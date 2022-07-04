'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade

This is a breaking news story... Please check back later for possible updates. \r\n\r\nPanicked children and adults ran for their lives Monday as at least six people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.\r\n\r\n\u0022Freedom to die at a holiday parade is not freedom.\u0022\r\n\r\nVeteran Chicago Sun-Times reporter Lynn Sweet—who described the scene of the shooting as a \u0022bloodbath\u0022—said she saw blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade viewing stand.\r\n\r\nMore than 30 people who were wounded—mostly by gunshots but some from the ensuing chaos at the parade—were taken to local hospitals.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have an active shooter situation in Highland Park, at their parade. It\u0026#039;s been reported that there\u0026#039;ve been nine people shot,\u0022 Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. \u0022I\u0026#039;ve been in touch with our state police, who are backing up local police and hoping to keep the crowd safe there.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHighland Park resident Miles Zaremski told the paper: \u0022I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn\u0026#039;t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.\u0022\r\n\r\nCBS Chicago digital producer Elyssa Kaufman, who was watching the parade with her family, said that \u0022everyone was running, hiding and screaming.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It was extremely terrifying,\u0022 she added. \u0022It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly.\u0022\r\n\r\nGun control advocates lamented the latest of more than 300 U.S. mass shootings this year.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Another horrifying day in America,\u0022 tweeted anti-poverty activist Joe Sanberg. \u0022We must do everything we can to end gun violence.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic Kentucky U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker tweeted that \u0022freedom to die at a holiday parade is not freedom,\u0022 while Ohio progressive Nina Turner asked, \u0022What freedom do we have if we fear being gunned down at a parade?\u0022