deadly epidemic and save lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) echoed that message, writing on Twitter that it is \u0022our patriotic duty to do more in Congress to keep Americans safe and get guns off our streets.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Living in fear of mass shootings is not independence,\u0022 Bass wrote. \u0022Living in fear of mass shootings is not freedom.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRobert Crimo, 22, has been taken into custody as a \u0022person of interest\u0022 in the Chicago suburb shooting. Authorities said the gunman, perched on a rooftop near the parade route, used a high-powered rifle to open fire on the crowd gathered in Highland Park to celebrate the Fourth of July.\r\n\r\n\u0022Until we have the sensible, nationwide regulation of firearms, nowhere and nobody is truly safe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unfortunately, it is the natural consequence of allowing the proliferation and unregulated use of semi-automatic weapons which can be used to shoot indiscriminately into crowds and kill and maim dozens, as happened today,\u0022 Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said in a statement Monday. \u0022This scene has repeated itself over and over again because of the unfettered access to weapons of war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022What was supposed to be a celebration of our freedom and unity today turned into yet another bloody massacre,\u0022 he added. \u0022This reminds us that until we have the sensible, nationwide regulation of firearms, nowhere and nobody is truly safe.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Illinois has some of the most stringent gun laws in the U.S.—and Highland Park banned assault weapons in 2013, overcoming opposition from the Illinois Rifle Association—neighboring states have far more lax regulations in place.\r\n\r\nAs Everytown for Gun Safety noted in a report published earlier this year, \u0022Illinois is surrounded by states with much weaker laws, and an outsized share of likely trafficked guns recovered in Illinois are originally purchased out-of-state—especially in Indiana, just across the border from Chicago.\u0022\r\n\r\nMichael Daly, special correspondent for The Daily Beast, wrote in a column Monday that Highland Park\u0026#039;s assault-rifle ban \u0022offered little protection as long as so many other jurisdictions make assault weapons easy to acquire.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, Texas, legally acquired two assault rifles—both advertised as \u0026#039;modern sporting rifles\u0026#039;—the day after his 18th birthday, and another two days later. He proceeded to murder 19 students and two teachers at a local elementary school,\u0022 Daly noted. \u0022In the aftermath, there were calls for an assault weapons ban, but the U.S. Senate could come up with nothing more than an enhanced background check for gun buyers between 18 and 21. A kid too young to drink can still buy all the \u0026#039;modern sporting weapons\u0026#039; he wants.\u0022